The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Bryan Matthew Banks, 28, 397 Oconee Ln., Commerce — two counts of probation violation.
- Charles Wheeler Boggs II, 42, 801 Stone Dr., Hoschton — probation violation and hold for Braselton.
- Justin Dillon Broadus, 30, 1120 Tyeu Trail, Columbia, S.C. — disorderly conduct.
- Jennifer Lynn Garcia, 43, 4316 Hwy. 124, Hoschton — failure to appear and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Jimmy Dean Ingram, 51, 91 Greenhill Ct., Maysville — unlawful conduct during 911 calls or contacts 911 and make a false report.
- Jeffrey Wade Williams, 36, 220 Christian Rd., Nicholson — probation violation.
- Roberto Hernandez Jr., 31, 338 Panhandle Cir., Maysville — hold for Clarke County.
- Alexandra Faith Herrin, 17, 312 Merigold Way, Pendergrass — harassing phone calls; and terroristic threats and acts-family violence act-felony.
- Chad Michael McCaig, 41, 9050 Hwy. 106 S., Hull — hold for Madison County.
- Alicia Nicole Smith, 45, 9115 Jefferson St., Commerce — hold for Hall County.
- Robert Demone Towns, 33, 328 Dream Land Ct., Winder — obstruction of an officer-felony; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; and simple battery on a peace officer.
- Heather Eugene Walls, 47, 408 Indian River Dr., Jefferson — disorderly conduct.
- Joseph Michael Allen, 27, 924 Seven Oaks Rd., Jesup — failure to appear and bondsman off bond for one charge.
- John Edward Dove, 45, 1188 Sims Harris Rd., Lula — probation violation.
- Robbie Louise Gabriel, 36, 705 Bob Holman Rd., Athens — probation violation.
- Ashley Lee Ann Baker, 38, 95 Bowman Mill Rd., Winder — failure to appear.
- Angela Michelle Burke, 45, 117 Musket Ct., Nicholson — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
- Jonathan Lamar Crain, 33, 458 Hickory Way, Maysville — two counts of probation violation.
- Vontressia Davis, 56, 316 Venture Ct., Braselton — interstate interference with custody and kidnapping.
- Marion Scott Noojin, 57, 6655 Malvin Dr., Austell — hold for Douglas County and possession of methamphetamine.
- Elaina Christy Pittman, 32, 2615 Talley Ln., Buford — probation violation.
- Malcolm Jahaad Robinson, 29, 548 Savannah Rose Way, Lawrenceville — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; failure to maintain lane; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; open container; and seatbelt violation.
- Trendall Tamar Williams, 30, 310 Nellie Mae Dr., Winterville — failure to appear.
- Rodriguez Antione Birston, 40, 2571 Old State Rd., Pendergrass — hold for Walton County.
- Taylor Marie Freeman, 23, 564 Blacks Creek Church Rd., Danielsville — hold for Oglethorpe County.
- Zachary Keith Pethel, 36, 2531 Old STate Rd., Pendergrass — public drunkenness.
BRASELTON PD
- Kyle Thomas Herndon, 36, 1205 Hwy. 60, Hoschton — drugs not in original container; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone).
COMMERCE PD
- Corderrel Rodreques Carter, 32, 124 Hickory St., Commerce — financial transaction card theft.
- Jay O. Lott, 51, 141 Ivey St., Commerce — unlawful conduct during a 911 call.
- Roger Kenneth Dayton, 53, 1370 Demorest-Mt. Airy Hwy., Mt. Airy — hold for Blairsville.
- John Matthew Fountain, 39, 498 Elizabeth St., Commerce — criminal trespass.
- Danielle Nicole Whaley, 36, 2575 Delk Rd. SE, Marietta — possession of marijuana with intent; possession with intent; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
JEFFERSON PD
- Pamela Anne Horton, 54, 146 Pine St., Jefferson — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Jerry Allan Owens, 55, 2952 Brockton Rd., Jefferson — no proof of insurance; registration and license violation; and theft by taking-felony.
- Danny Lynn Phillips, 43, 160 Merganster Dr., Jefferson — driving under the influence (DUI); failure to maintain lane; and leaving the scene of an accident.
GSP
- Salomon Mata Bustamante, 32, 8 Breaburn Dr., Athens — driving while unlicensed and probation violation.
- Jason Corey Cable, 37, 308 Still Water Ln., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked; expired tag; no proof of insurance; and speeding (87/55).
- Todd Lee Reed, 50, 2651 Sanford Rd., Nicholson — driving under the influence (DUI).
- Jason Ronald Rogers, 20, 1191 Silver Dollar Rd., Maysville — hit and run.
