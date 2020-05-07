A man and a woman recently reported being attacked by a pit bull while on a walk in Jefferson.
Police responded to the incident on Soque Cir. where the couple said neighbor’s pit bull attacked their two dogs and then bit the woman’s index figure. The woman sustained a cut but refused medical treatment. The dogs did not appear to have any wounds, according to the report.
Other incidents reported to Jefferson police were:
•information on Skelton Rd. where a man said an unknown person accessed and withdrew $2,356 from his account over the course of two transactions. The man said he believes his identity was compromised after his Snapchat and Facebook accounts were hacked.
•information on Thornhill Cir. where a man told police that his wife had become violent due to marital problems between the two. The man said he does not feel safe around his wife at his home.
•harassment by telecommunications were a woman said her ex-boyfriend as repeatedly contacted her since their breakup, despite her changing phone numbers three times.
•information on Hwy. 129 North where a woman from Ohio said she spent the night at a hotel and discovered her drivers’ license missing the next day. She believes a member of the cleaning staff might have taken it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.