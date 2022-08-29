A possible bomb threat was reported at a warehouse on Logistic Center Pkwy. on August 20.
The Jefferson Police Department reported to the warehouse where someone had written “Boom 8.22.22” on a bathroom wall.
The complainant had requested a walk-through and documentation of the incident.
She said the warehouse did not want to shut down at the time, but she asked to schedule a bomb dog for Monday, August 22, to possibly speed up the time it took to clear the building.
The JPD officer passed on phone numbers from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency who could better answer her questions.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD include:
- forgery-fourth degree on Lynn Ave. where a woman was notified by her bank that three checks had been forged from her business account in the total amount of $3,000.
- miscellaneous report on Memorial Dr. where someone reported a man sitting in a chair with a rifle next to the light pole near the rear of the track at Memorial Stadium. An officer found an animal cage in the woods nearby and it was indicated that a man was permitted to hunt foxes in the area.
- information report on Bailey Dr. where a man reported he was added by a random account on Snapchat, which requested sexual favors. When the man said no, the account stated it would send pictures of his private parts to all of his Instagram followers if he did not pay $2,000. He did not send photos or money, but multiple followers did confirm they were sent photos of private parts from a random account.
- information report on Washington St. where a woman reported damage to her vehicle in the parking lot.
- littering; open alcohol container; and following too closely on Washington St. where a man reported he was almost struck by a vehicle. The vehicle was going side to side and the driver threw a beer can out the window. At the traffic stop, the driver seemed confused and unsteady on his feet and kept repeating about getting into an argument with his wife according to the report.
- accidental damage on Concord Rd. and Hwy. 129 where a man reported the radiator on his vehicle was busted after he hit a large pothole in the roadway.
- wanted person located at Damon Gause Bypass and Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman with a warrant out of Hall County for a felony probation violation was arrested at a traffic stop.
- theft by taking on Hwy. 129 where a woman reported her cellphone was stolen off her table while she was having dinner with her co-worker at a restaurant.
- harassment on Forest St. where a man reported an ongoing issue with his roommate’s ex-boyfriend who he had contacted the Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) about for the second time to have them investigate child molestation.
- wanted person located on Monte Ln. where a woman with a warrant was placed under arrest.
- no insurance on Dry Pond Rd. where a vehicle was cited at a traffic stop.
- information report on Ivey St. where a man reported he ordered a $600 amplifier using PayPal, but he was sent an old lawnmower tire and a rock.
- lost/mislaid property on Red Tail Rd. where a woman reported her toy poodle had been stolen.
- lost medications on Hog Mountain Rd. where a woman needed a new prescription after losing her blood pressure medication in a fall.
- driving with a suspended or revoked license on Washington St. where a man was arrested for driving without a license after he was warned with a citation earlier this month.
- information report on Lee St. where a woman reported suspicious activity with a bank customer.
- wanted person located on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested for a warrant out of Hall County.
