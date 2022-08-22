A Pendergrass man faces a handful of child molestation charges for alleged incidents that occurred over multiple years.
Edward Shayne Johnson, 53, 1398 Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, was arrested last week and booked into the Jackson County Jail on one charge of aggravated child molestation and three counts of child molestation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.