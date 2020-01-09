A man was recently arrested by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies after he allegedly made threats to kill a woman and burn a residence down on Old State Rd.
John Edward Pridgen, no age or address given, was allegedly kicking people out of a woman’s residence when another woman attempted to calm him down. Pridgen became angry at the woman and she ran off. He allegedly threatened to kill the woman if he found her. Pridgen reportedly wanted another woman to look for her but when she didn’t, he allegedly made threats to burn the residence down. During his incident, Pridgen kicked over a coffee table.
Pridgen was not at the residence when deputies first arrived. He later returned and a woman left the residence to call 911. Deputies arrived to arrest Pridgen and charged him with simple assault and terroristic threats.
Hoschton man confronts neighbors with a gun
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently responded to complaints on Skelton Rd. of a man with a gun confronting his neighbors about his dog.
Troy Scott Conner, 34, 565 Skelton Rd., Hoschton, admitted to going over to his neighbor’s property and claimed they buried his dog alive. Conner was covered in mud and he admitted to trying to dig his dog out. He showed deputies an airsoft gun which he had carried onto the neighbor’s property.
When deputies arrived, a woman was screaming at the back of a property. She said Conner was angry, confronted her about the dog and had a gun with him. A man at the residence said Conner had a gun in his hands when he walked on the property, but never pointed it at anyone nor did he make threats, but he said Conner walked around the property “very aggressively.”
A deputy told Conner it was OK to go to his neighbor’s property to ask about the dog, but taking the gun was not appropriate. He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and simple assault.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the JCSO were:
•Steven Dwight Canup, np age or address given – simple battery. Canup allegedly assaulted a woman while he was intoxicated. Canup got in the woman’s face before grabbing her head. A man at the residence pushed Canup against the wall to get him away from the woman.
•Lance Douglas Tomlin, no age or address given – simple battery. Tomlin allegedly pushed several people following a verbal altercation.
•Dylan Delane Jackson, no age or address given – Jackson allegedly broke into a business and stole an ATM.
•Maria De Los Angeles Hernandez-Garcia, 36, 156 Hickory Way, Maysville – cruelty to children and simple battery. Hernandez-Garcia allegedly slapped a man in the face in the presence of children.
•Marcus Allen Colley, 36, 240 Fairway Dr., Athens – probation violation.
•Bruce Lavourgours Gilbert, 49, 55 MLK Jr. Dr., Jefferson – probation violation.
•Melinda Arlisa Harbison, 47, 5931 Hubert Stephens Rd., Gainesville – possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.
•Thomas Oscar Ward, 40, 202 Crystal Hills, Clarkesville – possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•James Darrell Bates, 51, 247 Meadowlark Way, Maysville – hold for other agency.
•Kevin McLean Foster, 28, 217 Fifth St., Mount Airy – failure to appear.
•Wyatt Etsel Moon, 20, 817 Brookside Dr., Winder – driving under the influence of alcohol and hit and run.
•Gonzalo Perez-Barrera, 44, 811 Ohmaha Dr., Norcross – driving without a license and hold for other agency.
•Andrew Paul Anderson, 21, 2360 West Broad St., Athens – driving with a suspended license and DUI-alcohol.
•Kenneth Neal Ingram, 54, 91 Green Hill Ct., Maysville – hold for other agency.
•Linda Carol Moon, 52, 1241 New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens – hold for other agency.
•Megan Renee Cash, 26, 173 East Jefferson St., Hoschton – aggravated assault, damage to property and cruelty to children.
•Hyung Yong Choi, 64, 79 Macy Ln., Hoschton – simple battery and terroristic threats.
GSP
Arrests made recently by the Georgia State Patrol were:
•Erit Yonson Aviles-Tobar, 28, 1202 Mary Rose Ct., Auburn – driving without a license.
•Robert Kingsley Craig Jr., 52, 5930 Pepper Pike Way, Charlotte, N.C. – driving with a suspended license.
•Stephen Andrew Rogala, 26, 28 Sandra Ct., Jefferson – driving under the influence of alcohol.
