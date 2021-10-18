The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Landun Cale Brock, no age listed, 20 Reggie Ingram Rd., Commerce, failure to appear, hold for another agency and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC Oil).
•Donald Lee Burch, no age listed, 75 Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, child support arrest orders, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
•Laurie Langford Disney, no age listed, 6590 Old Gillsville Rd., Gillsville, probation violations.
•Anteanna Dytrice Heard, no age listed, 250 Beaver Pointe Dr., Winterville, probation violation.
•Eric Lee Hetherington, no age listed, 4755 Brandon Acres Ln., Buford, probation violation.
•James Bradley Lord, no age listed, 10116 Hwy. 129, Talmo, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
•Jessie Allen Underhile, no age listed, 198 Little St., Athens, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC Oil).
•Gage Austin Burruss, no age listed, 490 Golden Ave., Dahlonega, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Alex Parker Johnson, no age listed, 145 Sunrise Dr., Hoschton, reckless conduct.
•Andrew Michael Keller, no age listed, 130 Ivy Ct., Braselton, underage consumption.
•Jordan Tyler Kirk, no age listed, 309 Hillside Ct., Winder, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – under 21 years of age, minor in possession of alcohol and open container.
•Nicholas Taylor Milton Landers, no age listed, 1544 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, underage consumption.
•Brian Kevin Powers, 46, 7705 Maysville Rd., Maysville, DUI – alcohol.
•Zack Lee Bynum, 18, 645 Bob Holman Rd., Athens, aggravated sexual battery, criminal attempt to commit a felony rape, kidnapping and sexual battery.
•Hugh Bartow Pressley, 39, 172 Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, theft by taking.
•Jason Bryant Smart, 37, 1064 Wages Bridge Rd., Nicholson, criminal trespass – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Jason Charlie Williamson, 37, 92 Brooks Dr., Nicholson, forgery and identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person.
•Jonathan Blake Ashby, 30, no address listed, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification concerning a person.
•Ashley Lee Ann Baker, 38, 95 Bowman Mill Rd., Winder, possession of methamphetamine.
•Tommy Lee Clark, 34, 563 Jim David Rd., Nicholson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to stop for a stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, loitering or prowling and registration and license requirements; penalties.
•Markeda Sharee Harris, 39, 55 Ivey St., Comer, hold for another agency.
•Haley Michelle Rogers, 29, 740 Academy Woods Dr., Jefferson, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification concerning a person.
•Jeni-Lyn Marie Thomas, 20, 193 Georgia Ave., Winder, criminal trespass and simple assault – FVA.
COMMERCE PD
•Mickey Lane Hutchens, no age listed, 1144 Hoots Rd., Yadkinville, N.C., driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Richard Lamar Wilson, 43, 462 Spring St., Commerce, battery – FVA and criminal trespass.
•Myron Semir Watkins, 25, 241 Grady Dr., Hull, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and too fast for conditions 72/55.
•Kellie Dollar Lord, 42, 733 Blacks Creek Church Rd., Danielsville, hold for another agency.
•Leroy Michael Legette, 26, 235 Westchester Cir., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and operation of a vehicle without a current license plate.
JEFFERSON PD
•Juan Diego Garcia, no age listed, 2572 Bogan Bridge Cir., Buford, DUI - alcohol, open container and vehicles to drive on the right side of the roadway.
•Mark Luke Jarrett, no age listed, 1540 Hewatt Rd. SW, Lilburn, speeding 95/55 and reckless driving.
•Kaylee Alexis Christian, 22, 4383 Hwy. 17, Canon, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Tiffany Kaye Temples, 25, 189 Mason St., Royston, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
MAYSVILLE PD
•Kristina Marie Pittman, 32, 166 Blacksmill Valley Rd., Dawsonville, probation violation.
PENDERGRASS PD
•Phillip Ellabeo Camacho, no age listed, 94 Wynn Way, Pendergrass, disorderly conduct.
•Justin Delacruz Cangco, no age listed, 94 Wynn Way, Pendergrass, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Jalecia Javette Franklin, 23, 99 Cambridge Dr., Milledgeville, driving while unlicensed and speeding in maximum limits 70/45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.