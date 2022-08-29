The Commerce Police Department responded to a physical domestic dispute reported at a business on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. on August 24.
A woman reported she was sitting on a cooler near the assembly area when a man approached her and touched her forehead with a Gatorade bottle twice.
She stated she swung at him and he struck her in the face twice.
The police officer’s observations of video footage included the beginning incident and her swinging at the man as he retreated until she broke contact.
The man had reported the incident to the human resources representative who said she did not call the police then because it was workplace violence and human resources handled incidents like it.
Outside the building while the officer spoke further with the representative and site manager, the complainant’s mother and another woman came up to them.
The mother said she wanted the man arrested and she was going to sue the company. The officer reported that the other woman was verbally abusive towards the representative and site manager.
The complainant wrote a statement for the business before leaving.
The officer gave her, the human resources department and the security desk a business card with the case number written on the back. He also asked the department to send the video footage to the CPD.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD include:
- warrant executed on Pine Ave.
- theft by taking on South Broad St. Ext. where a woman reported her vehicle was stolen. The suspect was supposed to take the vehicle to a mechanic to get it fixed and return later the evening of August 20, but the next night he had not returned and there had been no contact since the morning.
- forgery-fourth degree on Ila Rd. where a woman stole a check from the Fast and Friendly while training. The check was signed and written for the amount of $1,472 to her mother for a personal loan. The owner said the store had no contract for a loan and the highest amount he would do for a loan is $300.
- warrant served on Maysville Rd. where a man was served with a warrant out of Banks County at a traffic stop.
- no valid driver’s license on Old Maysville Rd. where a man was cited at a traffic stop.
- theft by taking on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a man reported that his vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen.
- information report on Ila Rd. where a vehicle was seen traveling in the wrong direction on Hwy. 441. The driver may have been intoxicated, but because of the lack of a less safe act observed and the totality of circumstances the driver was escorted back to his residence.
