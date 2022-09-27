The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Shannon Phil Craver, 33, 411 Rock Forge Ct., Jefferson — two counts of criminal trespass.
- Thaddaeus Keagan Freeman, 19, 125 Hillside Way — battery-family violence; two counts of criminal trespass-family violence; simple assault-family violence; and terroristic threats and acts-family violence (felony).
- Tyler Keith Highfield, 32, 708 Horseshoe Bend, Maysville — disorderly conduct.
- Timothy Michael Hunter, 43, 792 Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson — simple assault; simple assault-family violence; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Annie Rebekah Smith, 24, no address listed — loitering or prowling and theft by receiving stolen property.
- Sarah Nicole Brown, 17, 38 Elizabeth Way, Jefferson — giving false name or date of birth.
- Raeanna Holly Mantooth, 17, 575 Widgeon Way, Jefferson — giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; instructional permit/wrong class violation; and taillight violation.
- Gavin Sundown Walker, 20, 165 Shadburn Ferry Rd., Buford — battery-family violence and simple assault-family violence.
- William Joseph Olds, 47, 2693 Waterworks Rd., Commerce — simple assault-family violence and three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Eric Leif Powers, 43, 7705 Maysville Rd., Maysville — battery-family violence and cruelty to children-third degree.
- Cody Thomas Smedley, 28, 63 Walnut Grove Way, Pendergrass — hold for Lowndes County.
- Jose Isaac Moreira, 52, 12409 Greensboro Rd., Greensboro — interference with official traffic control devices or railroad signs and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Daniel John Nowak, 48, no address listed — hold for Cherokee County and probation violation.
- Arland Namkona Dwight Patton, 22, 2238 Old Gainesville Hwy., Talmo — two counts of probation violation.
- William Edward Simpkins, 79, 1003 Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson — simple battery-family violence.
- Brandon Daqwon Cobbs, 24, 309 Wood Ridge Cir., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Steven Mackenzie Angel, 30, 1131 Sewell Church Rd., Manville — failure to appear.
- Ivan Montoya Espinoza, 38, no address listed — aggravated sodomy; giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; and rape.
- Devin Nathaniel Morrison, 26, 3330 J. Farmer Rd., Gainesville — hold for Hall County.
- Kelsey Arlene Shulas, 28, 83 Hammond Rd., Jefferson — hold for Barrow and Hall counties.
- Tyler Hayes Winchell, 24, 83 Hammond Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
- James Roland Ward, 57, 515 Tarruth Rd., Arcade — failure to appear.
- Sunny Savannah Anderson, 27, 283 Wood Pecker Ln., Nicholson — affray; battery; four counts of cruelty to children-third degree; and disorderly conduct.
- Derrick Clifford Beauchamp, 54, 133 Church St., Nicholson — driving while license is suspended or revoked; hit and run; and probation violation.
- Jennifer Louise Huff, 51, 76 North Georgia Ave., Dawsonville — affray and disorderly conduct.
- Colby Adam Meeks, 33, 4144 New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson — probation violation.
- Susan Satterfield Stadler, 60, 63 Walnut Grove Way, Pendergrass — driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol (refusal).
ARCADE PD
- Kelson Kevon Adams, 28, 4146 Rue Saint Germain, Stone Mountain — hold for Barrow County.
BRASELTON PD
- Caleb Rafael Adams, 24, 7083 Grand Hickory Dr., Braselton — improper stopping on roadway and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony.
- Miguel Angel Motino-Santos, 27, 327 Hawthorn Dr., Dallas — driving without a valid license; forgery-second degree (felony); giving false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer; hold for Acworth County; and speeding (84/60).
COMMERCE PD
- David Sampson Ball III, 54, 25 Isaiah Dr., Jefferson — DUI-alcohol-less safe and failure to stop at a stop sign.
- Melvin Chandia, 40, 159 Trout Ln., Commerce — driving without a valid license and speeding (51/35).
- Geisler Lenin Cifuentes Mejia, 21, 184 MLK Dr., Commerce — driving without a valid license and speeding (42/25).
- Christopher Cortez Clark, 21, 30 Henry St., Lavonia — disorderly conduct.
- Alfred Vernard Gillespie, 49, 1078 Hwy. 59, Commerce — disorderly conduct.
- Richard Manuel Gonzales Jr., 35, 300 Allen Bridge Rd., Talmo — driving while license is suspended or revoked and reckless driving.
- Andrea Marisol Vargas Hernandez, 24, 290 Cedar Dr., Commerce — driving without a valid license and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
- Naomi Snow Pearson, 24, 110 Heritage Hills Dr., Commerce — financial transaction card fraud.
- Tyshecia Nikia Ushi Jones, 35, 51 Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson — mandatory education for children between 6-16.
HOSCHTON PD
- Matthew Wesley Mercier, 34, 351 Erie Pt., Hoschton — hold for Clarke County.
JEFFERSON PD
- Charles Eric Chandler, 55, 117 1/2 Whitehead Rd., Athens — theft by taking.
- Zahkiea Kayla Mone Herring, 23, 63 Hill St., Bloomfield, N.J. — affray (fighting); two counts of battery; two counts of cruelty to children-third degree; disorderly conduct; and public drunkenness.
- Carissa Mekiah Kirkland, 23, 63 Hill St., Bloomfield, N.J. — affray (fighting); two counts of battery; two counts of cruelty to children-third degree; disorderly conduct; and public intoxication.
- Khajayah Azizzah Little, 23, 23 Vailsburg Terrace, Neward, N.J. — affray (fighting); two counts of battery; two counts of cruelty to children-third degree; disorderly conduct; and public intoxication.
- Salam Semir Strange, 23, 9 Ragewood Ave., Neward, N.J. — affray (fighting); two counts of battery; two counts of cruelty to children-third degree; disorderly conduct; and public intoxication.
- Dayvon Tyreek Thorpe, 23, 487 Garfield Ave. Apt. 10, Jersey City, N.J. — affray (fighting); two counts of battery; two counts of cruelty to children-third degree; disorderly conduct; and public intoxication.
- Dennis Trotter Jr., 28, 289 Courtyard Cir., Winder — hold for Gwinnett County and Snellville.
- Jimmy Joe Molina, 22, 2750 Oconee Dr., Gainesville — driving while license is suspended or revoked; no proof of insurance; and removing or affixing a license plate with intent to conceal.
- Jose Arellano Padilla, 23, 1870 Winder Hwy., Jefferson — hold for McMinn County.
- Ariadna Jardin Cribeiro, 51, 5485 Forest Fall Dr., Loganville — improper lane change and hit and run.
- Barry Randolph McDaniel, 52, 1711 B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson — DUI-less safe-alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
MAYSVILLE PD
- Raymond Joseph Dalton, 44, 132 Oak Dr., Maysville — DUI-refusal and failure to maintain lane.
- Kayla Shaline Wilson, 33, 196 Meadow Ark Ln., Maysville — reckless driving.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Vishnu Vardhan Reddy Pachika, 58, 6304 Capstone Way, Commerce — DUI and failure to maintain lane.
- Abelino Hernandez-Bravo, 36, 2747 Shallowford Rd. NE, Chamblee — license plate violation; driving without a valid license; and no proof of insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.