On May 25, a fox from a Jackson County bite incident was sent to the State Public Health Laboratory where it was confirmed positive for Rabies.
The fox was located in the Shepherds Court St. area of Jackson County.Residents in this area are advised to take the following precautions:
1) Be sure that pets (including dogs, cats and ferrets) are current on Rabies vaccinations.
2) Avoid any wild animal exhibiting unusual behavior such as aggression, lack of fear of people, or appearances during odd times of the day.
3) Report any incidence of bites from any animal to your local Health Department.
