One person was killed and another was injured in a recent single-vehicle wreck in South Jackson.
The Georgia State Patrol was called for the wreck on Feb. 17 on Savage Rd. at the intersection with Hwy. 330.
The driver, Erick Richiez, 23, of Allentown, Penn., failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection. The vehicle traveled through the intersection, off the north side of Hwy. 330 and into the wood line, ultimately coming to a rest on its roof.
Richiez, who was trapped in the vehicle, was killed.
The passenger, Orlando Espiritusanto Vila, of Gainesville, was taken to the hospital for a suspected minor or visible injury. He told officers that Richiez wasn't familiar with the area and didn't see the stop sign.
