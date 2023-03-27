The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
• Ciarra Khadijah Cuthbertson, 23, 1046 Octavia Ct., Winder — failure to appear.
• Jaden Travon Davis, 20, 142 Mallard Creek Way, Bethlehem — racing on highways or streets and reckless driving.
• Delron Matthew Dixon, 38, 500 Cabiness Rd., Forsyth — probation violation.
• Russell Scot Gordon, 48, 236 Gordon Rd., Commerce — headlight requirements; open container; and suspended license.
• Robert Joseph Perez, 50, 5198 Yonah Homer Rd., Alto — probation violation.
• Marcus Xavier Robinson, 40, 205 Ballast Trl., Winder — two counts of criminal trespass-family violence; driving on right side of roadway; driving under the influence-refusal (less safe); open container; probation violation; and simple assault-family violence.
• Lajeruis Tywon Shumpert, 23, 1930 Enon Mill Dr. SW, Atlanta — probation violation and hold for Walton County.
• Nathan Waston Siegel, 44, 6883 Hwy. 212, Covington — probation violation.
• Bandjou Camara, 35, 317 Starbuck Pkwy., Pendergrass — hold for Gwinnett County.
• Sergio Adrian Diaz, 25, 5011 Pilgrim Ln., Auburn — two counts of theft by taking.
• Tiffany Michelle Durvin, 36, 223 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson — mandatory education for children between 7 and 16.
• Alex Laureano-Nava, 23, 810 Donaldson Rd., Greenville — driving without a valid license.
• Lisa Marie Lowe, 37, 301 Indian River Dr., Jefferson — four counts of mandatory education for children between 7 and 16.
• Claire Elyse Rickabaugh, 19, 257 Woodland Rd., Winder — driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving under the influence of multiple substances.
• Ashley Diane Thomason, 39, 47 Mangum Ln., Pendergrass — mandatory education for children between 7 and 16.
• Christopher Shawn Butler, 56, 53 Ash St., Commerce — driving while suspended and taillight violation.
• Sergio Adrian Diaz, 25, 5011 Pilgrim Ln., Auburn — probation violation.
• Austin Lee Kidd, 28, 117 Forest Ave. Apt. 104, Toccoa — hold for Franklin, Habersham and Hall counties and probation violation.
• Rodney Raymond Rollins, 70, 264 High St., Milford, CT — theft by conversion-felony.
• William Brodie Tucker, 40, 1396 High Sierra, Lawrenceville — theft by receiving stolen property.
• Jhony Misael Aguilera-Hernanandez, 20, 176 Lamar Ln., Hoschton — driving without a valid license and stop signs and yield signs.
• Nicole Danielle Broome, 40, 124 Johnson Dr., Athens — probation violation.
• Joseph Johnathon Gilbert, 44, 807 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson — interference with government property and simple assault-family violence.
• Qutarquies Shyvez Watts, 25, 100 Orchard Park Dr., Greenville, S.C. — driving while license is suspended or revoked; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; improper lane change; maximum limits (95/70); no proof of insurance; and reckless driving.
• Devar Brandon Davis, 24, 20 Goshawk Walk, Covington — battery-family violence (first offense).
• Marquise Darieon Jackson, 21, 430 Ruth St., Athens — probation violation.
• Philip Edgar Miller, 57, 860 Cain Rd., Dawsonville — driving under the influence of multiple substances (less safe) and loitering and prowling.
• Jose Miguel Ojeda Y Martienez, 31, 286 New Hope Rd., Lawrenceville — expired license and hold for Gwinnett County.
• Tony Aron Reynolds, 52, 276 Jefferson Rd., Bishop — hold for rehab.
• Dustin Jay Savage, 35, 394 Windy Hill Ct., Jefferson — hold for Oconee County and two counts of probation violation.
• Jonathan Wade Strickland, 37, 24 Jarrett Rd., Nicholson — two counts of aggravated assault and here for court plea hearing.
• Luis Alberto Castillo, 38, 796 Jefferson River Rd., Athens — giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer and no license.
• Brittany Nicole Richey, 31, 113 Barnes Rd., Commerce — tire requirements and unlicensed.
• Michael James Tierney, 52, 90 Deer Run Cir., Newborn — hold for Rockdale County.
• Clifton Michael Speagle, 37, no address listed — theft by deception-felony.
• Anthony Marvin Worrell, 55, 578 Reisland Dr., Braselton — hold for Oconee County and three counts of probation violation.
• Anndra Celeste Anglin, 31, 265 Village Pkwy., Pendergrass — hold for Banks County.
ARCADE PD
• Jonathan Dillan Graddy, 29, 667 Rock Forge Rd., Arcade — discharging firearm while under influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless conduct.
BRASELTON PD
• Eric Anthony Ross, 34, 556 Camp Perrin Rd., Lawrenceville — hold for Gainesville Police Department; affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of window; driving while license is suspended or revoked; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Maurice Willis, 37, 1313 Macon Ave., Macon — possession and use of drug-related objects and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
COMMERCE PD
• Kelsey Audrey Shambree Rucker, 30, 192 Northside Dr., Commerce — two counts of probation violation.
• Owen Matthew Spreadbury, 22, 825 Landover Crossing, Suwanee — taillights and driving under the influence of drugs.
• Michael Shane Wimpy, 37, 143 Avon St., Toccoa — hold for Walton County.
• Daniel Lynn Pearson, 57, 1880 Deadwyler Rd., Maysville — no proof of insurance; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
HOSCHTON PD
• Darryl Eugene Guilford, 46, 415 Meadow Vista Ln., Hoschton — aggravated assault and simple battery.
JEFFERSON PD
• Cecil Dean Walker, 44, 4650 Hwy. 52, Gainesville — hold for Hall County and probation violation.
• Christopher Robert Gagliardi, 34, 1015 Jasmine Dr., Jefferson — driving with a suspended or revoked license; headlight requirements; operating vehicle with suspended/canceled/revoked registration (JPD local ordinance); no insurance; and window, windshield, or wiper violation.
• Arturo Vladimir Hernandez-Medina, 49, 4376 Rebel Ct., Snellville — driving without a valid license.
• Ella Grace Singletary, 23, 240 Hanover Dr., Bogart — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; maximum limits; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Gerald Randall Guilliams, 53, 69 Davis St., Jefferson — criminal trespass.
• Jesse Robert Johnson, 40, 748 Hawkins Creek Dr., Jefferson — criminal damage to property-first degree.
• Joseph Bradley Kelly, 28, 28 Jefferson Terrace, Jefferson — probation violation.
• Christina Marie McDaniel, 30, 2193 Hwy. 124 W, Jefferson — hold for Barrow County.
• Billy Ray Henson, 35, 1023 Allen Rd., Commerce — forgery-fourth degree and two counts of identity fraud, one felony.
• Danny Marcelo Broca Ramos, 26, 40 Beech Creek Cir., Winder — driving while unlicensed (JPD local ordinance).
• James Corey Dover, 37, 30 Forest Bend Dr., Jefferson — hold for Braselton Police Department.
• Sarah Jessica Hopper, 41, 35 Babe Ramey Rd., Clayton — hold for Lumpkin County.
MAYSVILLE PD
• Elijah Levear Garmon, 25, 708 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Maysville — hold for Hall County.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
• Abdulkader Bulhan Ahmed, 48, 2606 Peach Shoals Cir., Dacula — failure to yield when entering or crossing roadway; homicide by vehicle in second degree-misdemeanor; improper backing; and turning movements.
• Islam Alrammadann Horn, 37, 1466 Rockcut Rd., Forest Park — driving while license is suspended or revoked; duty to immediately report accidents; following too closely; and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
• William Henry Darling IV, 40, 427 Swan Rd., Jefferson — driving under the influence of drugs and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
• Stephanie Marie Reames, 51, 679 Forrest Haven Ct., Greenville, S.C. — crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs without consent; distracted driving; driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving under the influence of drugs; following too closely; open container; two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (adderall and vyvanse); and tampering with evidence.
