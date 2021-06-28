The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Anthony Lee Barnett, 47, 175 Arcadia Dr., Athens, probation violation.
•Robert Daniel Holt, 37, 600 Trotters Ridge Rd., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Edward Andrew Mathews, 62, homeless, Athens, probation violation.
•Josefina Rebollar Suarez, 45, 1107 Old Elberton Rd., Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license, forgery and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Ursula Ryan Thomas, 37, 2774 Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, criminal trespass.
•Nicholas Seth Huddleston, 19, 277 Magnolia Pl., Commerce, criminal trespass.
•Shawn Luke Lackey, 28, 935 Homer Rd., Commerce, hold for another agency and tail lights violation.
•Nicholas Shane Nation, 19, 194 Poplar Springs Rd., Hoschton, criminal trespass.
•Ronnie Lee Echols, 62, 46 Tatum St., Marietta, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Mirna Yamileth Garcia-Salmeron, 36, 5342 Bishops Cir., Norcross, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and no valid driver’s license.
•William Joseph Olds, 46, 2693 Waterworks Rd., Commerce, criminal trespass – Family Violence Act (FVA), cruelty to children and simple assault – FVA.
•Shaddrick Shanard Pittard, 33, 815 Horizon Pkwy., Buford, probation violations.
•Joshua Parks Watson, 41, 326 Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, identity fraud.
•Jonathan Robert Ocegueda-Orozco, 30, 371 Church St., Pendergrass, disorderly conduct and interference with government property.
•Scott Dewayne Hogan, 49, 3930 Holly Springs Rd., Gillsville, probation violation.
•Kenneth James Eder, 32, 655 Independence Ave., Pendergrass, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Tanner Russelll Lee Hurlburt, 19, 655 Independence Ave., Pendergrass, failure to appear.
•Amber Leigh Greene, 36, 317 The Falls Pkwy., Duluth, DUI – drugs, failure to maintain lane and no proof of insurance.
•Tony Douglas Harris, 55, 108 Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Nathaniel Lewis, 32, 337 Barber Rd., Commerce, hold for another agency.
•Amelia Megan Manning, 24, 130 Bone Rd., Commerce, simple battery – FVA, theft by shoplifting, failure to appear and hold for another agency.
•Nicholas Tom Seeley, 41, 5314 Hwy. 17, Canon, probation violation.
•Jeffrey Wade Williams, 35, 220 Christian Rd., Nicholson, probation violation.
•Tiffany Danielle Chatelain, 31, 595 Rivermist Dr., Suwanee, criminal trespass and simple battery.
•Rachel Elizabeth Fleeman, 35, 62 Deer Ridge Cir., Hoschton, DUI – alcohol and stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified place.
•Hunter Lee Joshua Lumley, 17, 3993 Meadowland Dr., Jefferson, aggravated battery.
ARCADE PD
•Brandon Michael Gollach, 36, 362 Hunter Rd., Jefferson, warrant served.
•Brittany Maree Lester, 29, 81 Head St., Athens, probation violation.
BRASELTON PD
•Devon Charles Brown, 28, 5677 Hickory Hollow, Buford, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and holds for other agencies.
•Amanda Lynn Moore, 34, 1134 Plantation Club Ct., Gray, possession of marijuana.
COMMERCE PD
•Timothy Ray Oden, 54, 203 Baugh St., Commerce, child molestation and electronic pornography of a child.
•Kendall Jybrell Ellis, 24, 33 F.C. Cox Rd., Hemingway, S.C., driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding 84/70.
•Halie Marie Money, 21, 185 Jimmy Reynolds Dr., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and headlights violation.
•Carrie Elizabeth Kasper, 30, 1124 Wages Bridge Rd., Nicholson, hold for U.S. Marshals, possession of methamphetamine, texting and driving and unlawful prescription (Violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act).
JEFFERSON PD
•Pamela Lynn Hummel, 38, 5134 Gowan Dr., Morrisville, Penn., hold for another agency.
•David Alan Henley, 52, 2007 North Elm St., Commerce, false report of a crime, terroristic threats and acts and unlawful conduct during a 911 call by using obscene/vulgar/profane language to intimidate.
•Kenneth Lesean Keith, 29, 156 Bethesda Church Rd., Lawrenceville, financial transaction card fraud.
•Reginald Devon Bryant, 41, 10 Kendall Wood Cir., Winder, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.
•Orlando Marques Lee, 35, 176 Pine St., Jefferson, DUI, possession of a controlled substance (THC Oil) and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Keara Michelle Trammell, 19, 203 McClure Rd., Gillsville, failure to appear.
•Richard Manuel Gonzales Jr., 33, 300 Allen Bridge Rd., Talmo, parole hold.
•Katie Alexus Neal, 21, 17 Tyler Cir., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Jose G. Acosta-Garcia, 34, 498 Brookview Trl., Lawrenceville, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI – alcohol, speeding 88/70 and turning movements violation.
•Karen Marie Budzinski, 24, 333 Hickory Creek Rd., Maysville, hold for another agency.
•Jorge Zufi Cabrera, 37, 709 Deaton St., Kannapolis, N.C., driving while driver’s license is suspended and following too closely.
•Johnathan William Livingston, 25, 170 Crestwood Rd., Commerce, speeding and DUI.
