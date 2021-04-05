On Saturday, March 27, officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, residence where a man was found deceased.
Phillip Roger Ash’s nephew advised he came to the home to get some belongings for his aunt who was in the hospital and had not been able to get in contact with her husband to bring her the items and found Ash laying underneath a tractor on the property.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•assist medical unit on Old Ridge Rd., Commerce.
•suspicious activity on Lester Kelly Rd., Commerce, where a home care nurse reported she believed she was being stalked by Russians that she has been at this location as well as around her home in Athens.
•assist motorist stuck in the mud in the median on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•warrant service on King Rd., Commerce, where a dispute was reported between a tenant and his landlord.
•information on Bolton Gordon Rd., Commerce, where an intoxicated female had reportedly called 911.
•assist medical unit on White Hill School Rd., Commerce.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and failure to dim headlights on Hwy. 441 at Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity on Poplar Rd., Commerce, where a man reported someone was throwing trash on his property and the shoulder of the roadway.
•warrant service on Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Dan Waters Rd. at Edwards Rd., Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•information on Swain Rd., Commerce, where a man had reportedly attempted suicide.
•suspicious activity at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a truck was parked beside the back entrance.
•theft by conversion on Sheep Pasture Rd., Commerce, where a man reported a person he loaned a PlayStation 4 Pro to was refusing to return it.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where unusual phone calls to the school were reported.
•civil matter on King Rd., Commerce, where a tenant and landlord were having a dispute over money owed and a metal building.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with traffic control on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a student had made a concerning comment to his teacher.
•assist Commerce Police Department officer on Crestwood Cir., Commerce.
•suspicious activity on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a man was seen chasing a female around a tractor-trailer that had pulled off to the shoulder of the road.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with four-vehicle accident on Hoods Mill Rd. at Hwy. 441, Commerce.
•damage to a vehicle and duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident at Tanger Outlet Mall, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a woman reported the driver of another vehicle struck her SUV and left the scene.
•damage to a vehicle on Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported hitting a trash can that was in the roadway causing damage to her vehicle.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a student had reportedly placed inappropriate pictures on social media.
•theft by shoplifting at Lids, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man had reportedly taken approximately 30 hats from the store without paying.
•suspicious activity on Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a man was laying on the ground yelling.
•warrant service on Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity on Glenview LN., Commerce, where a man reported a vehicle driving around the neighborhood.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•abandoned vehicle obstructing traffic on Ridge View Dr., Jefferson.
•financial transaction card fraud on Ryans Run, Jefferson, where a woman reported someone used her credit card to try and purchase Apple Airpods.
•suspicious activity on Traditions Way, Jefferson, where gunshots were heard.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officers on South Shores Rd., Jefferson, where two deceased individuals were located inside a residence.
•obstruction of law enforcement officers and loitering or prowling at First Care Clinic, Hwy. 129 at Panther Dr., Jefferson, where a man was banging on the doors and acting crazily.
•noise complaint on Hunters Run, Jefferson, where a woman reported hearing two gunshots in her front yard and possibly someone on a four-wheeler.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a woman reported damage to her Jeep Wrangler when she ran through a ditch after the driver of a mail truck pulled out in front of her.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a single-vehicle accident was reported.
•animal complaint on Trotters Ridge Ln., Jefferson, where a man reported three dogs were coming onto his property.
•assist Hall County Sheriff’s Office personnel on Trotters Way, Jefferson, where a 16-year-old had reportedly taken his great-grandmother’s vehicle without permission from a Hall County location.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•assist motorist whose vehicle had stalled in the roadway on Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•dispute on Ivey St., Jefferson, between a 14-year-old juvenile and his father.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Doster Rd., Jefferson, where a single vehicle accident was reported.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 11 at Old Winder Hwy. bridge, Jefferson, where a man was reportedly “straddling the bridge railing.”
•information on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson, where a woman reported her personal information had been compromised at her place of employment in Gainesville.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and taillight violation at Redstone Church, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity on MLK Jr. Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone was trying to enter her residence.
•assist a Gwinnett County investigator on Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson.
•information on Gordon St., Jefferson, where a juvenile was having a medical issue.
•damage to a vehicle on Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a single vehicle accident was reported.
•dispute on Brockton Oaks Dr., Jefferson, between a woman and her daughter.
•accident with a deer on Brockton Rd. at Neys Field Trl., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity at Encore Auto Parts and Recycling, Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where two men were trying to recycle old signs and were saying they stole the signs.
•unruly juvenile at a Storey Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity and welfare check on Hardin Ter., Jefferson, where a male was reportedly passed out and not moving at a residence.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Fortress Way at Hwy. 124, Jefferson.
•civil matter on Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, involving taking possession of a truck.
•identity fraud reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported his employer had received a letter from the Georgia Department of Labor that she was applying for unemployment benefits that he had not applied for.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where an auto accident was reported.
•assist motorist stuck in a ditch on Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson.
•simple battery – FVA and juvenile issue on Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her son.
•theft by taking on Secretariat Ln., Jefferson, where a man reported three trail cameras had been taken from his property.
•assist motorist on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson.
•obstruction of law enforcement officers at the Jackson County Courthouse, Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson, where a woman was refusing to wear her mask and was escorted from the courtroom.
•battery/simple battery – FVA and suicide threats on Palmer Ct., Jefferson, where a father and his 1-year-old juvenile son were in a dispute.
•assist medical unit at a Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson, residence.
GILLSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Gillsville were:
•dispute on Fountain Dr., Gillsville, between a woman and man.
•information on Harmony Church Rd., Gillsville, where a man reported a lost trailer tag.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•welfare check on two children who had been taken out of school by their father on Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville.
•aggravated assault – FVA and battery/simple battery – FVA on Panhandle Cir., Maysville, where a domestic dispute was reported between a man and his father.
•information on Marlow Rd., Maysville, where telephone fraud was reported involving a man receiving a call from the Social Security Administration regarding his identification being compromised.
•criminal damage to property on Old Mille Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported the passenger side tire on her truck had been cut and the driver’s side mirror had been damaged.
•information on Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, where a female and male were arguing.
•warrant service on Red Oak Rd., Maysville, where a man on a bicycle was stopped.
•noise complaint on Panhandle Cir., Maysville, where a man was playing loud music after a party.
•dispute between a man and his son on Hickory Way, Maysville.
•welfare check on a female on HDR Dr., Maysville.
•animal complaint on Diamond Hill Church Rd., Maysville, where cows were in the roadway.
•information on Unity Church Rd. at Slater Rd., Maysville, where a truck was blocking the roadway.
•aggravated assault on Shady Lane Ct., Maysville, where a dispute over a camper was reported and shots had been fired.
•damage to property on Hwy. 98, Maysville, where a man reported an accident involving a deer.
•welfare check on a female on Pleasant Ct., Maysville.
•welfare check on a woman at a Maysville Rd., Maysville, residence.
•welfare check on a juvenile at a Pinetree Cir., Maysville, residence.
•information on Red Oak Rd., Maysville, where a van pulling a trailer was parked in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Plainview Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported vehicles were exiting the wood line adjacent to her property.
•mental person at a Maysville Rd., Maysville, residence.
•welfare check on a female at a Pleasant Ct., Maysville, residence.
•dispute on Sagefield Cir., Maysville, between a woman and man.
•dispute on Maysville Rd., Maysville, between a woman and her boyfriend.
•dispute on Pinetree Cir., Maysville, between a woman and her nephew.
•suspicious activity on Marlow Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported her ex-husband came to her residence and began to beat on her front door.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•theft by taking on Deerbrook Dr., Nicholson, where a man reported two weed eaters missing from his shed.
•information on Woodpecker Ln., Nicholson, where a man was seeking information about his soon-to-be-ex-wife following him.
•harassing communications on Jim David Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported her family was being harassed by her son’s ex-girlfriend.
•assist motorist with a blown tire on Hwy. 441 at Tac Jabbs Dr., Nicholson.
•custody dispute on Kesler Rd., Nicholson.
•suspicious activity on Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, where a woman reported finding her back bedroom lights on and she did not cut them on.
•welfare check on Abby Ln., Nicholson, where a woman reported a dispute with her husband.
•information on Hwy. 441 at Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, where a satellite dish was found in the roadway.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Little Valley Church Rd., Nicholson.
•suspicious activity on Nelva Ln. at Old Hoods Mill Rd., Nicholson, where a jacked-up vehicle with a tire removed was located.
•dispute on Wardlaw Rd., Nicholson, between a woman and her ex-boyfriend.
•possession of methamphetamine, information, expired registration, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, liquor or drugs on Hwy. 334, Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking on Hawks Ct., Nicholson, where a woman reported her lawnmower missing from the front yard.
•dispute on Foxfire Dr., Nicholson, between a woman and the man she was attempting to purchase a house from.
•suspicious activity on Sanford Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported a strange car was sitting at the end of her driveway.
•welfare check on a 19-year-old male on Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson.
•dispute on Hawks Ct., Nicholson, between a man and his girlfriend.
•information on Jim David Rd., Nicholson, where a couple reportedly would not wake up.
•possession of methamphetamine, insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles violation and driving a motor vehicle with invalid registration/suspended vehicle tag registration on Cabin Creek Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•animal complaint on Pine Ridge Pl., Nicholson, where a man reported a juvenile had been bitten by a dog.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 441 at Old Hwy. 441, Nicholson.
•accident with a deer on Antioch Church Rd. at Hwy. 441, Nicholson.
•civil matter on Sanford Dr., Nicholson, where a woman reported her children’s birth certificates missing from her vehicle.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•suicide threats and damage to a patrol car on Mountain Creek Church Rd., Pendergrass. A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to a suicide threats call reported a dog jumped on the driver’s side door of his patrol vehicle causing multiple large scratches.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Pond Fork Church Rd., Pendergrass, where a traffic accident was reported.
•theft of lost or mislaid property on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported he had misplaced a bag that contained his money and other documents.
•suspicious activity on Belmont Oaks Dr., Talmo, where a man reported a man in a Mercedes came to his residence asking for gas.
•theft by taking on Old State Rd., Talmo, where a man reported his fence and been cut and his welding leads were missing from his welding trailer.
•stalking order on Brooks Village Dr., Pendergrass.
•aggravated staking on Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, where a woman reported her juvenile son received a Facebook message from his father, whom she has a temporary protective order against.
•information on Mangum Ln., Pendergrass.
•civil matter on Hwy. 129 North, Talmo, where a woman reported a tree in her neighbor’s yard fell and damaged her Ford F-450 truck.
•criminal trespass at the Talmo Public Library, A.J. Irvin Rd., Talmo, where a woman was requesting a criminal trespass warning be issued to the driver of a car in the parking lot.
•acquiring license plate for the purpose of concealing the identity of a vehicle, loitering or prowling, operating a motor vehicle without registration or valid license plate and insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles violation on Acorn Ave., Talmo, where a suspicious vehicle was reported riding around the neighborhood.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a traffic accident was reported.
•criminal damage to property on Whites Bottom Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported someone broke the windows on her vehicle.
•information on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported her friend, who was thinking about buying her vehicle, took the vehicle three days ago and had not returned it, but instead had told her to report it as stolen because she had wrecked it.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•agency assist on Savage Rd., Bogart, where lines were down across the roadway.
•criminal trespass on Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a man reported an employee had had let go from his employment had hit the window of the tow truck she had driving and had cracked the window.
•suspicious activity on Jefferson River Rd., Athens, where a woman reported she was concerned that a couple was going to harm her in her sleep.
•damage to property on Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a woman reported the driver of an SUV struck her two mailboxes and almost rear-ended her vehicle.
•theft by taking and burglary on Oak Grove Rd., Athens, where a couple reported almost $10,000 in cash and a $5,000 gold and diamonds bracelet missing from their safe.
•welfare check on a hospice care patient on Jefferson Rd., Athens.
•warrant service on Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•motorist assist on New Kings Bridge Rd. at Jefferson Rd., Athens.
•dispute/DFCS referral on Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, where a four-year-old was located outside unsupervised.
•suspicious activity on Brock Rd. at McKinney Rd., Athens, where a suspicious person was walking in the area.
•assist medical unit at a New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, residence, where a man was in cardiac arrest.
•warrant service and taillight violation on Hwy. 129 South at Brock Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information at a Jefferson River Rd., Athens, residence.
•damage to property on Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a property exchange dispute was reported and a radio had been damaged.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•dispute on Maverick Dr. where a man got into an argument with his stepson's girlfriend and she refused to leave.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported juvenile who appeared to be intoxicated. They were ultimately turned over to a family member.
•dispute on Wildflower Rd. where a woman said a renter was touching her and kissing her, which the man denied. Officers were called to the location again after the man said the woman was yelling and starting trouble.
•noise complaint on Glen Lake Dr. where someone reported people riding on four-wheelers in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Charlie Cooper Rd. where officers were called for a suspicious vehicle parked near a residence.
•suspicious activity on West Jefferson St. where a man called 911, saying people were slinging dope and that someone was going to get killed. Officers tried to make contact with the caller, but were unable to do so.
•animal complaint on Brighton Park Cir. where someone reported dogs in their backyard.
•agency assist on Lingerfelt Ln. where officers assisted with a woman who wasn't breathing. She had a extensive medical history.
•damage to a vehicle on Maddox Rd. where a tow truck damaged a vehicle and trailer.
•noise complaint on Olde Wick Tr. where someone reported loud neighbors.
•information on Cecil Clark Rd. where someone reported people were driving a four-wheeler on the road.
•dispute on Tom White Rd. where a woman reportedly had mental health issues and someone with mental health services was called to do an evaluation. Officers were later called back and the woman was taken to a mental health facility.
•obstruction of officers; improper stopping on the road; open container; and failure to maintain lane on Duck Rd. where someone reported an unconscious male laying on the roadway. The man fled the scene when someone woke him up.
•information on Shirley Ct. where a woman said someone took her package.
•information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where officers were called about a student making threatening statements to a teacher.
•damage to property on West Broad St. where a trash truck struck a power pole.
•suspicious activity on Arbor Trace where a man reported people were living in tents behind his home.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle struck another inside a car wash.
•suspicious activity on Pendergrass Rd. where an officer saw a door was open at a church.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle was laying drags in a parking lot.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a person was walking in the roadway.
•juvenile issue on Dunmar Lane where family members got into an argument and a juvenile left. She later called and said she wanted her mother to come and get her.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 60 where a man called 911 and was incoherent.
•disrupting public schools on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a student left a school building without permission.
•custody dispute on Cabin Dr.
•information on Jefferson Ave. where a woman reported lost/stolen income tax papers.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where an officer saw an unoccupied vehicle parked at a business.
•noise complaint on Deer Ridge Cir. where a man reported loud noises coming from the woods.
•civil matter on Bell Ave. where a man said a woman, who is in charge of his finances, had taken his check and wouldn't give it back.
•information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a faculty member received a package with random items.
•damage to a vehicle on Braselton Parkway where a woman said a vehicle struck hers.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted with a single-vehicle wreck.
•agency assist on Berkley Ln. where a man suspected a family member took too much Xanax.
•suspicious activity on James Ct. where someone reported a vehicle was parked with several people inside.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported people argued at a store.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported suspicious vehicles on her property.
•suspicious activity on Sassafras Lane where people argued over lawn work.
•juvenile issue on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman reported a juvenile was defiant and was being belligerent. She said the juvenile pushed her.
•damage to property on Pocket Rd. where a woman reported her fence was cut.
