The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Michael Scott Black, 48, 3025 Cedar Ridge Rd., Commerce, hold for other agencies and probation violation.
•Anthony Christopher Bland, 22, 189 Sanford Rd., Nicholson, probation violation.
•Kimberly Michelle Brock, 33, 336 J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, failure to appear.
•Jevon J. Burley, 46, 3461 Columbus Ave., Jacksonville, Fla., possession of marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property and theft by shoplifting.
•Marty Blake Cain, 39, 4922 Vero Dr., Flowery Branch, possession of marijuana, probation violation and simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Ashlee Louise Campbell, 37, 234 Quail Ridge Dr., Nicholson, valid driver’s license to be carried and exhibited on demand, speeding maximum limits and no proof of valid insurance.
•Brian Pierre Dudley, 39, 280 MLK Ave., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and no proof of valid insurance.
•James Scott Jackson, 42, 115 Oak Ridge Dr., Jefferson, aggravated sexual battery and child molestation.
•Christopher Blake Mauldin, 36, 970 Valley Dr., Jefferson, criminal trespass, criminal trespass – FVA and loitering or prowling.
•John Thao, 20, 837 Castilla Way, Winder, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI – alcohol under the age of 21 and restricted driver’s licenses.
•Marco Tulio Villeda, 24, 813 Park Ridge Ln., Roswell, driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Wesley Ray Childs, 31, no address listed, hold for another agency and possession of methamphetamine.
•Cody Ted Dailey, 30, 3687 Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, possession of methamphetamine.
•Caleb Mark Evans, 28, 118 Manor Pl., Commerce, probation violation.
•Allen Raney Smith, 30, 1224 Boss Hardy Rd., Auburn, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to stop for a stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, headlights violation, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, no proof of valid insurance and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Darren Jacob Wright, 33, 626 Russ Rumsey Rd., Maysville, probation violation.
•Kenneth Scott Patton, 52, 204 Church St., Nicholson, hold for another agency.
•Babie Sally Bright, 32, 1769 Duncan Rd., Commerce, criminal trespass.
•Sabrina Louise Ebersole, 27, 1740 Creek Nation Rd., Jefferson, disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•David Dean Elliott, 55, 83 Hammond Rd., Jefferson, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a sawed-off shotgun, machine gun, silencer, etc.
•Bobbie Carol Gibson, 44, no address listed, hold for another agency.
•Dwayne Keith Mackey, 32, 137 Faulkner St., Athens, failure to appear.
•Kristen Brooke Sanders, 38, 1305 Fowler Ave., Gadsden, Ala., hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Landon Hunter Smith, 20, 288 Hood St., Commerce, battery and criminal trespass.
•Charles Kevin Hill, 63, 176 Cabin Creek Cir., Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, no proof of valid insurance and operation of a vehicle without a current license plate.
•Ashley Vera Dee Miller, 33, 309 Old Ginn Rd., Commerce, aggravated battery – FVA, battery – FVA, criminal trespass – FVA, hold for other agencies and probation violation.
•Samuel Vaughn Torbett, 26, 612 Harry McCarty Rd., Bethlehem, failure to appear.
•Daniel Keith Howell Jr., 37, 72 Pleasant Hill Rd., Talmo, failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provided.
•Tyliyah Keirra Reed, 20, 148 Old Will Hunter Rd., Athens, hold for another agency.
•Jerry Wade Waters, 53, 151 Threatt Rd., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Robert Andrew Whitlock, 44, homeless, failure to appear, no proof of valid insurance and operation of a vehicle without a current license plate.
•Joshua Hernandez Bello, 24, 802 Old Miller Rd., Maysville, hold for another agency.
BRASELTON PD
•Cenica Chantry Adams, 42, 1749 Landon Ln., Braselton, simple battery – FVA.
•Elijah Leeroy Jones, 19, 548 Greenlee Rd., Athens, battery.
COMMERCE PD
•Michael Lynn Murphy, 45, 1132 Blacks Creek Church Rd., Danielsville, hold for another agency.
•Jack Elton Lowe, 32, 316 Sam Brown Blvd., Commerce, driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI – alcohol.
•Carter Andrew Minish, 34, 56 Ridgeway St., Commerce, possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Jayne Inette Tallant, 37, 5380 Chigger Hill Cir., Gainesville, simple battery – FVA.
JEFFERSON PD
•Gregory Lee Lord, 39, 83 Cooper Hall Ln., Jefferson, DUI – alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and simple assault – FVA.
•Jennifer Samantha Lopez-Guitierrez, 23, 205 White Cir., Winterville, criminal damage to property, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Ernesto Cuz, 26, 1448 Grove Park Dr., Columbus, driving while unlicensed.
•Edward Alejandro Flores, 23, 305 Vineyard Dr., Athens, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and speeding in excess of maximum limits 77/55.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Edward Harrison Odell, 39, 1593 Mount Zion Rd., Inman, S.C., driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, texting and driving and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles violation.
•Coty Allen Bourke, 30, 1619 Bismarck Cir., Winder, driving without a valid driver’s license and obedience to traffic control devices required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.