The following arrests were recently made by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Majestro Eugene Imes, 46, 117 1/2 Whitehead Rd., Athens — probation violation.
- Jessica Lynn Jarrard, 34, 640 Trojan Ln., Alto — hold for Stephens County and possession of methamphetamine.
- Jose Antonio Ortiz Diaz, 29, 2560 Paul Dr., Gainesville — probation violation.
- Kelvin Keith Payton, 61, 881 Gary Rd., Atlanta — parole and probation violation.
- Barbara Shenell Slone, 45, 73 Silver Cir., Royston — probation violation and hold for Habersham County.
- Jeffrey Stewart Burris, 50, 27 Sycamore St., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked and helmet violation.
- Anthony Leon Davis, 49, 373 Burkland Ln., Athens — driving under the influence (DUI)-refusal; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and roadways laned for traffic.
- Bryan Jesus de Villiers Rosario, 22, 2168 Tatum Ct., Braselton — failure to display tag; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; and tag light violation.
- Samantha Faye Harris, 36, 1073 Harris Lord Cemetery Rd., Commerce — failure to appear.
- Jonathan Carlton Kinsey, 46, 122 Hicks Trail, Toccoa — hold for Stephens County.
- Jason Lewis McCall, 44, 68 Chestnut St., Commerce — hold for Clarke County.
- Christopher Matthis McConnell, 33, 1076 S. Yow Mill Rd., Toccoa — headlight violation; too fast for conditions; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Drew Robert Swango, 30, 6151 Avery St., SW, Covington — failure to appear.
- Kimberly Nicole Kelly, 29, 105 Oakville Dr., Athens — probation violation.
- Stephen Jay Womble, 40, 463 Deep South Rd., Senoia — two counts of probation violation.
- Lauren Amanda Shirley, 39, 189 Robert Dr., Braselton — failure to appear.
- Thedford Granty Sudderth, 61, 220 Diamond Hill Church Rd., Maysville — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-alcohol.
- Layla Alexis White, 17, 2961 Hwy. 326, Commerce — theft by taking.
- Caleb Anthony Castleman, 25, 748 Buck Dr., Macon — two counts of items prohibited for possession by an inmate-felony.
- Marquice Fayezon Gillespie, 30, 173 Hunter Rd., Jefferson — holds for Barrow and Franklin counties and two counts of probation violation.
- James Bryan Griffin, 43, 1680 Hwy. 211, Winder — loitering or prowling.
- Danny D'Andre James, 30, 3585 Candytuft Run, Auburn — probation violation.
BRASELTON PD
- Thomas Ryan Morgan, 32, 4818 Fitzhugh Ave., Richmond, Va. — driving while license is suspended or revoked; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; two counts of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC gummies and THC vape pen); possession of cocaine; reckless driving; speeding in a construction zone (110/60); and theft by receiving stolen property-felony.
- James Thomas Nix, 36, 28 Pinetree Cir., Maysville — probation violation.
- Brandy Elizabeth Riola, 40, 285 Bridemoor Dr., Braselton — simple battery-family violence act.
- Rona Junior Johnson III, 29, 1216 Bramlett Forrest Ct., Lawrenceville — DUI-drugs and alcohol; failure to maintain lane; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and too fast for conditions.
- Alveto Angele Rivera, 39, 921 Justin Dr., Winder — driving without a valid license; DUI-alcohol; improper turn/lane change; open container; and speeding.
- Joshua Cesar Mendizabal, 20, 1664 Thomas Dr., Hoschton — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; reckless driving; and speeding in a work zone.
COMMERCE PD
- Tyrus Duran Cornish, 45, 127 Pine Ave., Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked; speeding; and theft by conversion-felony.
- Lauren Michelle Smith, 34, 1313 Crossing Pl., Commerce — hold for Arkansas board of parole and terroristic threats and acts-felony.
- Maria Del Rosario Guerrero-Albarran, 29, 286 Fritz Mar Lane, Athens — driving without a license and move over law violation.
- Herculano Gabriel Mendez Augstin, 25, 3500 Dolly Ave., Opelika, Ala. — driving without a valid license; DUI-multiple substances; no insurance; and open container.
JEFFERSON PD
- Daisy Elaine Holland, 43, 295 Academy Woods Dr., Jefferson — simple battery-family violence.
- Scott Joseph Taylor, 37, 229 Classic Lane, Chatsworth — driving while license is suspended/revoked and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
MAYSVILLE PD
- Joshua Aaron Bardsley, 22, 2349 Centennial Dr., Gainesville — driving while license is suspended; hold for Gwinnett County; and speeding (62/35).
- Jose Calixto-Gonzalez, 42, 1219 Sam B. White Rd., Hartwell — driving without a valid license and seatbelt violation.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Antonio Perez Rojas, 60, 4906 Lake Ridge Trail, Lilburn — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-alcohol.
- Benjamin Joel Babcock, 38, 30 Owens Ln., Hartwell — driving while license is suspended or revoked; expired tag; hold for Hall County; and seatbelt violation.
