A Black family in Nicholson suspected race to be a factor in an onion landing on their driveway last week.
A Jackson County deputy responded to an address on Hunt Club Rd. on June 21, where the complainant told 911 dispatch that the incident was believed to be racially-motived due to them being the lone Black family on the road, according to the incident report.
The complainant’s son said he was sitting in his vehicle when he heard an object “coming through the tree tops” and then found the onion in the driveway. He said this was not the first such issue they’d experienced. He believed the onion came from a neighboring residence on Hunt Club Rd.
The man requested that the responding deputy speak with the residents of the home, saying he wanted to be civil about the incident and stop the problems.
When questioned by the deputy, a man at the neighboring residence said he and his family were drinking and hitting potatoes and onions with baseball bats.
He said he considered retrieving the onion and apologizing, but said he’d had unfriendly encounters with the complainant in the past.
MAN SAYS DRIVER POINTED GUN AT HIM
A man recently reported another driver pulled a gun on him in the West Jackson area.
JCSO deputies were called for the report of pointing a gun/pistol at another on I-85 near mile marker 133.
A man said he passed a tractor-trailer, then a BMW tried passing him. The driver allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it in the general direction of the complainant.
The man recorded the incident and the driver put the gun away when he realized he was being filmed.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•aggravated assault on Hwy. 82 Spur where a man said his sister’s boyfriend slammed his head into a van, pulled out a small, pink gun and threatened to “blow his brains out.” The man said the incident occurred after deputies arrested his father and left the residence. According to another deputy, the man’s father was arrested much earlier in the day and that the man’s sister and boyfriend left en route with his father to the jail.
•agency assist on White Hill School Rd. where a woman said she didn’t feel safe at home and wanted to be taken to the hospital.
•suspicious activity on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman was reportedly panhandling at the main entrance of Tanger Outlet Mall.
•suspicious activity on B. Wilson Rd. where complaints about marijuana use at an apartment were reported.
•shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where an employee said man with a bandanna covering his face stole $433 worth of clothing.
•simple assault on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend called her a “b——, wh—- and slut” because she was talking to a male coworker. The woman said the man later spit on her car. She said he had invited the ex-boyfriend to the store where she worked because things had been going well between them.
•dispute on B. Wilson Rd. where a man was reportedly assaulting a woman. Neither person was located when a deputy arrived.
•suspicious activity on Wofford Rd. where a 5-year-old ran out of the house because she thought she was left home alone. The juvenile had already returned to the residence when a deputy arrived.
•agency assist on Hwy. 441 where a deputy responded two a three-vehicle accident during which two vehicles flipped. One person was being loaded into an ambulance when a deputy arrived.
•harassing communications on Old Ginn Rd. where a man said his ex-wife continues to text him constantly despite him changing cell phone numbers. He said she has accused him of touching his 23-year-old daughter and beating his wife. According to the incident report, the man said his daughter has said “that nothing happened now or in the past to her by him.”
•suspicious activity on Old Bridge Rd. where a woman was seen waiving a stick which was initially reported as a gun by a person who called 911.
•theft by taking on Woods Bridge Rd. where a woman said a man will not return her debit cards or checks. She said he has been in possession of these items since Feb. 2019.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•unruly juvenile on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman said her 13-year-old daughter had walked away from her home after an argument with the woman’s boyfriend.
•theft by taking on Pine St. where an intoxicated woman said a man took $15 from her pocket book. A deputy said he was unable to comprehend some details of the woman’s statement due to her level of intoxication.
•person injured on Jackson Pkwy. where a man fell eight feet while removing a wall-mounted television at the Jackson County Courthouse.
•theft by taking on Underwood Rd. where a man reported his vehicle missing after dropping it off with a man for repair work.
•simple battery and criminal trespass on Woodland Hills Dr. where a man said his boyfriend accused him having an affair and punched him before breaking his car windows out with his fist. The man’s boyfriend was found with a towel completely soaked in blood around his hand. He said the injury was the result of working on a car engine.
•agency assist on Apple Valley Rd. at Commerce Rd. where a deputy responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. Two people were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
•dispute on Swann Rd. where a man reportedly broke the window out of his wife’s van while she and children occupied the vehicle.
•information on Autry Way at Brockton Loop where a woman said someone did doughnuts at the end of the road, slinging gravel into the roadway.
•unruly juvenile on Molly Dr. where a woman said a juvenile in her care became angry and picked up a kitchen knife. The juvenile did not threatened her with the knife, however, according to the woman.
•information on Stan Evans Dr. where a man was transported from the county jail to Northridge Medical Center for a blood sample needed by the criminal investigations division. The sample was required due to an incident earlier in the day, according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on County Farm Rd. where a woman interested in buying a residence found the location broken into when she visited it. The incident report noted extensive damage within the residence.
•dispute on Meadow Ln. where the complainant said he and another man got into a “small, physical altercation.”
•criminal trespass on Crowes Lake Dr. where the complainant said a man launched a boat into his lake without permission. The complainant then said he heard an explosion and saw the man swimming to shore. Firefighters put out the boat fire, and the man drove off after speaking to fire fighters. The burnt hull was left in the water about 20 to 30 yard from the shore.
•information on Athens Hwy. where a man without a shirt was reportedly bothering customers at a convenience store.
•information on Woods Creek Rd. where a woman said she’s received emails from two people warning her to “stop emailing my husband." The woman doesn’t know why she is receiving these messages and believes it is possibly a scam.
•agency assist on Jackson Trail where a deputy responded to an accident with possible injuries.
•agency assist on Hog Mountain Rd. where a woman sitting on the side of the road asked to be transported to the hospital. She also requested emergency medical services due to withdrawals from methamphetamine.
•information on Jefferson River Rd. where a man said someone driving a truck ran him off the road while driving.
•animal complaint on Warbler Dr. where a pit bull reportedly bit a 7-year-old girl. The girl's father said the dog came into their yard and bit his daughter on her upper right arm. Emergency medical services were not required.
•suicidal threats on Kendall Creek Dr. where a man said he had become depressed following a breakup and his best friend experiencing a death. The man said he had contemplated suicide but did not have a plan to carry it out. The man agreed to go to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center for an evaluation.
•dispute on Rambler Inn Rd. where a man was reportedly yelling outside because he thought someone had taken his money card. The man’s sister told a deputy she thought he had “done some bad meth.”
•welfare check on Windy Hill Rd. where a loud argument between a couple was reported. The couple denied any argument took place.
•burglary on Stillwood Place where a rug, pillows, decorative items and a decorative basket were reported missing from a model home.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•missing persons located on Hurricane Shoals Rd. where two people went missing for an hour at Hurricane Shoals Park.
•agency assist on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a deputy helped place man into a medical unit vehicle during a house fire.
•recovered stolen property on Hurricane Shoals Rd. where a vehicle stolen from a woman in Banks County was found at Hurricane Shoals Park. The woman said the father of the man who allegedly stole the vehicle told her she could find the automobile at the park.
•agency assist on Hurricane Shoals Rd. where a woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 Spur where a man parked his vehicle in front of an abandoned building. The man said he was meeting a friend.
•unruly juvenile on Hillside Way where a juvenile ran away from home after being released from a regional youth detention center. The juvenile’s mother discovered him missing when the woman’s dog brought her the juvenile’s leg monitor.
•dispute on Pinetree Cir. where a man said a woman threatened to damage his recreation vehicle.
•welfare check on Pine Tree Cir. where a motorist told a deputy that a couple they gave a ride to appeared to have been in an automobile accident, one of whom appeared injured. The deputy was later notified of a collision and responded to the scene.
•suspicious activity on Pleasant Acres Dr. where reckless driving and possible gunfire was reported. The alleged incident began when the complainant said he was walking on the road and was told by an unknown person that a man wanted to fight him. He complainant proceeded toward that man’s residence. When he arrived there, he said the man pulled out of the driveway, nearly hitting him. The complainant later reported hearing gunfire and seeing dirt fly up near his feet, though he said he never saw a gun or who fired it. A deputy later spoke with the man and woman the complainant believed to be involved in the incident. Both denied shooting or owning a gun, while the man denied trying to hit the complainant or wanting to fight him.
•animal complaint on Boone Rd. where a man said his neighbor’s horse was in his yard, which he said is an on-going problem. The horse’s owner removed the horse.
•harassing communications on Unity Church Rd. where a woman said a man continues to call her in an apparent attempt to use money to solicit sexual favors. She said she met the man “a while back” and was told if she had financial problems, he could help. According to the incident report, the woman said she had intercourse with the man and was given money. She said the man now claims to have invested money into her and told her she has to return to “spend time for money.” The woman said she wants to be left alone.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•dispute on Hwy. 441 where a man reportedly slapped a woman after the two pushed each other. The woman denied that the man slapped her and told the responding deputy that she believed his investigation of the incident was racially-motivated. He told her he was responding to a 911 call about her well-being. The deputy then gave the two a ride to the Clark County county line.
•suspicious activity on Hawks Ct. where a woman reported a man “of a foreign nationality” was walking near her house. She said when she asked him to leave, he said “strange, vulgar things” to her that she did not want to share with the responding deputy.
•suspicious activity on Kesler Rd. where a woman said the driver of a car has entered her property for three consecutive nights, revved the engine and sped up the roadway.
•fraud on Ivy Creek Dr. where the complainant said a woman stole her wallet and used her card to make payments of $407 to PayPal and $306 to JPay.
•harassing communications on Steeple Chase Dr. where a man said someone claiming to be a 16-year-old female threatened to post a video of him exposing himself. The man told a deputy that he never sent a video of himself to the female. He said the female initiated a conversation on Facebook Messenger and initially said she was 20 years old. She asked him to send a photo of his private area, but he said he sent one of him without a shirt instead. He said the female then threatened to post a video of him exposing himself.
•information on Little Valley Church Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend has texted and called her despite being told to do so. She said he was recently arrested for simple battery against her.
•suspicious activity at East Jackson Park where a man was reported sleeping on a park bench. The man said he was waiting on a friend to help fix a flat tire on his moped.
•driving with a suspended license on Hwy. 441 where a man was cited for the infraction during a traffic stop for a taillight warning.
•information on Sanford Dr. where a woman said she gave her daughter her debit card and $50 to be put on it and she never returned with it. The woman also said her daughter used the card to withdraw $21, leaving her with no money in her account.
•theft by taking on Antioch Church Rd. were a woman said a renter stole 30 wooden split rails. She also said she’s been told the renter grows marijuana around the property she owns.
•entering automobile on Cabin Creek Dr. where a man said his handgun was stolen from the glove compartment of his vehicle. He suspects a male who was at his residence to be responsible for the theft due to a reputation for stealing and selling guns.
•suspicious activity on Z. Williams Rd. where all-terrain vehicles were reportedly being driven up and down the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Tall Timber Trail where a woman said her home’s side door was open when it should not have been. There were no signs of forced entry, according to the incident report.
•information on Ivy Creek Dr. where a woman said her 17-year-old daughter moved into a neighboring residence. The woman’s daughter said she relocated because she and her mother had been arguing frequently. The responding deputy told her that she could not move without parental permission since she is not 18 years old.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•agency assist on Hwy. 60 where a deputy responded to a hit-and-run.
•criminal trespass on Holly Springs Rd. where a man said a vehicle damaged his hay by spinning circles in it.
•theft by deception on Primrose Ln. where someone who claimed to be from the Social Security office reportedly told a man that he needed send gift cards and cash to a Richmond, Va., address.
•information on Old State Rd. where a man said he received multiple scam phone calls from the name number over the course of a week. The caller identifies themselves as a Social Security Administration employee and asks for the man’s social security number and other personal information.
•possible arson on Walnut Creek Pkwy. where a vehicle leaving the scene of a fire in an empty cul-de-sac was recorded by man using a drone.
•agency assist on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a vehicle rolled over during a two-vehicle accident, sending one of drivers to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•information Whites Bottom Rd. where a woman said her neighbor built a makeshift speed bump in front of her house. The woman said she was unsure if her vehicle and horse trailer could travel over that portion of the road now.
•suspicious activity on Brooks Rd. where a man and woman were found swimming with their dogs in an area marked with no trespassing signs.
•simple battery on Station Dr. where a woman reportedly slapped her 16-year-old son and he pushed he over. A deputy responded to the scene and found the woman still laying on the floor and only responded to some of the deputies questions. A medical unit was called for the woman, who reportedly hit her head on the floor. The 16-year-old said he didn’t intend to push his mother down, just to push her away from him.
•theft by taking on Nichols Rd. where a man said his chainsaw was stolen from his tool shed.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 60 where a woman said she discovered some of her medications missing.
•welfare check in Old Gainesville Hwy. where a woman reportedly drank alcohol while taking a bottle of clonzopam. Emergency medical services was called to the scene.
•suspicious activity on Whites Bottom Rd. where two people said a man driving a vehicle with wide tires is damaging the roadway by speeding down it daily.
•information on Midland Rd. where a complainant said neighboring residents were involved “in a large amount of drug activity,” according to the incident report. The complainant said 30-40 different vehicles visit the neighbor’s address in a 12-hour period.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•theft by deception on Savage Rd. where a woman said she and her boyfriend sent a $45 to supposed dog breeder, who told her he’d scammed her.
•suspicious activity on Wardlaw Rd. where a woman said two men have been driving past her house trying to start a fight with her son.
•aggravated assault on Jefferson River Rd. where a man allegedly threatened another man with a pipe. An argument began between the two when the complainant found a pile of human feces behind his camper. The man allegedly picked up a large metal pole and began swinging it at the complainant.
•dispute on Archer Grove Rd. where a man said his neighbor threatened him during a confrontation over dumpster usage.
•agency assist on Ryan Rd. where an SUV reportedly ran through a yard, tearing down bushes. Deputies found the vehicle at a Keri Ln. residence which was hot and covered in dirt, leaves, sticks and scratches. The vehicle also had pieces of trees and dirt within the interior and the odor of burning brakes. A man at the residence and his son both denied having driven the vehicle and inflicted the damage. The Georgia State Patrol took over the scene and determined the vehicle was involved in the incident but could not conclude who drove the vehicle. Both men admitted to drinking earlier that evening. The man’s son was cited by the GSP and released. The man threatened to sue.
•suicidal threats on J.T. Elrod Rd. where a woman was reportedly attempting to cut herself with a rock. According to the woman’s mother, the woman had been using drugs. The woman said she was detoxing from methamphetamine which she had used on that day. She told the responding deputy that she did not care if she hurt herself. The woman was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for detox treatment.
•theft by taking on Timber Ridge Dr. where a woman said her neighbor’s daughter used her phone and made two transactions for $100 though Cash App and one for $805 that was processing.
•theft by taking on Lost Creek Dr. where a man said someone hacked his bank accounts and made $2,220 worth of transfers.
•information at St. Mary’s Hospital where medical staff reported that a patient claimed to have been assaulted in Jackson or Barrow counties.
•agency assist on Jefferson Rd. where fire and medical personnel attended to a woman involved in a single-vehicle accident.
•hit-and-run and aggressive driving on New Kings Bridge where a man said another driver made contact with his driver side rear-view mirror forced him off the road while passing him.
WEST JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in West Jackson were:
•battery and aggravated assault on Skelton Rd. where a man said his ex-wife beat and hit their son.
•criminal trespass on Brannon Dr. where a man said it appeared someone had gone through his kitchen, but nothing was taken.
•aggravated stalking on Creekside Dr. where a woman reported a man continued to contact her, despite a no-contact order.
•civil matter on Reece Dr. where a woman reported her homeowner's association wouldn't let her fly a Trump flag and threatened to fine her $25 a day for doing so.
•welfare check on Antrim Glen Rd. where officers attempted to check on a woman after another woman said she hadn't heard from her. They weren't able to make contact.
•aggravated assault and aggravated battery where a woman got into a physical altercation with another woman and a man. At one point, the man had the woman in a headlock and she was unable to breathe. She was checked by a med unit.
•civil matter on White Trillium Way where a woman said her husband left for work and returned a week later, wanting to take a shower. He reportedly refused to leave.
•dispute on Walnut St. where a woman became upset when a man threatened to leave her.
•agency assist on River Pl. where deputies were called to assist an officer who was dealing with a combative man. He had been admitted to the emergency room when the deputy arrived and was ultimately restrained.
•suspicious activity on Lingerfelt Ln. where a man said people were in his residence, but the man's mother said he was talking out of his head and that there wasn't anyone there. Officers didn't find anyone in the area. Med units also checked on the man, who was bleeding from sores on his feet.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a man and woman were walking down the road and the man struck the woman.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a man said his ex-girlfriend parked in his driveway and confronted him about "sleeping with" other women. She also reportedly threatened to beat him up.
•suspicious activity on Ward Rd. where a woman reported someone put fireworks in her mailbox and lit them, but there was no damage.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 332 where officers found a suspicious vehicle and later determined the occupants were smoking marijuana. The substance was destroyed at the scene.
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man and woman both said the other had been physical with them and officers couldn't determine who the aggressor was.
•information on New Cut Rd. where a vehicle sustained minor damage after another vehicle struck it and didn't stop.
•information on Wicklow Ct. where a woman reported possible fraud after someone contacted her and told her she owed medical bills.
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where a couple argued because the woman wouldn't leave the man alone.
•civil matter on Hwy. 124 where a couple had a custody dispute.
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where a woman said her son became irate when she asked him to return a fan and told her he was going to kill her. A witness said the woman had been belligerent, threatened the son and may have shot him with a BB gun.
