Jefferson police were recently called for a report of possible arson at a residence behind Waffle House.
Officers were initially asked to go to a nearby homeless campsite to make sure none of the tents were on fire and they learned an abandoned residence was on fire.
A man later told officers the incident may have involved arson.
He said a man who he’d had issues with had texted him and asked if his fire insurance was paid up. The man thought the other man was going to burn his tent down, but he suspects the other man burned the old house down. He said the other man had been living in the house.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by the Jefferson Police Department included:
•reckless driving; speeding; possession of marijuana; possession of a drug-related object; and window tint violation on Hog Mountain Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop for driving twice the speed limit. Officers found marijuana and a scale in the vehicle.
•theft by deception on Storey Porter Rd. where a woman said someone called her and said she missed jury duty and had a warrant. The caller asked for $300 to resolve the issue.
•information report on Lynn Ave. where a woman said one of her employees was receiving harassing text messages.
•terroristic threats and acts via computer or computer network on Concord Rd. where a woman said she received threatening text messages, possibly from an ex-husband or his family.
•information report on Hwy. 129 where a man reported his girlfriend may have been missing after they argued.
•speeding and reckless driving on Concord Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop after he was seen driving 96-miles-per-hour in a 45-mph zone.
•entering auto on Holders Siding Rd. where a man said his handgun was missing from his vehicle.
•driving under the influence (DUI)-refusal on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested after someone reported he’d fallen asleep in the vehicle. The man was reportedly making erratic movements inside the vehicle when officers approached. He was arrested after a field sobriety test.
•two-vehicle wreck with four injuries on Old Pendergrass Rd. Two people were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. Two other people complained of minor injuries.
•obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers and giving false name or date of birth to law enforcement on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested after a call about a stolen. The man gave officers false identity information and fled on foot. He was caught and resisted being arrested.
•information on Commerce Rd. where a man reported his ex-wife made a comment about dying.
•information report on Gordon St. where multiple people had a dispute.
•hit and run on Washington St. where a man who was flagging traffic in a construction area was struck on the shoulder by a vehicle’s mirror. The man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
•theft by shoplifting on Dry Pond Rd. where a man took beer from a store without paying.
•domestic dispute on Grand Oak Dr. where family members had a dispute after one of them showed up at a residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.