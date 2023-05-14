The City of Pendergrass Police Department has received a $10,000 grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety (GOHS).
The grant, which will continue through September of 2023, will help to finance new, mobile, in-car computers, as well as upgrade the Report Management Systems software, which is required to run both the in-car computers, and the Pendergrass Police Department desktop computer systems.
"The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant," Allen Poole, Director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety said. "The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages, enforcement campaigns, and other safety initiatives aimed at bringing us one step closer to our goal."
"The impact this grant will make on our ability to further serve the citizens of the City of Pendergrass, will be of a great magnitude," according to the City of Pendergrass Deputy Chief of Police, Major Alan Dye. "We will be able to not only complete reports in our patrol vehicles, which alleviates the need to return to the police department to complete them, but our officers will be able to spend more time on patrol, maintaining an enhanced and visible police presence on the roadways within the city, thereby reducing violations of both traffic and criminal laws. Our goal is to ensure the safety of the motoring public, and enhance the lives of our citizens."
