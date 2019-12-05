Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently responded to a residence on Merigold Way where a woman said her roommate instigated a dispute with her and her son and attempted to fight the son.
Richard Vaughn Vennie, 32, 342 Merigold Way, Pendergrass, was found blocks away and was arrested, charged with simple assault.
The woman said Vennie frequently violates house rules by drinking. On the incident date, she said Vennie got in her son’s face when they came inside and then went after her before she ran into her bedroom.
Vennie denied the incident but due to how scared the woman and son seemed and Vinnie’s intoxication, the deputy arrested him.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made by the JCSO recently were:
•Taylor Ray Gaddis, 24, 1771 Davenport Rd., Braselton – possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
•Christopher David Labranche, 37, 643 Woodale St., Hull – failure to appear and hold for other agency.
•Christopher Eugene Sampson, 36, no address given – criminal trespass and loitering or prowling.
•Antonia Suarez Rebollar, 55, 126 Davis St., Hull – driving without a license.
•Melvin Scott Allison, 49, 2531 Old State Rd., Pendergrass – public drunkeness.
•Brenna Alicia Davenport, 34, 773 Ila Rd., Commerce – terroristic threats.
•James Robert Mealer, 53, 373 Patterson Rd., Copperhill, Tenn. – failure to appear.
•Jeremy Lee Peck, 40, 15 Brumbalow Rd., Pendergrass – driving with a suspended license, violation of parole, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
•Adam Thomas Stewart, 32, 645 Old Elberton Rd., Athens – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Michael Roy Stone, 31, 68 Grandview Dr., Jefferson – DUI-alcohol.
•Marquecia Teshay Pope, no age or address given – driving without a license.
•David Brandon Lee, 28, 207 Feldspar Dr., Jefferson – warrant service.
