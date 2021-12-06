The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Junior Albarran-Gutierres, 19, 6435 Samoa Way, Flowery Branch, probation violation.
•Geraro Antonio Cruz, 31, 3595 Mount Vernon Ct., Lawrenceville, probation violation.
•David Lee Nix, 33, 259 Peace Dollar Dr., Alto, probation violation.
•Ryan James Ohart, 33, 17040 South Hwy. 11, Fairplay, S.C., failure to appear and probation violation.
•Stacy Nicole Patrick, 38, 887 Hwy. 164, Commerce, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Sherry Ann Ginger, 55, 402 Legg Rd., Jefferson, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Howard Swayne Henderson, 38, 110 B. Wilson Rd., Apt. C17, Commerce, theft by conversion.
•Brainsthon Rodriguez Montanez, 22, 227 North Point Dr., Gainesville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding maximum limits 77/45.
•Patterson Soloman, 26, 1751 Academy Church Rd., Jefferson, disorderly conduct.
•William Steven Evans, 51, 332 County Farm Rd., Jefferson, battery – FVA, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirements, possession of methamphetamine, registration and license requirements; penalties and removing or affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle.
•Tanner Reed Ewing, 22, 819 Russ Rumsey Rd., Maysville, failure to appear.
•Shawn Paul Harkness, 44, 700 Central Ave., Demorest, probation violation.
•Johnny Lee Iler, 34, 154 Highland Way, Maysville, hold for another agency.
•Johnny Ray Grindle, 34, 1555 Hwy. 138, Monroe, probation violation.
•William Cory Hallowell, 26, 4025 Belvedere Dr., Gainesville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Adrian Marquez Jones, 31, 730 Bald Eagle Rd., Carnesville, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
•Javier Eleazar Nava-Gonzalez, 32, 807 Preston Lake, Tucker, driving while unlicensed, failure to stop at a posted stop sign and hold for another agency.
•Karen Ashley McGuire, 37, 5774 Hog Mountain Rd., Flowery Branch, probation revocation.
BRASELTON PD
•Shane Marcus Noel, 22, 1341 Sonoma Dr., Lawrenceville, move over law violation and possession of marijuana.
•Evan Charles McDonald, 36, 989 Old Hog Mountain Rd., Auburn, Driving Under the Influence (DUI), duty to make immediate reports of accidents, expired tag, failure to maintain lane, leaving the scene of an accident, open container violation, possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone) and striking a fixed object.
•Richard Kincaid Ramsey, 70, 27099 Flaggy Run Rd., Courtland, Va., simple battery.
COMMERCE PD
•Gary Joshua Leland, 33, 688 Hillside Way, Maysville, drug-related objects, expired registration and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
•Misty Renee Pressley, 23, 704 Shady Lane Ct., Maysville, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Shelia Marie Osburn, 41, 3043 Grandview Ln., Commerce, DUI – drugs and stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified place.
•Joseph Walter White, 40, 106 Wesley Way, Commerce, simple battery – FVA.
•Adam Ray Evans, 29, 122 Wesley Way, Commerce, battery – FVA.
•Johnathan Christopher Brinkley, 37, 4270 White Plains Rd., White Plains, hold for another agency.
JEFFERSON PD
•Julio Sanchez-Villagrez, 33, 3218 Patrick Rd., Montgomery, Ala., DUI, driving while unlicensed, failure to yield right of way, turning, no insurance and operating a motor vehicle without current registration.
•Joshua Kyle Weeks, 21, 101 Curry Crossing, Apt. A, Jefferson, DUI – alcohol (refusal) and speeding maximum limits 77/55.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Michael Anthony Spaeth, 52, 1045 Regency Park Dr., Braselton, driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI – alcohol.
•James Malcolm Boswell Jr., 59, 180 Parkertown Rd., Lavonia, driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI – alcohol or drugs.
•John Ethan Etheridge, 30, 80 Christian Dr., Newnan, hold for another agency.
