The City of Pendergrass Police Department has received a $10,000 grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety (GOHS).

The grant, which will continue through September of 2023, will help to finance new, mobile, in-car computers, as well as upgrade the Report Management Systems software, which is required to run both the in-car computers, and the Pendergrass Police Department desktop computer systems.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.