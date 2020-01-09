A man and several juvenile on Jefferson Walk Cir. said a driver of a delivery vehicle attempted to abduct a juvenile girl.
The juveniles were playing near the tennis courts when the vehicle pulled up. The driver of the vehicle reportedly told one of the girls that her parents were in the hospital and that she needed to get in the vehicle. The girl said she knew better and walked away from the vehicle.
ARRESTS
Arrests made by the Jefferson PD recently were:
•Joseph Lee Dean, 37, 2554 White Sulpher Rd., Gainesville – possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
•Davontray Lamont Chandler, 34, 117 B. Whitfield Rd., Athens – warrant service.
•Timnika Shida Jackson, 33, 360 Roberts Rd., Athens – driving with a suspended license and open container violation.
•Timothy Ray Metcalf, 36, 146 Pine St., Jefferson – warrant service.
•Jody Lynn Toney, 42, 146 Pine St., Jefferson – warrant service.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Jefferson PD were:
•a woman on Mahaffey St. believes her landlord’s girlfriend stole her daughter’s cell phone.
•responded to South State Bank on Lee St. where a forged check was presented. The person presenting the forged check also had a stolen debit card in their possession. Officers attempted to catch the person, but they alluded officers by driving at high speeds on Hwy. 129.
•a woman on Hwy. 129 complained about another woman pushing her and throwing an ice bucket at her.
•dispute between a man and woman on Gordon St. over the man claiming the woman and her friends were going through his personal belongings.
•a man on Sycamore St. reported 200 wood pallets stolen from his business.
•an employee of a store on North Public Square said she received scam messages from someone posing as her manager requesting she leave out cash from the registers.
•a trailer was reported stolen from Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
•a woman found her vehicle damaged outside her apartment on Pine St.
•a woman on Heritage Ave. complained about her ex-husband using her information to open a credit card.
•a couple on Primrose Ct. believe their neighbors across the street have been harassing them by shining vehicle and flood lights at them.
•a woman on Grand Oak Dr. reportedly told another woman that her husband hit her in the face. However, she told Jefferson PD officers that she fell in her driveway. The woman had a mark on her nose, but the husband didn’t have any marks on his hands to suggest an assault occurred.
•dispute between a couple over money on Heritage Ave.
•a man on Hickory Hills Dr. reported two laptops stolen from his vehicle.
•a woman on MLK Ave. said her information was used to open an account with True Natural Gas Company.
•a man on Logistics Center Pkwy. said a motorist confronted him about possibly damaging his windshield and pointed a handgun at him. The man said he left the area and didn’t get a clear look at the motorist’s license plate.
•multiple rear-end accidents on I-85.
•a vehicle stopped for traffic on I-85. A tailing vehicle couldn’t stop in time and tried to avoid the first vehicle by moving into the emergency lane. The vehicle struck a guardrail and the left side of the first vehicle.
•rear-end accident involving three vehicles on the I-85 south off ramp. Two vehicles were towed from the scene.
•a vehicle driving away from Logistics Center Pkwy. failed to yield to traffic and struck a vehicle on Holly Springs Rd.
•rear-end accident on Old Pendergrass Rd.
•a vehicle on Sycamore St. changed lanes and struck another vehicle.
