The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Sabrina Louise Ebersole, 27, 1740 Creek Nation Rd., Jefferson, expired tag, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and reckless driving.
•Ethan Cliff Robinson, 17, 660 Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, headgear and eye-protective devices for riders, operation of a vehicle without a current license plate and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Justin Alexander Robinson, 27, 1269 Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn, probation violation.
•Joseph Wilton Savage, 45, 2996 Mountain Creek Church Rd., Pendergrass, hold for another agency.
•Andrew Levi Wright, 32, no address listed, failure to appear.
•Leemon Roshidd Harris, 31, 1600 Overlook Park Ln., Lawrenceville, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
•Michael Scott Seagraves, 22, 100 Hampton Creek Rd., Commerce, reckless conduct, theft by taking and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Ronald Eric Vanfossen, 57, 160 Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Stephen William Cantrell, 44, 27 Pine Knoll Dr., Dawsonville, aggravated stalking, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or other crime and loitering or prowling.
•Hunner Jakob Keith, 17, 140 Ridgewood Dr., Pendergrass, aggravated sodomy – commit sodomy with force and against persons will or person.
•Benjamin Joel Babcock, 37, 183 Hogan St., Maysville, burglary.
•Keandra Danielle Cooper, 32, 229 Rock Springs Ct., Athens, probation violation.
•Randall Lamar Cash Jr., 42, 347 West Jefferson St., Hochston, drugs to be kept in original container, duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, valid driver’s license required; surrender of prior licenses; obstruction of hindering law enforcement officers, probation violations, reckless conduct causing harm to or endanger the safety, sale, distribution, possession, etc. of dangerous drugs and stop signs and yield signs violations.
•Thomas Lamar Cash, 24, 177 McArthur Dr., Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to appear, hold for another agency, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, probation violation, reckless conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jack Edward Chalmers II, 25, 840 Jefferson River Rd., Athens, probation violation.
•Ashley Nicole Mincey, 35, 1285 Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, possession of methamphetamine.
•Jessica Marie Montague, 31, 276 Springdale Dr., Winder, hold for another agency.
•Brett Alexander Sheehan, 26, 2665 Commerce Rd., Jefferson, driving on roadways laned for traffic, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, no proof of insurance and open container.
•Rasheed Jibril Abdus-Salaam, 48, 1307 Paces Ct., Gainesville, failure to appear.
•Robert Filcito Corpus, 36, 1738 Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, aggravated assault – FVA and criminal trespass – FVA.
•Terry Lee Simmons, 66, 217 Union Poind Rd., Lexington, probation violation.
•Joshua Reuel Thompson, 28, 155 Bernice Dr., Bogart, failure to appear.
•Michael Eugene Taylor Jr., 27, 295 Academy Woods Dr., Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Davontray Lamont Chandler, 36, 4176 Chatham Ridge Dr., Buford, probation violation.
•Nicholas Chase Sands, 22, 1424 Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, failure to appear.
•Larry Vance Bullock, 20, 3009 Commerce Rd., Jefferson, hti and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Salvador Tirado, 25, 16 Pleasant Dr., Talmo, driving while driver’s license is suspended, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and suspended registration.
BRASELTON PD
•Shayna Taylor Millwood, 22, 2589 Vaughandale Cir., Gainesville, giving a false name/date of birth to a law enforcement officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and probation violation.
•Jeffrey Lee Vandegejuchte, 35, 364 Pool Rd., Ball Ground, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, hold for another agency and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Maria Veronica Rodriguez, 27, 5430 Crystal Lake Dr., Gainesville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
COMMERCE PD
•Michael Leon Nichols, 27, homeless, interference with government property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime, reckless conduct and theft by taking.
•Sharia Davianna Bell, 38, 119 Kluge Rd., Greer, S.C., headlights requirements violation, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Tyjuan Jamarr Tinnon, 39, 119 Kluge Rd., Greer, S.C., possession of marijuana.
JEFFERSON PD
•Siderious Oneal Heard, 20, 206 Chalfont Ln., Athens, possession of marijuana, speeding/maximum limits 72/55 and hold for another agency.
•Deundre Tremayne Moses, 23, 187 Arcadia Dr., Athens, hold for another agency.
•Deshaun Devar Murray, 20, 1000 Lakeside Dr., Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding/maximum limits.
PENDERGRASS PD
•Jessica Lynn Oreilly, 31, 177 McArthur St., Commerce, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and reckless conduct.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Matthew Chibuzor Mbonu, 24, 2649 Cascade Cove Dr., Buford, DUI – alcohol and open container.
•Tyler Lee King, 34, 12104 Jefferson Rd., Athens, duty to immediately report accidents, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, no proof of insurance and stop signs and yield signs violations.
•Kyle Shiloh Burlew, 48, 335 Lake St., Athens, hold for another agency.
