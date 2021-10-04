The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Anthony Lee Barnett, 47, 175 Arcadia Dr., Athens, probation violation.
•Dawn Lorraine Cundiff, 48, 287 Chesterton Dr., Athens, probation violation.
•Terry Jones, 51, 30 Baker St., Lavonia, failure to appear.
•Amanda Dawn Kenyon, 40, 460 Neva Ln., Commerce, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and unlawful conduct during 911 calls or contacts 911 and make a false report.
•Chris Michael Olea Longo, 31, 1001 Colonial Ave., Colonia Heights, Va., driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and U-turns.
•Harold Demetrice Poole, 37, 45 Maria Cir., Jefferson, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Betty Pope, 56, 439 Adam Duncan Rd., Hull, probation violation.
•Jonathan Edward Harm, 39, 962 Bill Watkins Rd., Hoschton, battery – FVA.
Gabriela Jasmin Mora-Bello, 27, 500 Sydney Crest Ln., Lawrenceville, simple assault – FVA.
•Andreea Patterson, 35, 183 Lamar Ln., Hoschton, electronic transmission/post of video or photo depicting nudity or sexually exploitation.
•Montray Malcolm Poole, 25, 424 Jefferson River Rd., Athens, simple assault – FVA and simple battery – FVA.
•Richard Dorian Mitchell, 50, 211 Sandy Lane Ct., Jefferson, failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provided and probation violation.
•Lisa Freeman Owens, 57, 130 Pheasant Run, Hoschton, disorderly conduct, escape and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Ashley Renee Skinner, 36, 642 Jett Roberts Rd., Jefferson, loitering or prowling, public drunkenness and parole violation.
•Jeremy Wayne Ray, 35, 448 Dora Bush Hill Rd., Carlton, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Keir Wesley Sutton, 51, homeless, probation violation.
•Amanda Sheree Gilleland, 36, 110 Guy Maddox Rd., Braselton, probation violation.
•Larry Edgar Johnson, 68, 5790 Hwy. 82 Sour, Commerce, probation revocation.
•Robert William McCollum, 37, 133 Cobb St., Cedartown, aggravated assault – FVA and battery – FVA.
•Timothy Daniel Warren, 61, 2019 Comer Rd., Comer, probation violation.
•Christie Nichole Whitfield, 37, 403 Jasmine Dr., Anderson, S.C., financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft and identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person.
•Floyd Nelson Woods II, 47, 195 Leann Dr., Athens, failure to appear and hold for another agency.
•Chassey Meshay Moses, 34, 80 Weatherly Homes Dr., Royston, simple battery – FVA.
ARCADE PD
* Julian David Martinez-Serrato, 29, 1160 Hammond Dr., Unit 113, Atlanta, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and expired registration.
COMMERCE PD
•Zarri Keyshay Barksdale, 22, 511 Townview Pl., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Megan Louise Stephens, 41, 492 Piedmont Rd., Hull, hold for another agency.
JEFFERSON PD
•Brandon Deone Harris, 34, 342 Madison Ave., Colbert, failure to appear.
•Xavier Rayon Glasco, 20, 256 East Creek Bend, Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and operating a motor vehicle without current registration.
•Pacus Da’Reyon Williams, 21, 256 East Creek Bend, Athens, possession of marijuana.
•James Edward Barnett, 71, 220 Crooked Creek Village, Athens, disobeying a traffic control device and DUI.
•Fayron Lisandro Can-Choc, 21, 291 Dorsey Rd., Hapeville, driving without a valid driver’s license and obedience to traffic control devices required;presumptions.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Stacey Letory Wilkinson, 35, 100 Caviler Crossing, Lithonia, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, speeding in excess of maximum limits 60/45 and suspended, cancelled or revoked registration.
