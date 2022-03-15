The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- James Robert Boone, 32, 10 Rice Hill Rd., Weaverville, N.C. — failure to appear; hold for Burke County; and bondsman off bond for 10 charges.
- Nathan Tyler Browning, 21, 2531 Old State Rd., Pendergrass — bondsman off bond for four charges.
- Lamar Otis Knowles, 35, 542 Cherokee Ridge, Athens — probation violation.
- David Dwight Dewoody, 56, 207 Steeple Chase Rd., Nicholson — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and stop/yield sign violation.
- Jessika Arleavia Mae Kyle, 27, 1798 Culpepper Rd., Carnesville — hold for Clarke County.
- Cordarious Merrico Favors, 31, 3440 Boulder Park Dr., Atlanta — two counts theft by shoplifting, one felony and one misdemeanor.
- Devin Devon Kobold, 21, 140 Black Thorn Rd., Nicholson — probation violation.
- Zoe Reanna Knight, 20, 719 Chicken Lyle Rd., Winder — brake light/turn signal violation and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Sterling Jermaine Billingsley, 23, 1040 Charity Dr., Greensboro — probation violation.
- William Henry Darling IV, 39, 427 Swan Rd., Arcade — probation violation.
- Barbara Shenell Slone, 44, 73 Silver Cir., Royston — probation violation.
- Mendy Beck Smith, 43, 300 Mason Manor Pl., Commerce — hold for Banks County and probation violation.
- Otha Lee Stephens, 54, 124 Northside Dr., Commerce — driving on revoked license; failure to maintain lane; and probation violation.
- Brian Austin Stowers, 34, 5973 Lights Ferry Rd., Flowery Branch — hold for Barrow County and probation violation.
- Charlotte Gabrielle Boyer, 18, 53 Boone Rd., Maysville — disorderly conduct; tampering with evidence; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Sabra Lynn Hendrix, 64 973 Whitehill School Rd., Commerce — DUI-multiple substances; failure to maintain lane; and open container.
- Kevin Treon Johnson, 45, 496 Ruth St., Athens — hold for Clarke County.
- Marcus Tobias Wilbon, 26, 220 Creek Stone Dr., Athens — simple battery.
- Perry Josiah Burgess, 23, 509 Geiger Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Melissa Nicole Elias, 31, 116 Ventura St., Anderson, S.C. — failure to appear.
- Richard Craig Patrick, 50, 554 Spring St., Commerce — hold out of Banks County and probation violation.
- Cesar Alberto Viera, 38, 639 Independence Ave., Pendergrass — mandatory education for children between 7-16 violation.
ARCADE PD
- David Elijah Wharton, 28, 34 Creekridge, Winterville — hold for Statham.
BRASELTON PD
- Kevin Wayne Storey, 49, 3436 Tanners Mill Rd., Gainesville — giving false name/date of birth; hold for Cherokee County; obstruction of an officer; possession and use of a drug-related object; and possession of methamphetamine.
COMMERCE PD
- David Gault Saucier, 47, 257 N. Finley St., Athens — hold for Columbia County.
- Brittany Starr Thurmond, 29, 1603 Old Athens Hwy., Monroe — endangering a child by DUI-alcohol or drugs; and improper stopping on roadway.
JEFFERSON PD
- Evette Sherre Rakestraw, 51, 500 Gordon St., Jefferson — burglary-first degree-felony; cruelty to children-third degree; simple assault; and two counts of simple battery.
MAYSVILLE PD
- Adam Bryce Butcher, 27, 28 Andy Ct., Commerce — possession of methamphetamine; seatbelt violation; driving while license is suspended or revoked; suspended registration; and tail lights violation.
- Jeffrey Lee Sparks, 56, 31 Boone Rd., Maysville — hold for Franklin County.
GSP
- David Ernest Moore, 63, 216 Railroad St., Jefferson — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving while license is suspended or revoked; DUI; stop/yield sign violation; vehicle turning left violation; and vehicles to drive on right side of roadway violation.
- Jonathon Lee Stephens, 31, 107 Grace Dr., Jefferson — brake light/turn signal violation; license to be carried and exhibited on demand violation; speeding (67/57); two counts of receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon; and turning movements violation.
- Jovan Loreal Stephens, 38, 107 Grace Dr., Jefferson — theft by receiving stolen property.
- Chloe Doust, 30, 4201 Old Course Dr., Charlotte, N.C. — failure to maintain lane; possession of an open container in a vehicle passenger area; and driving under the influence (DUI)-any combination of alcohol/drugs/toxic vapor-less safe.
