The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Jennifer Marie Baughcum, 34, 351 Nathaniel Dr., Jefferson, probation violations.
•Margarito Behena-Martinez, 47, 4800 Flat Creek Rd., Oakwood, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, hold for another agency, open container, reckless driving and vehicles to drive on the right side of the roadway; exceptions.
•Thomas Duane Brock, 37, 29 Hickory Way, Maysville, probation violation.
•Ashley Marie Byerly, 31, 870 Sanders Rd., Hull, failure to appear.
•Shannon Phil Craver, 32, 4245 Hwy. 191, Comer, criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Christopher Eric Daniel, 39, 351 Nathaniel Dr., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Elijah Levear Garmon, 23, 708 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Maysville, probation violation.
•Morrell Grier, 32, 398 Settlement Rd., Commerce, burglary, hold for another agency and theft by taking.
•Shawn Paul Harkness, 43, 700 Central Ave., Demorest, probation violation.
•Kendra Renee Lynn Price, 29, 170 Red Tail Rd., Jefferson, VGCSA.
•Christopher David Seagraves Jr., 32, 321 Stokes St., Monroe, possession of methamphetamine.
•Joseph Scott Smith, 57, 244 Old Busha Rd., Carnesville, failure to appear and probation violation.
•Kevin Armando Torres-Ortiz, 20, 1129 Villa Clava Way, Gainesville, driving without a valid driver’s license, hold for another agency and no proof of insurance.
•Nathan Ray Tucker, 39, 170 Red Tail Rd., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Kenneth Wayne Wehunt, 48, 1061 Community Dr., Union Point, theft by taking, failure to appear and hold for another agency.
•Thomas Eric White II, 41, 278 Whispering Pines Rd., Jefferson, Texas, probation violation.
•John Michael Wood, 28, 1184 Hwy. 124, Hoschton, theft by taking.
•Brittney Faye Barrett, 32, 326 Galilee Dr., Homer, hold for another agency.
•David Wayne Bunn Jr., 31, 1574 King Mill Rd., McDonough, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Stanley Mitchell Burns Jr., 41, 68 Sunny Ln., Commerce, contempt of Superior Court.
•Cody Evan Cooper, 25, 237 April Ln., Jefferson, DUI.
•Alexia Chevonne Cuba, 20, 1450 Washington Rose Ave., Hoschton, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Joey Patrick Dunagan, 44, 1381 Walker St., Gainesville, probation violation.
•Miguel Garcia-Callado, 41, 23452 Caminito Flecha, Laguna Hill, Calif., DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Mehek Eve Jan, 18, 2891 Hampton Grove Trace, Dacula, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of fictitious documents.
•Jorge Luis Coy Maquin, 21, 2660 Windsor Woods, Norcross, failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign and no valid driver’s license.
•Carlos Petatan-Vargas, 36, 18118 U.S. Hwy. 41 North, Lutz, Fla., no valid driver’s license and tail light not working.
•Pierre Andre Pienaar, 52, 515 Pine Forrest Dr., Athens, hold for another agency.
•Justin Earl Rogers, 29, 1250 Spring Valley Rd., Winterville, forgery.
•Jackson Wyatt Smith, 22, 108 Smithsonia Rd., Nicholson, DUI – alcohol, open container and theft by taking.
•Gavin Ridge Stroud, 17, 5670 Dorsey Rd., Forest Park, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or other felony and loitering or prowling.
•James David Wilkins, 42, 916 Ridgewood Dr., Pendergrass, failure to appear.
•Jacqueline Patricia Wilson, 41, 189 West Jefferson St., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
ARCADE PD
•Rickey Lloyd Levy, Jr., 26, 694 Street Village Rd., Athens, probation violation.
BRASELTON PD
•Kieron Anthony Bratcher, 33, 399 O’Calghan Manor Rd., Clarkesville, hold for another agency.
COMMERCE PD
•Laurie Langford Disney, 44, 6490 Old Gillsville Rd., Gillsville, theft by receiving stolen property and probation violations.
•Richard Thomas Ginn, 57, 745 Carson Rd., Commerce, brake lights and turn signals required, Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act (VGCSA) – possession of Gabapentin, VGCSA – possession of marijuana and VGCSA – possession of methamphetamine.
•Wesley Joshua Green, 27, 4329 Benefield Cir., Braselton, theft by taking.
•James Alan Parker, Jr., 40, 136 Wood St., Commerce, criminal trespass, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and probation violation.
•Tivaro Tyquan Cooper, 34, 351 Farm Rd., Colbert, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, no insurance and suspended registration.
•Alyssa Marie Crowe, 24, 706 Doyle Rd., Bowersville, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC Oil), possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (methadone) and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam).
•Eric James Groover, 30, 186 Riverbend Rd., Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Terry Romont Harrison, 57, 4753 Meadow Park Ct., Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Christian Wright Hawkins, 27, 234 Washington St., Commerce, DUI – alcohol.
•Clifford Dale Wilson, 56, 385 Duncan Cir., Commerce, theft by deception.
JEFFERSON PD
•Richard Lee Prather, 63, Colbert, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
•Clarence Appleby, 65, 22 Cherrywood Ct., Jefferson, simple battery – FVA.
•Jonathan Antonio Bonilla, 26, 4963 Emory Griffin Rd., Gillsville, driving while driver’s license is suspended and operation of a vehicle without a current license plate.
•Dareneicia Patrice Jackson, 35, 22 Cherry Wood Ct., Jefferson, simple battery – FVA.
•Katherine Alice Ossolinski, 40, 1015 Whit Davis Rd., Athens, DUI – alcohol and too fast for conditions.
•Eduardo Rafael, 26, 1314 Eugene Dr., Gainesville, hold for another agency.
•Lamondra Keshawn Sims, 25, 346 Oak Ave., Jefferson, crossing guard lines with weapons/drugs/intoxicants, driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute (cocaine) and turning movements.
PENDERGRASS PD
•Harold Reece Westbrook, 45, 200 Brooks Village Dr., Pendergrass, abandonment of a dependent child and child support arrest orders.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Dillon Matthew Tasker, 22, 2874 Oak Springs Dr., Statham, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, driving without a valid driver’s license on person, DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane, hold for another agency and possession of an open
