A West Jackson man was about to pay a fraudulent $1,450 through a gas station Bitcoin machine until someone using the kiosk before him told him he was being scammed.

According to an incident report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the man said someone claiming to work for the Jackson County court system called him and told him to pay a $1,450 fine for failing to appear in court.

