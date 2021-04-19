The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Clifford Derrick Beauchamp, 53, 133 Church St., Nicholson, failure to appear.
•Travis McKinley Brown, 47, 1385 Hwy. 136 East, Jasper, failure to appear.
•Christopher Dwayne Cannon, 38, 560 Patrick Mill Rd., Winder, probation violation.
•Craig Byron Fortner Jr., 31, 4570 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, aggravated assault – Family Violence Act (FVA), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, false imprisonment, kidnapping, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and terroristic threats and acts.
•Felicia Ann Hill, 50, 12 Simonton Rd., Lawrenceville, hold for another agency, possession of marijuana, no proof of insurance and operation of a vehicle without a current license plate.
•Erwin Gregorio Martin-Lucas, 27, 3267 Chamblee-Dunwoody Rd., Chamblee, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Brady Lee Rouse, 25, 7 Picklesimon Rd., Winder, probation violation.
•Raymond Kelley Russell Sr., 57, 252 Cecil Clark Rd., Braselton, aggravated assault – FVA and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
•Trevor Cole Sebastian, 24, 105 Sandy Lane Ct., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Jason Lee Sexton, 47, 164 Beacon Dr., Maysville, battery – FVA, hold for another agency, kidnapping and false imprisonment.
•Joshua Parks Watson, 40, 326 Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person.
•Tiffany Roseanna Worley, 33, 1164 Yearwood Dr., Bethlehem, probation violation.
•Kristina Ann Archison, 31, 3991 C. Loggins, Gainesville, hold for another agency.
•Raydriana Nikiara Davenport, 21, 100 Rolling Ridge Dr., Athens, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute.
•Laurent Benet Dunn, 18, 109 Donna St., Athens, driving while unlicensed, possession of marijuana, speeding 71/45, possession and use of drug-related objects and and possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute.
•Shanna Gail Duren, 33, 9455 Jefferson Rd., Athens, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Heather Dawn Griffin, 38, 224 Haskin Martin Rd., Jefferson, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Nicholas James Griggs, 19, 813 Palatane Ave., SE, Atlanta, reckless driving and speeding 109/45.
•Aires Nadine Johnson, 48, 1381 Pinehurst Hunt, Lawrenceville, terroristic threats and acts.
•Tyshecia Nikia Ushi Jones, 34, 51 Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Mark Allen Little, 43, 160 Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Kendra Natasha Randolph, 29, 179 Scott Rd., Athens, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Wanda Faye Sanders, 35, 2570 Athens Hwy., Lot 4, Jefferson, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Holly Ann Stone, 41, 2302 Maki Rd., Plant, Fla., mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Tara Kay Watson, 38, 288 Railroad St., Pendergrass, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Juan Pablo Aguilar-Lopez, 29, 1684 Lumbar St., Culpepper, Va., arson and pedestrian under the influence (PUI) of alcohol or drugs.
•Legregory Antonio Collins, 41, 173 Hunter Rd., Jefferson, aggravated assault, driving without a valid driver’s license, possession and use of drug-related objects, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of a Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute (cocaine), possession of a Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute (methamphetamine), speeding 58/25 and hold for other agencies.
•Colleen Marie Connors, 38, 133 King St., Baldwin, hold for another agency.
•Damon Lewis Wilson, 30, 3189 James Path Rd., Lawerenceville, failure to appear.
•Samuel Jamal Goggins, 36, 1827 Soque Cir., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Sophia Harris Steward, 57, 467 Rustwood Dr., Athens, arson.
•William James Wilson, 49, 174 Lake Forrest Dr., Commerce, hold for another agency.
•Bridgette Denise Brock, 34, 1643 Diamond Hill Church Rd., Maysville, deposit account fraud (bad checks) no more than $1,499.
•Jon Ward Brocato, 51, 235 Pearl St., Athens, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI – alcohol and open container violation.
•Cartez Sherron Cook, 34, 189 J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, hold for another agency.
•Dalton Brandon Mitchell, 23, 154 Swann Rd., Jefferson, aggressive driving.
•Gregory Donald Vannus, 30, 2083 Rambler Inn Rd., Jefferson, reckless driving.
•Michael James Waller, 49, 8333 Hwy. 124, Hoschton, failure to appear.
•Derrick Lajuvirs Raiford Sr., 36, 550 Freeman Dr., Athens, driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
ARCADE PD
•Jenna Nicole Partee, 26, 286 Tanglewood Rd., Jefferson, criminal trespass – FVA.
BRASELTON PD
•Kevin Todd Allen, 42, 3350 Hudson Ln., Loganville, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
•Gabriel Allen Tiller, 24, 3125 Spincaster Way, Loganville, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
•Zachary Javon Chandler, 35, 1 Chicopee St., Gainesville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (heroin), possession of methamphetamine and hold for another agency.
•Cody Lee Grissom, 29, 3503 Bob Bryant Rd., Gainesville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
COMMERCE PD
•Samuel Eugene Bonds, 71, 439 Ivey Creek Dr., Nicholson, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, no proof of insurance, signals by hand and arm or signal lamps violation and taillights violation.
•Brayden Justice Sullens, 19, 754 Riverdale Rd., Toccoa, instruction permits and temporary licenses violation, speeding and DUI – alcohol.
•Jimmy Lee Cool, 45, 68 Zebel St., Marion, N.C., possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, slow poke law (left lane driving prohibited) and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA).
•Carlos Alberto Varano, 45, 6601 Dunlap St., Apt. #1028, Houston, Texas, alteration of license plates and driving without a valid driver’s license.
JEFFERSON PD
•Muluberhan Teke Gebresela, 33, 4622 South Frontenac St., Seattle, Wash., possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Rodogp Fdo Islas, 37, 9823 61 Ave. South, Seattle, Wash., possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Noah Dean Kaster, 21, 347 Cobb St., Jefferson, aggravated assault – FVA.
•Dylan Drake Funderburk, 31, 4895 Brockton Rd., Jefferson, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.
•Dustin Lyle Chane, 31, 275 Hale Rd., Maysville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and failure to appear.
PENDERGRASS PD
•Marcos Ramos-Domingo, 26, 912 Mituaw St., Gainesville, speeding and driving without a valid driver’s license.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Jeffery Warren McCann, 22, 1245 Frank Lovell Rd., Clarkesville, DUI – alcohol, speeding 59/45 and taillights violation.
