Residents on Kinney Creek Ln., Pendergrass, report possible street racing and suspicious activity.
On Friday, August 13, around midnight, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a residence on Kinney Creek Ln. at Guy Cooper Rd. where a man reported possible street racing.
The officer stated he observed several large pickup trucks parked on Guy Cooper Rd. and one truck stuck in a ditch. Several people were walking around outside the vehicles. The officer stated he didn’t see any signs of racing or reckless driving as all the vehicles were parked upon his arrival.
Shortly after the first call, the same complainant, along with a neighbor reported an unknown male came to their residences. The original complainant said the man knocked on his door and when he answered the unknown man asked about an address. The complainant said he told the man to leave his property and he did.
The second complainant said the same unknown man came onto his property, stayed in his vehicle, turned off the headlights and yelled out the window asking about someone named “Angie.” He said he also told the man to leave and he did.
Both complainants stated the man was acting suspicious and possibly intoxicated.
NORTH JACKSON
Other incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•damage to a vehicle on Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported the driver’s side back passenger window on her vehicle had been broken out.
•burglary, criminal trespass and suspicious activity at a Main St., Talmo, residence, where a woman reported two juveniles had been on her property and taken some keys and tried to use them in a truck parked in the garage and took a watch.
•theft by taking at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence, where a man reported his motorcycle had been stolen.
•information on Pond Fork Church Rd., Pendergrass, where a tree was across the roadway.
•information on Martin Rd., Talmo, where a motorist was overdue.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•welfare check on a female at a Prime Dr., Commerce, residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a man reported a tire came off a semi-trailer and hit his vehicle causing damage.
•assist Commerce Police Department officers with a welfare check on a tractor-trailer driver on Maysville Rd., Commerce.
•lost/found item on Sheep Pasture Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported she had left her 22 caliber handgun inside a rental car.
•information at a Beck Rd., Commerce, residence, concerning a stolen motorcycle.
•suicide threats at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence.
•damage to a vehicle at Tanger Outlet Centers, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a woman reported striking another vehicle as she was attempting to park.
•threats at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported his ex-girlfriend was threatening to send him to jail for hitting her or “would make him disappear.”
•convicted felons, possession of firearms prohibited at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her handgun had been stolen, possibly by her husband who no longer lived at this residence.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•civil matter on Wilbanks Rd., Commerce, where a civil dispute was reported.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a man confronted a bus driver and the bus chaperone.
•damage to a vehicle and duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident at SK Battery, Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where a man reported the driver of another vehicle sideswiped his vehicle as the two were traveling through the parking lot.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence.
•entering an automobile on Joe Bolton Rd., Commerce, where a man reported someone entered his vehicle and took his wallet and a phone charging cable.
•threats at a Hawks Nest Rd., Commerce, where a man reported receiving a threat via a Facebook message.
•criminal trespass and damage to property on Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, where a man reported the mirror on his vehicle had been damaged.
•lost/found item on Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, where a man reported his Georgia Weapons Carry Permit had been lost.
•lost/found item on Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, where a man reported the tag missing off his semi-truck.
•information on Ila Rd. at Club Dr., Commerce, where a tornado was reported.
•assist motorist who ran off the road and got stuck in the mud on Hwy. 441 at Wilbanks Cir., Commerce.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Jefferson, where a counselor was concerned about the well-being of a student at their place of residence.
•suspicious activity on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a car had broken down and several other vehicles and stopped on the side of the roadway.
•missing person at a Hawks Nest Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her juvenile nephew missing.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•information at Empower Center, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a female student was using foul/abusive language and had made a verbal threat.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper and death investigation (non-murder) on McRee Rd., Jefferson, where a single vehicle accident was reported and the driver was deceased.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 11, Jefferson.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officers with a traffic stop on Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 11, Jefferson.
•assist medical unit on County Farm Rd., Jefferson, where a man had possibly taken an overdose.
•suspicious activity on Peppers St., Jefferson, where a woman reported her sister’s ex-boyfriend was on the property.
•damage to a vehicle on Trotters Ridge, Jefferson, where two big blocks and a mailbox had been thrown on the complainant’s vehicle.
•information at a Clover Ridge Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his father had made a threat to damage his property.
•animal complaint on Will Clark Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported every time she comes home and gets out of her car her neighbor’s poodle runs into her driveway and barks at her.
•possession of methamphetamine and texting and driving on Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•noise complaint on Waterworks Rd., Jefferson, where loud music was reported.
•simple battery – FVA and open container on Harmony Grove Ln., Jefferson, where a possible domestic dispute was reported.
•simple battery – FVA, interfering with calls for emergency assistance and sexual battery reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported a dispute with her boyfriend.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man was found breathing but not responsive.
•welfare check on a man at an Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•juvenile issue at an Ivey St., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a woman reported three lifted “redneck” trucks ran the stop sign leaving the Empower Center and cut her off as she was traveling on Winder Hwy. She said the three trucks continued to driver recklessly and cut drivers off on Winder Hwy.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a surveyor reported his vehicle had been damaged on the entire driver’s side while it was parked along the interstate.
•harassing communications reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported receiving text messages from an unknown number and also nude photos on her phone.
•welfare check on two juveniles and DFCS referral at a Tysor Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Woods Way, Jefferson, where a woman reported her vehicle had been struck on the driver’s side rear bumper while parked at this location.
•theft by taking on Swann Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported someone had taken items from his shop.
•damage to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, Stand Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a patrol officer reported something hit the passenger side of his windshield and cracked it as he was driving on Hwy. 59.
•financial transaction card theft, theft by taking and suspicious activity at Arcade Shell, Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a woman reported $2,800 in cash missing and her debit card missing from her vehicle.
•information on Legg Rd. at Jett Roberts Rd., Jefferson, where a tree was blocking both lanes of the roadway.
•information on Jackson Trail Rd. at Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a tree was blocking both lanes of travel.
•assist Arcade Police Department on Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, where a burglary had occurred.
•assist medical unit at a Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•animal complaint on Geiger Rd. at W.H. Hayes Rd., Jefferson, where a cow was in the roadway.
•damage to a vehicle on Winder Hwy. at Jackson Trl. Rd., Jefferson, where a rear-end collision was reported.
•damage to a vehicle on Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a power line fell and struck the roof of his company vehicle causing minor damage.
•suspicious activity on Waterford Pl., Jefferson, where a man was at a house under construction and he was not supposed to be there.
•juvenile issue at a Palmer Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Hidden Oaks Ln., Jefferson, where a possible damage to property and stolen vehicle was reported.
•dispute between a woman and man at a Harris Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•theft by taking at a Meadow Creek Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her handgun was missing from a drawer in her bedroom.
•damage to property on Lavender Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported someone drove through his property, ran over a fence post and left tire marks across his property.
•assist medical unit on County Farm Rd., Jefferson.
•theft by taking on Lark Trl., Jefferson, where a handgun was reported lost or stolen.
•assist motorist whose vehicle was stuck on a curb on Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Maley Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported receiving a call claiming her Social Security number was associated with a car found in Texas that had blood in it.
•information on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson, where man reported a lost knife.
•theft by taking on M.L. King Jr. Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone had taken items out of her closet.
•obstruction of law enforcement officers, open container and DUI -alcohol on Hwy. 11 at Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•DUI – alcohol and driving on the wrong side of the roadway on Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 11, Jefferson, where two vehicles were parked on the side of the road.
•information on Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a threat had allegedly been made on a Jackson County School System bus.
•false statements and writings; concealment of facts on Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson, where a Fayette County District Attorney’s Office Investigator reported a man had filed false documentation in the Jackson County Superior Court.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•damage to a vehicle on Hale Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported something fell off a truck and hit her car.
•warrant service on Pinetree Cir., Maysville.
•Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) referral at an Old Miller Rd., Maysville, residence.
•dispute between a woman and her brother at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence.
•simple assault and criminal trespass on Hillside Way, Maysville, where a man reported his ex-wife had damaged his vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Hidden Meadows Dr., Maysville, where a woman reported their dogs were barking “like crazy” and someone ran around their house.
•assist motorist who ran in the ditch on Diamond Hill Church Rd., Maysville.
•suspicious activity on Holly Springs Rd., Maysville, where a woman looking after the property reported finding a door on a shed open and not secure.
•assist fire department on Merk Rd., Maysville, where a residential fire was reported.
•accident with a deer on Plainview Rd. at Latty Ln., Maysville.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•suspicious activity on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported a suspicious vehicle in her driveway.
•information and civil matter on Steeplechase Rd., Nicholson, concerning a custody dispute.
•suspicious activity on Shilo Rd., Nicholson, where a phone was reported stolen.
•accident with a deer on New Kings Bridge Rd. at Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson.
•civil matter on Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, concerning a domestic dispute.
•suspicious activity at New Hope Baptist Church, Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a man was lying on the ground by the entrance door.
•damage to property on Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, where someone had driven through the back lawn of the residence causing damage to the lawn and some bushes.
•dispute between a man and his wife at a Hawks Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•civil matter on Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, where a dispute between roommates was reported.
•civil matter at an Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, concerning child custody.
•warrant service at a Woodpecker Ln., Nicholson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Sanford Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported someone had shot a tree in his yard.
•information on Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, concerning a female’s living arrangements.
•juvenile issue on Kesler Rd., Nicholson.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on New Kings Bridge Rd. at Old Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a hit and run involving a school bus was reported.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 at Tolbert’s Trl., Nicholson, where a woman reported her car hydroplaned and got stuck in the median.
•information on Z. Williams Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported vehicles speeding up and down the road and he stated he had been told they were running drugs.
•assist motorist with a disabled garbage truck on Jefferson Dr., Nicholson.
•litter dumped from vehicle or other conveyance, trier of fact; discretion on Smithsonia Rd. at Staplers Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where illegal dumping was reported.
•suspicious activity at Candy Castle Daycare, Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a suspicious person was outside knocking on the door.
•assist medical unit at a Sanford Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•suspicious activity on J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, where people were reportedly on the property and they shouldn’t be.
•damage to a vehicle on New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported his truck had been damaged while in the parking lot.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•convicted felons, possession of firearms prohibited on Doris Ln., Athens, where a woman reported her husband was inside the residence yelling and trying to load a gun.
•assist medical unit and Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic accident on Hwy. 330, Bogart, where one person was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•information at a Crystal Ln., Bogart, residence, where a woman reported her neighbor was possibly shooting at deer.
•dispute between a man and woman on Kesler Rd., Athens.
•dispute between two male juveniles at a Providence Rd., Statham, residence.
•damage to property on Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, where a man reported his mailbox had been damaged.
•civil matter on Norman Rd., Athens, where a woman reported her landlord was trying to get into her residence.
•suspicious activity on Old Commerce Rd., Athens, where a car was parked near a telephone pole and the occupants were possibly stealing copper.
•suspicious activity on New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a woman was observed sitting at the gate of the county’s compactor site.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Jefferson Rd. at Hwy. 330, Athens, where a traffic accident was reported.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Hwy. 129 at Archer Grove School Rd., Athens.
•damage to property at a Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, residence, where a large tree limb fell on two vehicles parked in the driveway.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend at a Moore Rd., Athens, residence.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend about her leaving at a Moore Rd., Athens, residence.
•dispute between a man and his wife at a Doris Ln., Athens, residence.
•criminal trespass on Old Commerce Rd., Athens, where a man reported a suspicious vehicle on his property.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 at John Collier Rd., Athens.
WEST JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•lost item on City Square where a woman notified the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that she’d found drug paraphernalia in nylon case. Four syringes, a metal tube with a blue rubber tip and a piece of tin foil with suspected drug residue on it were discovered inside the case, according to the incident report.
•theft by taking on River Mist Dr. where a juvenile reportedly stole $310.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 to a two-vehicle accident where one driver was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Park Dr. where a woman said she found a man with hospital papers sitting in front of her garage in a rocking chair. The man, who was described by the woman as being disoriented, told a deputy he’d been discharged from the hospital after having suffered seizures. He said went to the residence because he used to live there, though he arrived at the wrong residence, according to the incident report.
•operating a vehicle without registration or a license on I-85 where a man was cited for the infraction.
•suspicious activity on Skelton Rd. where a woman said her ex-husband is riding by her house. She said he is not supposed to know where she lives.
•information on Old Collins Rd. where drivers of ATVs were reportedly riding through a neighborhood, trespassing. The ATVs are reportedly tearing up a beach area in the neighborhood.
•missing person on Benson Lane where a man, who had been diagnosed with depression and bipolar disorder, had reportedly gone missing.
•simple assault on Hwy. 53 where a woman reportedly grabbed another woman by the hair while leaving her ex-boyfriend’s home.
•hit-and-run on I-85 where a man said a motorist struck the driver side of his vehicle while using the shoulder of the interstate to pass him. The man was able to record the other vehicle’s identification number, according to the report.
•agency assist on Davenport Rd. where a man reportedly shot himself in the hand by accident. The man was “alert but in pain,” according to the report.
•criminal trespass on J.D. Brooks Rd. where a man said three juveniles were riding scooters where his field backed up to a subdivision where the three possibly lived, according to the incident report.
•simple battery and criminal trespass on West Jefferson St. where a man was “out of control and assaulting people,” according to the complainant. The man already had prior warrants out of his arrest, according to the incident report, and had previously been barred from the residence. The incident reportedly stemmed from an argument between the man and his father about the man striking his son. The man’s father said he was then pushed and hit his leg on a table. The man reportedly left the scene.
•entering auto on Addenbrooke Way where a student at Jackson County High School said someone took his book bag which contained a school-owned laptop and a $5 bill.
•theft by taking on Davenport Rd. where a man said his four wheeler was stolen.
•mental subject on South Hampton Circle where a man said his wife was experiencing a mental health issue after not taking medication for an extended period.
•information on Benson Lane where a couple said they hadn’t seen or heard from their 18-year-old son since the previous day. Their son called their home during the deputy’s response to the call, however, and said he was fine, according to the incident report.
