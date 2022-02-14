A Pendergrass man faces a multitude of charges after authorities discovered fentanyl, heroin and Percocet pills during a traffic stop.
Darkevion Dwayne Parrish, 29, was stopped at the QT gas station in Jefferson on Feb. 10. Officers reportedly found 18 grams of fentanyl, one gram of heroin and Percocet prescription pills during the stop. The fentanyl had a street value of $2,700, while the heroin had the street value of $125.
According to the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the investigation led to a search warrant at Parrish’s residence during which approximately five pounds of marijuana, Oxycodone prescription pills, amphetamines and two stolen handguns were seized as evidence. The marijuana has a street value of $12,500.
Parrish was booked into the Jackson County Jail for trafficking fentanyl; possession of heroin; three counts of possession of Schedule 2 pills; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; two counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon; two counts of theft by receiving stolen firearm; and reckless conduct.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and Appalachian Region Drug Enforcement Office were involved in this investigation.
The investigation is still active and ongoing.
