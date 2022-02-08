Jefferson police were recently called after a juvenile reportedly threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot his alleged bullies.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department responded to the juvenile complaint on Feb. 1.
A Jefferson Elementary School student said students had been bullying him at school and that they'd gotten into a fight. The juvenile reportedly told the students he'd bring a gun and shoot them.
Officers spoke with the parents, who confirmed their firearms were locked up. They were also instructed to check the juvenile's book bag before school, as was the staff at the elementary school.
The parents were also planning to go to the school to talk about the bullying.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- dog running at large on Magnolia Ave. where a woman reported a dog chases her while she walks.
- failure to use a turn signal; driving under the influence (DUI); failure to maintain lane; and possession of an open alcohol container on Athens St. where officers arrested a man after seeing him fail to maintain lane multiple times, almost striking oncoming traffic at one point. He was arrested after a field sobriety test and blew a .344 on the breath test.
- possession of marijuana; no brake light; and registration violation on Damon Gause Bypass where a woman was cited during a traffic stop after officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle. She turned over a bag containing the substance.
- wreck on Hwy. 11. A vehicle ran off the roadway, traveled down a ditch and hit a drainage culvert. The vehicle flipped several times and struck a telephone pole. The driver and passenger were checked by a med unit, but declined being transported and said they would be transported by family.
- criminal trespass on Glenfiled Dr. where a man reported stolen wood.
- information and wanted person located on Redtail Rd. where a woman was arrested for a warrant following a dispute.
- entering auto on Bryanwood Dr. where a window was broken on a vehicle and a purse was taken.
- miscellaneous report on I-85 S where a woman said another driver was driving aggressively and pulled out a handgun. The other driver reportedly said he would shoot her in the face if she cut him off again.
- miscellaneous report on Hwy. 129 N where a woman feared her vehicle had been tracked.
- possession of a controlled substance on Winder Hwy. where a woman was arrested after someone reported she appeared to be under the influence. She consented to a search of her vehicle and officers found Fentanyl in the vehicle. She also had some on her person at the jail.
- med call on Melvin Dr. where a man was taken to the hospital after he was found not breathing.
- animal restraint on Springbrooke Ct. where officers were called for an aggressive dog.
- simple battery on Virginia Ave. where a woman reported two teenage boys pulled her son down and kicked him.
- miscellaneous walk-in report where someone reported fraud.
- obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer on Lee St. where an officer approached two men who were at a business after hours. One of the men gave the officer a false name and ran from the police. He later fell and officers saw him reaching around, so they pulled a taser and aimed it at the man. He was apprehended, checked by a med unit and taken to the jail. Officers later learned the other man had thrown something, but the item was never recovered.
- burglary; criminal trespass; and obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer on Elrod Ave. where a woman was arrested after reportedly attempting to enter a residence that didn't belong to her. She also resisted officers while they were attempting to arrest her. She reportedly fell to the ground, taking the officer down with her. Three officers had to pick her up to put her in the patrol car because she went dead-weight. She also bit a jailer.
- suspicious activity on John Adams Ct. where a woman reported suspicious circumstances involved her son's phone.
- registration violation; no insurance; and speeding on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- theft by taking and financial transaction card fraud on Athens St. where a woman reported her debit card was stolen and someone made fraudulent charges on her account.
- med call on Dry Pond Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after making comments about wanting to kill himself.
- theft by taking-felony (from mail) on Lee St. where someone cashed a check from Habitat for Humanity that had been mailed for an insurance payment.
- wanted person located; speeding; and driving while unlicensed on Damon Gause Bypass where two people were arrested during a traffic stop.
- theft by extortion on Hwy. 129 N. No details were provided.
- theft by taking on Dragon Dr. where a woman reported her son's ear pods were taken from his book bag.
