A West Jackson man was about to pay a fraudulent $1,450 through a gas station Bitcoin machine until someone using the kiosk before him told him he was being scammed.
According to an incident report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the man said someone claiming to work for the Jackson County court system called him and told him to pay a $1,450 fine for failing to appear in court.
The man said the caller told him to deposit the money into a Bitcoin kiosk at a gas station on Jesse Jewell Pkwy. in Gainesville.
The man said he arrived at the gas station but hung up on the caller after a person using the Bitcoin machine in front of him told him he was being scammed.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- dispute on Sheep Pasture Rd. where a woman reported a dispute with her boyfriend. She said the man used vulgarities, threw phones and made a mess in the residence.
- damage to a vehicle on Hoods Mill Rd. where a man said he lost control of his vehicle when an animal ran out in the roadway. The vehicle struck a tree.
- theft by taking on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee reported $745 worth of clothing was taken.
- information on W. L. Williams Rd. where someone reported shooting in the area.
- welfare check on Ila Rd. where a man wanted officers to check on his 16-year-old daughter.
- information on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee reported an incident involving customers.
- custody dispute on Broad St. where a woman said a man returned their children late and she was concerned about their condition.
- welfare check on Maysville Rd. No information was provided.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; and following too closely on I-85 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated. He was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- information on Ila Rd. where a man wanted to return to a residence to pick up a pressure washer.
- agency assist on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where deputies assisted the Banks County Sheriff's Office with an incident involving two people.
- agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol after a wreck.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 Spur where trailers were towed after property was sold.
- harassing communications on Millside Ct. where a man reported text messages that were sent to juveniles.
- hit and run on I-85 where a woman said another vehicle struck her side mirror. The other driver denied it and left the scene.
- civil matter on Groaning Rock Rd. where family members had a dispute.
- dispute on Maysville Rd. where two people argued over cigarettes.
- agency assist on Erastus Church Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after he'd been feeling confused.
JEFFERSON
- information at West Jackson middle and elementary schools where officers were called for a custody issue.
- theft by deception on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman reported a fraudulent Facebook Marketplace posting.
- juvenile issue on Forest Path where a teen didn't want to go to church with family.
- damage to a vehicle on Brockton Rd. where a vehicle was damaged after hitting debris.
- agency assist on Rice Creek Ct. where officers assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation after someone made comments about shooting up a school online. A juvenile denied making the comments.
- information on Toy Wright Rd. where officers were called for a theft, but couldn't get a clear story on what happened.
- suspicious activity on B. Whitfield Rd. where a man thought someone was on his property.
- threats on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where a fired employee reportedly made open threats to someone via text message.
- suspicious activity on Theydon Dr. where a man thought he heard gunshots and saw flashlights at a newly-built house.
- suspicious activity on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a vehicle sat in a parking lot with its headlights on for an extended period of time. The vehicle occupants said they were talking.
- warrant and obstruction of officers on River Mansion Dr. where a man was arrested a man was arrested after running from police.
- missing person on Lewis Roberts Rd. where someone reported a missing woman. Someone was able to reach the woman and confirmed she was no longer missing.
- hit and run on Hwy. 124 where a man said someone struck his parked vehicle.
- information on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a person was erratically driving.
- damage to a vehicle on Ethridge Rd. where a vehicle got stuck in a ditch.
MAYSVILLE
- criminal trespass on Sims Farm Way where a couple reported a man was on their property.
- suspicious activity on Unity Church Rd. where someone cut donuts in a vehicle.
- juvenile issue on Hillside Way where a woman reported two juveniles were laying in the road and one of them opened someone's mailbox.
- suspicious activity on Deadwyler Rd. where a man reported a suspicious vehicle. He also heard banging noises.
NICHOLSON
- civil matter on Sanford Dr. where people argued about the price of meat processing.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 where a man was wandering around a building and said he was meeting friends. Officers arrested the man for a warrant, but released him because the agency that had the warrant didn't want to place a hold.
- agency assist on Broad St. where officers assisted the Athens-Clarke County Police Department with a traffic stop.
- lost/found item on Old Gainesville Hwy. where officers attempted to stop a motorcycle for a tag violation, but the driver tossed a small item and fled. A woman on the back of the motorcycle also exited the motorcycle and fell to the ground. Officers said it appeared the woman jumped off the vehicle on purpose. Deputies attempted to follow the motorcycle, but ultimately ended the pursuit. They later found a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine near where the driver tossed the small item.
- criminal damage to property on Brockton Rd. where teenagers reportedly damaged a gate.
- civil matter on Jim David Rd. where neighbors had a dispute over a property line.
- simple assault on Ivy Creek Dr. where a man reported another man threatened him. The complainant also thought the man had come onto his property.
NORTH JACKSON
- dispute and unruly juvenile on Darling Ln. where family members had a dispute after a juvenile was reportedly disrespectful.
- dispute on Murphy's Jct. where a man said a juvenile harassed his juvenile daughter on the school bus.
- dispute on Mangum Ln. where a man and woman argued over infidelity.
- information on Glenn Gee Rd. where a vehicle ran another vehicle off the road.
- noise complaint on Glenn Gee Rd. where a man reported a neighbor was making loud noises.
- dispute and animal complaint on Oak Crest Ln. where neighbors had conflicting stories about an interaction between their dogs. One of them reportedly fired a gun to scare the dogs off.
- damage to a vehicle on Jefferson Rd. where a vehicle hydroplaned and landed on railroad tracks.
- civil matter on Lake Carolyn Rd. where a woman and her landlord had a dispute.
- suspicious activity on Bear Paw Ct. where a woman heard a noise inside her residence.
- criminal trespass; suicide threats; and Department of Family and Children Services referral on Independence Ave. where a female was arrested after reportedly taking a vehicle without permission. She also reportedly locked herself in a bathroom and threatened to harm herself. The female also damaged a door.
- simple assault on Mountain Creek Dr. where a man reportedly broke things during a domestic dispute. He was reportedly upset because a woman wouldn't give him his keys after he'd been drinking.
WEST JACKSON
•agency assist on I-85 where a deputy responded to a dispute between two truck drivers. The Georgia State Patrol reportedly took over the scene.
•missing person on Prestwick Dr. where an 80-year-old woman reportedly walked out of a living room and has not been seen since. The woman reportedly left a note that she was returning home to Tennessee with a friend. According to the incident report, the woman was recently diagnosed with early signs of dementia.
•burglary on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman said her trail camera was taken after seeing footage man on the trail camera earlier.
•suspicious activity on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man, who reportedly has a history of mental issues, said someone working on the property is killing trees.
•entering an automobile on Manor Lake Circle where a woman said someone broke her vehicle’s passenger window and stole a backpack from the vehicle.
•reckless driving on Hwy. 124 where a man said a driver pulled through a parking spot at a supermarket, struck his vehicle and drug it about six feet. The driver reportedly begged the man not to call law enforcement because he was drunk and a habitual offender. The driver reportedly left the scene, leaving his identification behind.
•locked vehicle on Salt Lake Lane where a toddler was reportedly locked inside a car. Fire personnel used a lock kit to open the vehicle, and the child was deemed OK by personnel on the scene.
•entering an automobile on Davenport Rd. where a man said someone took approximately $400 worth of tools from his truck. The man also said someone entered his car and took some change and envelopes that contained bills.
•theft on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a man reported several tools missing from his shop. The man said someone came by his shop to talk with him, accompanied by an individual he did not know. He said video footage showed the other individual remove several drills and a diagnostic computer and put them in the vehicle of the man who’d come by to talk.
•damage to a vehicle on Guy Maddox Rd. where a woman said her car was vandalized while left at a shop for an extended period for repairs. The woman said she’d been unable to reach the shop owner since May 1, so she went to the shop to check on the vehicle. She said someone cut out the car’s wiring and removed part of the motor. She estimated the cost of repairs at $3,000.
•entering an automobile on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a man said someone stole his Ruger pistol from his vehicle.
•theft on Pocket Rd. where a man said someone stole his utility trailer while parked at his son’s house.
•theft on Tom White Rd. where someone attempted to load 21 rolls of TPO membrane into a trailer and steal them. The theft was reportedly unsuccessful, as the trailer was stuck in mud.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where two small children were reportedly left unattended in a supermarket parking lot. The children’s mother reportedly returned to the vehicle while a deputy was en route to the location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.