The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•John Richard Atha Sr., 55, 251 Culpepper Rd., Commerce, failure to appear and hold for another agency.
•Susan Kay Collins, 38, 4619 Hudson River Church Rd., Danielsville, probation violation.
•George Wayne Cox IV, 51, 3970 Shandra Way, Atlanta, theft by taking.
•Alexander James Daniel, 24, 141 Wildflower Dr., Social Circle, instruction permits and temporary licenses violation and operation of a vehicle without a current license plate.
•Shawn Paul Harkness, 43, 700 Central Ave., Demorest, probation violation.
•James Charles Hatch, 30, 207 Mitchell St., Toccoa, hold for another agency.
•David Chase Martin, 35, 6262 Hwy. 334, Nicholson, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Austin Kent Phillips, 19, 4826 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, criminal trespass – FVA.
•Rachel Hope Rogers, 24, 21 Lavista Dr., Jefferson, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and Pedestrian Under the Influence (PUI) of alcohol or drugs.
•Brandy Renee Elliott, 44, 394 Mahaffey St., Jefferson, driving without a valid driver’s license, no proof of insurance, operation of a vehicle without a current plate and tires violation.
•Christina Marie McDaniel, 28, 102 Stoneview Dr., Hoschton, hold for another agency.
•Mercedes Rebekah Neeman, 25, 83 Hammond Rd., Jefferson, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•James Morgan Pennington, 31, 5556 Rock Gordon Ct., Lilburn, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.
•Tarsha Serita Taylor-White, 47, 112 East Wright St., Apt. #3, Winder, failure to appear.
•Perry Allen Turner, 43, 2505 Danielsville Rd. #8, Athens, failure to appear and hold for another agency.
•Derrick Michael Valenzuela, 22, 481 Harrison Bridge Rd., Royston, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC).
•Jarvis Rashid Knox, 31, 1990 Providence Church Rd., Lavonia, failure to appear.
•Arthur Shannon, 48, 730 Bald Eagle Rd., Carnesville, probation violation.
•James Ryan Standridge, 39, 5563 Waterworks Rd., Commerce, probation violations.
•Jimmy Royce Whitehead, 55, 1382 West Hancock Ave., Athens, probation violation.
•Joshua Allen Davis, 32, 29 Cameron Ct., Jefferson, harassing phone calls, terroristic threats and acts and 48-hour probation.
•Randall Blake Dearman, 30, 72 Oak Park Dr., Jefferson, criminal trespass, simple assault and simple assault – FVA.
•Jovaunta Shinterrio Hutchinson, 26, 196 Woodlawn Dr., Toccoa, battery – FVA, criminal trespass – FVA and failure to appear.
•Desiree Rose Sayles, 18, 470 Crooked Creek Rd., Athens, DUI – under age 21 and failure to maintain lane.
•Hayley Victoria Smith, 23, 40 Mountain View Cir., Covington, probation violation.
•Christian Alan Saavedra, 25, 121 Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson, criminal trespass – FVA and simple assault – FVA.
•Jathan Darrell King, 31, 67 East New St., Winder, hold for another agency.
•Zachary Frank Smith, 33, 854 A.C. Smith Rd., Commerce, violation of a Family Violence Order.
•John Luke Paul Tyson, 29, 1080 West Peachtree St., Atlanta, probation violation.
ARCADE PD
•Tammy Sue Bennett, 36, 511 Hightower Trl., Jefferson, burglary, driving without valid driver’s license and theft by taking.
BRASELTON PD
•Marquez Jerome Jayshun Ikard, 24, 741 South Center St. SE, Hickory, N.C., speeding 91/70, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Christopher Clay Maness, 25, 45 Villa Rosa Ct., Temple, acquiring license plate for the purpose of concealing the identification of a motor vehicle, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, speeding 94/70, theft by receiving stolen property and turning movements/lane change violation.
•Paul Edward Nelkie, 51, 11 West Miller St., Colquitt, probation violations.
•Johnny Ray Palmer, 39, 212 Cooper Bridge Rd., Braselton, failure to appear.
•Peter Raymond Zeiher, 42, 3435 Carolyn St., Gainesville, hold for another agency.
•Daniel Lee Tavenner, 23, 41 Ashwick Dr., Jefferson, drug-related objects, expired tag, possession of marijuana, reckless driving and speeding 83/45.
•Raymond Kelley Russell Jr., 28, homeless, violation of a Family Violence Order.
COMMERCE PD
•Tara Elizabeth Avants, 36, 827 Staghorn Trl., Nicholson, hold for another agency and open container violation.
•Jesus Alirio Ayala-Tejada, 43, G.W. Wilson Rd., Nicholson, public indecency.
•Kristina Renae Henderson, 32, 1056 Athens Rd., Crawford, probation violation.
•Mark Kevin Hafer, 64, 1085 Chippewa Oak Dr., Dacula, failure to appear.
•David Lamar Lovell, 63, 5051 Melissa Bridge Rd., Oakwood, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Patrick Darnell Iverson, 50, 1758 Big Valley Ln., Stone Mountain, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Cannabis).
•Adrian Marquez Jones, 31, 730 Bald Eagle Rd., Carnesville, aggravated assault, cruelty to children and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
•Quintin Deshard Lovelace, 28, 164 Spring Lake Rd., Commerce, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and cruelty to children.
•Harold Brant Adams, 43, 385 Adams Hill Rd., Nicholson, driving on roadways laned for traffic, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and open container violation.
•Alfredo Ivan Mireles Garcia, 24, 231 Victoria Way, Commerce, affixing tint to windows or windshields and DUI – alcohol.
JEFFERSON PD
•Thomas Lamar Cash, 24, 189 West Jefferson St., Hoschton, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Jessica Lynn O’Reilly, 30, 221 Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, defective or no tag light, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC oil), theft by receiving stolen property and unlawful to come inside guard lines to deliver to inmate a controlled substance.
•Bryan Conway Harris Jr., 25, 146 Pine St., Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Dusty Ray Pugh, 36, 3535 Athens Hwy., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Adderall), possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Klonopin), possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (soma) and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Xanax).
•Alton Lucious Stephens, 58, 755 Lynn Ave., Jefferson, probation violations.
•Nautica Neal Lashawn Pope, 25, 182 Cole Ridge Ct., Athens, driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI – alcohol.
PENDERGRASS PD
•Ashley Tiffany Bosby, 28, 170 Carriage Ct., Apt. 4, Athens, possession of marijuana.
•Bryant Darrell Watkins, 40, 87 Silverstone Cir., Jefferson, no proof of insurance, operation of a vehicle without a current license plate, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Raymond Scott Samples, 37, 44 Sparrow Ct., Jefferson, DUI – alcohol and entering or crossing roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.