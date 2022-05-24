Jefferson police were recently called for suspicious incidents at three businesses on Washington St. The suspects in the incidents appeared to have been attempting to take catalytic converters.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called to the businesses on May 16.
In one incident, two male suspects wearing dark clothing tried to take a catalytic converter off a vehicle, but were unsuccessful. The complainant said it didn't seem like the suspects knew what they were looking for.
In the second incident, the suspects damaged a gate and fence and took a muffler.
When officers were doing a follow-up on those two incidents, someone from another business said video showed two suspicious males under her van, but nothing appeared to have been taken.
In a separate incident the following day (May 17), someone reported two catalytic converters were stolen from vans at a Gordon St. location.
SIX CITED, ONE ARRESTED DURING SAFETY CHECKPOINT
Multiple people were cited for possession of marijuana and one person was arrested during a recent safety checkpoint.
The checkpoint was held on Kissam St. in front of the Jefferson Civic Center on May 12.
Six people were cited after officers smelled marijuana coming from their vehicles and found the substance. One woman was arrested for driving while license is suspended.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- suspicious person on Hwy. 129 where a woman said someone followed her.
- possible sexual assault (no address listed) where a man saw his daughter's boyfriend at a residence after he'd asked him to stay away from her. The daughter and boyfriend had sex and the daughter initially said it wasn't consensual, but then changed her statement.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce on North Public Square where a man was issued three citations during a traffic stop.
- wanted person located on Lee St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- lost/mislaid property on Hog Mountain Rd. where a trailer was missing, but later found.
- speeding; possession of marijuana; and possession of a drug-related object on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man was cited during a traffic stop. Suspected marijuana and two grinders were found during the stop.
- entering auto on Sumner Way where a woman said someone stole her purse from her vehicle.
- obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers and public drunkenness on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested after abandoning a vehicle. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and had a bottle of alcohol on his lap. He was also reportedly confrontational with officers and wouldn't give them his ID. The man's gun and dog were turned over to a family member.
- simple battery-family violence and criminal damage to property-second degree on Thornhill Cir. where a man was arrested after reportedly striking a door, throwing a chair and breaking a window and placing his hands around another man's neck and squeezing.
- disorderly conduct on River Mist Cir. where adults and juveniles were involved in an altercation at a neighborhood pool.
- information on Hwy. 129 where a woman said someone was taking pictures of her.
- information on Hwy. 129 where an RV was towed after it reportedly broke down.
- striking an unattended vehicle on Old Pendergrass Dr. where someone struck a vehicle in a parking lot.
- found property on Enterprise Dr. where someone found a wallet.
- forgery-fourth degree on Lee St. where someone reported fraudulent checks.
- unauthorized use of a financial transaction card on Haddington Ct. where a woman reported someone made transactions using her debit card.
- wanted person located and no insurance on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Crestview Cir. where someone burned papers in a yard and damaged a hose.
- information and wanted person on Lakeview Bend Cir. where a woman reported an ongoing issue with a neighbor. She said the neighbor lets their dog come onto their property and takes pictures of them and records them.
- theft of lost/mislaid property on MLK Ave. where a man reported his ring was missing.
- failure to maintain lane; speeding; and driving under the influence (DUI) on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He reportedly seemed disoriented and was arrested after field sobriety and breath tests.
