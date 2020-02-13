Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently responded to a burglary on Holly Springs Rd. where a woman found her back door damaged and items missing from her son’s bedroom.
The door frame had damage suggesting it may have been kicked in by the suspect. In her son’s bedroom, the woman found his 50-inch television and his Xbox system stolen. Nothing else was found stolen in the residence.
The woman did not have any suspects she thought would break in. The box for the television was found in the bedroom and deputies were able to copy the serial number.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•a woman on Water Lily Way left a package on her front porch to be picked up by FedEx, but it was stolen before the carrier arrived.
•a man on Belmont Hwy. reported tarps and a ladder stolen off his trailer.
•a property manager on Stockton Farm Rd. reported thefts by former tenants. The tenants allegedly stole a dehumidifier and a microwave.
•dispute between a man and woman on Old State Rd.
•a man reported his wallet stolen while he was asleep at a residence on Old State Rd.
•complaints of a terminated employee reportedly wanting to fight their former employers on John B. Brooks Rd.
•a woman on Darling Ln. complained about her juvenile daughter striking her in the stomach. The incident happened when the woman was arguing with her boyfriend. The daughter claimed the woman grabbed her by the throat and pushed her down, but the deputy did not notice any marks on the daughter’s throat.
•a woman on Emily Forest Way was scammed into sending her housing payments to a caller claiming to be with a new mortgage company. They reportedly told her that her mortgage lender was changing and they were who she needed to send money to. She said she paid them $925 for December and January each and recently received a notice that her residence was going into foreclosure.
•a man on Ridgewood Dr. reported $309 fraudulently transferred from his checking account.
