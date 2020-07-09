A delivery worker said a Jefferson man ordered a pizza, but did not answer the door or the telephone, leading to an hour-long attempt to contact the man.
A Jackson County deputy responded for a welfare check at the Briar Rose Blvd. residence after the delivery person, who said she delivers pizzas to the man frequently, notified law enforcement of her concerns.
Multiple attempts were made, unsuccessfully, to contact the man through knocking on all the windows and ringing the doorbell. The deputy reported being able to see into the living room and noted multiple pill bottles on a counter and a television blaring.
Dispatch also attempted to reach the man by telephone but received a busy signal. The deputy stayed on the scene for an hour without making contact.
The man was eventually located the following day by a neighbor, who had requested an additional welfare check.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•harassing communications on Old Ridge Rd. where a woman said her former roommates have sent her hundreds of texts, some of which included threats.
•information on Shankle Heights where a woman said a 19-year-old male, who has been charged but not convicted of sexual exploitation of a child, has been viewing pornographic sites at her home. The man has been living at her residence, according to the incident report, the woman wants him removed.
•agency assist on I-85 where a man reportedly pulled up in a truck behind a traffic stop conducted by a Commerce police officer, exited the vehicle and ran into the woods carrying a box. K-9 units were called to search for the man while deputies established a perimeter. After about an hour, the K-9 units called off the search.
•suicide threats on Bolton-Gordon Rd. where a woman told her father she was thinking of harming herself. The woman’s father said he would take her to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center to speak with a medical professional.
•suspicious activity on Groaning Rock Ln. where a man said a vehicle was left parked in his driveway. A deputy ran a check on the vehicle, revealing it was registered to a man with possible arrest warrants. A tow truck later removed the vehicle.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•missing person on W.O. Smith Rd. where a woman said her son, who she said is schizophrenic, was last seen walking towards the Dollar General in Baldwin.
•suspicious activity on Brockton Ln. where a person reported seeing people in a wood line near their residence. A deputy responded to the scene and determined that the two people in the woodline were fishing in a river.
•suspicious activity on Hunters Run where a woman said she received a package pick-up notification from the post office but had not ordered any packages. When she went to the post office to inquire about the issue, the woman said an employee told her someone picked up the package.
•dispute on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a man, who was co-hosting a party, said a group of women began attacking him when he entered into their conversation. The women alleged that altercation began when the man told one of them that he was going to “put two bullets in your head in front of these b------.” The man, who said everyone at the party was drinking, denied the accusation. One of the women said the man began to fight with her, pushing her to the ground. The man’s girlfriend reportedly sustained a busted lip while trying to break-up the scuffle.
•damage to property on Swann Rd. where a woman said her vehicle was damaged by her neighbor’s dogs. The dogs reportedly scratched at the vehicle while trying to get to one of the woman’s cats. She noted issues in the past with the dogs not being chained or fenced in.
•damage to property on I-85 where a man said he parked his truck and trailer on an on ramp to sleep overnight and discovered in the morning that the seal and lock had been cut off his trailer. He said no items were taken and saw no other damage.
•information on Hog Mountain Rd. where 18-wheelers were reported traveling on the roadway despite signs prohibiting through-trucks on that road. Two of the truck drivers that were pulled over said that GPS routed them that way due to road construction.
•simple battery on Barber Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend attempted to run her over with his car during an argument. The woman also said the man pushed her, attempted to hit her and took her phone. The man said he was trying to leave the residence in his car and that the woman jumped on the back of it while he was backing up. He contended the entire dispute was verbal, not physical. The man also returned the phone, saying he drove off with it by accident. The woman said the man damaged her phone, but he said it was damaged prior to the incident.
•financial transaction theft on B. Whitfield Rd. where a man said his sister took his unemployment debit card, accessed this account, changed the passcodes and then spent the money. The man said the card had a $500 balance at the time of the alleged theft.
•suicide attempt on Airport Rd. where paramedics attended to a woman who had reportedly taken several Xanax and slit her wrists. She was found at a church, going in and out of consciousness, according to the incident report. The woman’s husband had contacted the sheriff’s office earlier that day after receiving texts from her, in which he believed she indicated she would harm herself. The man said his wife suffers from depression and anxiety and left the house after an argument.
•agency assist on Hunter Ct. where a man said a German Shepherd chased his 12-year-old son and bit him on the lower left leg, breaking the skin. The man’s wife took their son to the emergency room for treatment. The dog was reportedly a stray that had been taken in by a neighbor.
•simple assault on Gilbert Rd. where a husband and wife reportedly got into an altercation that resulted in a small cut on the woman’s forehead. The man said his wife struck his forearms and they both fell when he restrained her, causing her to injure her forehead. The woman denied striking her husband’s forearms.
•criminal interference with government property where an inmate at the Jackson County jail popped a sprinkler head.
•suspicious activity on Stillwood Place where a woman reported that her garage door was open but that nothing had been taken from her residence.
•simple battery on County Farm Rd. where a man said he was attacked on his front porch by three men after being accused of inappropriately touching a woman’s children. He said the three males pulled him into the residence, knocked him to the ground and hit him.
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man said his girlfriend, with whom he’d been arguing all day, took his phone. He also said his wallet was in her car. The man’s girlfriend said he let her borrow the phone.
•agency assist on Three Forks Rd. where a woman was reportedly not breathing after taking a Xanax. She was loaded into an ambulance and administered Narcan. The woman’s boyfriend said she came out of a bathroom of the residence and fell unconscious. The woman refused to go to the hospital.
•mental patient on Woodland Ct. where a man was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment after reportedly experiencing a mental breakdown. The man’s mother, who said she was worried he would attempt to harm her, said her son suffers from schizophrenia and post traumatic stress disorder.
•suspicious activity on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman said she believed she witnessed a drug deal outside her apartment after seeing a man hand something to a woman in a vehicle and receive money in return.
•information on Courtland Rd. where a man reported gun shots near his home. He said that a deputy had responded to a similar complaint a few weeks ago and is concerned for the safety those in the area.
•suspicious activity on Roller Mill Dr. where a man was seen walking into a new construction home.
•damage to property on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where a woman said someone damaged her car while she was at work. She reported small scratches in the back passenger side door and fender.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•simple battery on Hillside Way where the complainant said a man pushed him in the face and then hit him on the left side of his face after trying to deliver a birthday present for a child. One witness corroborated the complainant’s story, but two others said no one struck the complainant and the man accused of doing so wasn’t at the residence that day.
•information on Dixon Bridge Rd. where gunshots were reported. A deputy determined that the residents shooting firearms were doing so safely.
•dispute on Jackson Woods Rd. where a woman said her roommate knocked her dog off a bed and knocked over a box fan in her room. The roommate said he did not hit the dog, but ran into the box fan. No damage to the fan was found, and the dog did not appear to have injuries, according to the incident report.
•agency assist on Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd. where a vehicle flipped during a single-vehicle accident and caught on fire. The driver reportedly injured his hand and left the scene in another vehicle.
•dispute on Panhandle Cir. where a husband and wife reportedly argued over the man taking their 4-year-old son to work. The husband said his wife refused to allow him to the the child seat from her car to transport the child and then locked the gate to their residence. The wife said her husband tried to push the gate open with his truck.
•theft by taking on Bob Mann Rd. where a woman said someone stole two saddles out of a barn on her mother’s property. She said she thought her estranged husband, whom she said has a drug problem, was responsible.
•warrant service on Hale Rd. where a deputy said he pursued a juvenile on foot, during which the juvenile fell and sustained scrapes. After placing juvenile was placed in a patrol car, the deputy noticed the juvenile making noise and saw that he had struck his forehead on a partition in the vehicle, causing bleeding. A medical unit tended to him, and he was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for further treatment before being taken to Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center.
•dispute on Old Miller Rd. where a woman said she and the man with whom she lives got into an argument after he asked her to give him oxycodone so he could sell it.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•suspicious activity on Staghorn Trail where a woman mistook flower deliverymen for burglars.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 334 where a man said a hauler trailer containing four to five wooden shelves was stolen from a driveway.
•dispute on Blackthorne Rd. where a woman said a juvenile, whom she called a “troublemaker,” was on her property. The juvenile said he did not know he wasn’t allowed on the propriety.
•suspicious activity on Brockton Rd. where someone was reportedly riding a four-wheeler on a beach area of a pond.
•agency assist on Hwy. 441 where a vehicle rolled over onto its roof, leaving the driver and passenger injured. They were immediately transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
•suspicious activity on Kesler Rd. where a woman said she believes vehicles are going to and from a residence on the street for drugs.
•theft by taking on Chandler Bridge Rd. where a woman said her lock box, which contained her and her daughter’s wallets, was stolen. The woman said her wallet contained $170 and her bank cards. She said her daughter’s wallet contained $70 and a check book.
•mental subject on Old Athens Rd. where a man, with an extensive history of drug use, told his daughter that someone put a gun down his throat and to his head and a knife to his throat in a nearby abandoned chicken house. He told a deputy that he would be killed by “three to four white males” if he stayed at his residence. The man’s daughter said she thinks he is using drugs again, causing him to hallucinate. The man, who requested to be taken to the hospital, said he recently took methadone. He was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for an mental evaluation.
•disorderly conduct on Hwy. 441 where a store worker said a woman became irate when a cashier told her that her daughter couldn’t bring her pet inside the store. The woman reportedly cussed at the cashier and accused her of bias because her daughter is biracial.
•dispute on Woodpecker Ln. where a woman said her husband, whom she is divorcing, locked her out of their house.
•dispute on G.W. Wilson Rd. where a woman said her landlord entered her residence without being invited and yelled at everyone there. The landlord said she entered the residence because the tenant wouldn’t allow her daughter to retriever her belongings. She also said the tenant grabbed and pushed her, but those on scene denied witnessing a physical altercation.
•criminal interference with government property on Lakeview Dr. where the covers to three toilet paper holders, a paper towel holder and soap dispenser at East Jackson Park were reportedly removed and thrown on the floor. Toilet paper was also thrown on the bathroom floor and across the soccer field.
•information on Ivy Creek Dr. where a man said his ex-girlfriend told him the windows to his home had been shot out, but the man found no damage to his residence. The man said he believes his ex-girlfriend told him that to harass him.
•fleeing or eluding a police officer on Sanford Rd. where a man on a three-wheeler towing a homemade trailer reportedly went off road to avoid a deputy who had activated his service lights. The deputy was unable to follow the man due to the terrain and could not locate him after a search of adjacent roadways and neighborhoods.
•theft by taking on Jims Ln. where a man reported that the decal for his registration tag was stolen.
•suspicious activity on Ivy Creek Dr. where the complainant reported seeing a man kick a dog off a porch at a neighboring residence. When located by a deputy, the man said three dogs got into a fight at his friend’s residence and he pushed one off the porch to break up the altercation.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•theft by taking on A.J. Irvin Rd. where a man reported ongoing problems with his property being stolen and damaged by unknown people. He said these problems date back to 2009. He said the problems subside for “a year or so” and then the theft and damage begin again.
•theft by shoplifting on Main Street where the complainant said a man selected several items in a store and left without paying for them. The complainant, who said store policy prohibits employees from confronting suspects, estimated the stolen items to be worth between $100-$200.
•dispute on Hwy. 82 where a woman said she called 911 to force her boyfriend to leave her vehicle.
•theft by deception on Holly Springs Rd. where a man suspected he received a fake check from someone wanting to purchase four tires and rims from him.
•suspicious activity on Rolling Ridge Dr. where gun shots were reported in the area.
•suspicious activity on Mountain Creek Rd. where a man said a vehicle pulled into his driveway. When the driver was asked what he was doing, he said he was “looking for a girl.”
•simple battery on Thistlewood Ln. where a man said he got into an argument with his wife. He said he sat in her vehicle to prevent her from leaving and that she threw a cup of tea and her purse at him. He said she also attempted to hit him. The argument reportedly started when we asked her about her sexual dreams.
•pandering on Pleasant Hill Dr. where a man said a male, who didn’t speak English fluently, approached him to ask if his sister would have sex with him for money. The man said he translated the question through the use of an app. The man’s sister, in a separate incident, reported a man, who didn’t speak English, making sexual advances toward her.
•information on Lanier Rd. Spur where a juvenile was reported missing from the residence before being returned by Pendergrass police. The juvenile’s parents reported that he had become angry over having his video games taken away.
•suspicious activity on Murphy’s Ct. where a woman reported hearing someone in her basement. A deputy responded and found no one at the residence.
•identity fraud on Pond Fork Church Rd. where the complainant said a woman, who accused her of having an affair with her husband, created false dating profiles for her, using her address and phone number.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•criminal trespass on Old Savage Rd. where a man and juvenile were fishing on a woman’s property without her permission. The property owner told the man to leave, but the man reportedly returned to the property later on the same date.
•animal complaint on Savage Rd. where a woman said the neighbor’s dog has been entering her yard and acting aggressively toward people, as well as other animals.
•dispute on Moore Rd. where a woman said she got into an argument with her mother, who suffered a panic attack. The woman was treated by emergency medical services but declined transport to the hospital.
•suspicious activity on Richmar Rd. where a woman reportedly not wearing a shirt or shoes with dirt on her hands, feet and arms entered the property of a business and started “acting strangely,” according to an incident report. The woman said she did not remember how she arrived there. She said she had not taken drugs.
•information on Wages Bridges Rd. where a woman said she had not seen her brother in two days. He was last seen at a job site in Gwinnett County, according to the man’s boss.
•dispute on Griffeth Rd. where two people reported complaints against the same man. The first complainant said the man came on to his property, threw objects and “acted strangely.” The second complainant, a woman at a nearby residence, said she is allowing him to stay at her residence, but that he entered both her bathroom and vehicle and removed several items. Regarding the second incident, the man said the woman’s son threatened him with a baseball bat.
WEST JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•information on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman saw a shirtless man walking in the woods behind her property.
•damage to property on Hwy. 332 where a vehicle struck a pot hole, then ran off the roadway into an embankment.
•improper use of turn lane; reckless driving; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; and failure to dim headlights on Hwy. 53. A vehicle passed a deputy's vehicle and a tractor-trailer by driving into the gore and turning lanes. The vehicle made an improper turn onto the interstate and sped up. Deputies ultimately terminated the pursuit after the vehicle exited onto Hwy. 211.
•unruly juvenile on Muscogee Dr. where a juvenile left his father's house and went to a hotel. The father wasn't able to find the juvenile, who had checked out of the hotel before he arrived.
•criminal trespass on Briarwood Ct. where a man reported another man was standing on his property near the wood line. The suspect said he was on his own property.
•suspicious activity on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a vehicle was abandoned at a residence. It contained an open alcoholic beverage. The owner said he'd sold the vehicle to his neighbor, but had kept a key because of payment issues. He agreed to come retrieve the vehicle.
•dispute on Meadow Vista Ln. where a man said a vehicle was damaged after a neighbor's weed eater threw up rocks.
•criminal trespass on Johnson Dr. where someone spray-painted windows and a table at a business. They wrote, "f**k that BLM," drew a heart and wrote "love penis."
•battery on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported her son and his girlfriend got into a fight. The girlfriend allegedly struck the woman's son and also struck the complainant when she tried to break up the fight.
•theft by taking on Pearl Industrial Ave. where a camper was stolen.
•suspicious activity on William Freeman Rd. where a juvenile said an older man stopped in the roadway and asked "can I ask you a question." She went inside and the man left.
•dispute on Wildflower Rd. where a man suspected another man took his phone.
•abuse, neglect or exploitation of a disabled or elderly person on Jefferson Ave. No information was included.
•information on Ward Rd. where a woman reported speeding vehicles.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a vehicle sat in a parking lot for over an hour. The occupant was using the WiFi.
•dispute on Davis St. where a woman reported her boyfriend wouldn't let her inside the house to retrieve her belongings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.