The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Brenten Ray Bentley, 31, 136 Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, burglary, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute (meth), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property and theft by taking.
•Rodney Evan Clark, 22, 638 Woodale St., Hull, driving on roadways laned for traffic, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, open container, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
•Brian Joseph Clouston, 41, 163 Juliette Ln., Hoschton, cruelty to children, simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA), simple battery – FVA and terroristic threats and acts.
•Junhao Cui, 20, 600 North Thomas St., Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving.
•Billy Damons, 51, 135 MLK Dr., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Timothy Wayne Daniel Jr., 29, 411 New Liberty Church Rd., Braselton, simple battery – FVA.
Joshua Wade Franklin, 30, 1149 Hwy. 124, Hoschton, failure to appear and hold for another agency.
•William Allen Johncox, 39, 448 Camp Rd., Eastanollee, failure to appear.
•Lenon Azell Kennedy, 31, 1474 April Ln., Morrow, probation violation.
•Mark Allen Love, 42, 402 Thurston Williams Rd., Maysville, simple battery – FVA.
•Justin James Terry, 25, 6338 Irish Dr., Flowery Branch, probation violation.
•Shantel Lynn Byrne, 39, 2850 Jot-Em Down Rd., Danielsville, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault – FVA.
•Brett Martin Lathrop, 35, 7 Woodland Rd., Auburn, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
•Andrew James Petersen, 28, 1283 Dixon Bridge Rd., Maysville, battery – FVA and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.
•Zhanpale Paris Tally-Young, 26, 3100 Sweetwater Rd., Lawrenceville, criminal damage to property.
•James William Cole, 49, 70 Billy Lark Rd., Dawson, probation violation.
•Lauren Ashley Fox, 23, 318 Franklin Springs St., Royston, battery.
•Jamie Crystal MacDonell, 37, 81 Hunt Club Rd., Nicholson, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
•Dewey Lawton Westberry, 45, 300 Sleepy Hollow Rd., Douglas, probation violation.
•Brenton Nathaniel Deaton, 32, 1043 Sweet Water Cir., Athens, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Bradley Keith Loden, 52, 635 Teal Dr., Winder, failure to appear.
•Diana Marie Dyer, 38, 2100 Candler Rd., Lot 41, Gainesville, driving without a valid driver’s license, knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance and speeding maximum limits.
•Christopher Ryan Guffin, 31, 231 Lavender Lakes Dr., Athens, probation violation.
•Lewis Ray McDonald II, 34, homeless, public indecency.
•Michael David Moore, 37, 360 Lee St., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Rhonda Gaye O’Neal, 58, 610 Oglethorpe Ave., Athens, hold for other agencies.
•Alan Marshal Stone, 21, 46 Myrtle St. SE, Gainesville, failure/display registration, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, hold for another agency, misuse of a tag (conceal identity), no insurance, no driver’s license, reckless driving, tire requirements and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Fess Hinson Parker, 49, 2525 Commerce Rd., Jefferson, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Ray Anthony Thacker, 37, 124 Sand Hill Hulett Rd., Villa Rica, theft by taking.
ARCADE PD
•Jerry Dan Grissom, 45, 178 Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson, failure to appear and hold for another agency.
COMMERCE PD
•William Grady Hudson, 38, 2778 Dorsey Peek Rd., Gainesville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and texting and driving.
JEFFERSON PD
•Titus James White, 22, 207 McClures Way, Blue Ridge, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – alcohol, possession of marijuana, possession of an open alcohol container, reckless driving, safety restraint violation (adult) and speed in maximum limits 199/55.
•Steve Edward Crumb, 47, 3711 Mundy Mill Rd., Oakwood, probation violation.
MAYSVILLE PD
•Hope Alexandria Gribble, 30, 133 Delray Dr., Maysville, child safety restraint violation and possession of methamphetamine.
•Blake Morgan Williams, 27, 1553 Anderson Rd., Toccoa, expired tag and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Faustin Georges Guesta Djoumessi, 32, 934 Justin Dr., Winder, DUI.
•Daniel Villabobos Hernandez, 56, 53 Creekwood Rd., Winder, DUI.
•Ashton Craig Porter, 33, 7875 Maysville Rd., Maysville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and use of safety belts in a passenger vehicle.
•Salomon Reyes Velaquez, 28, 1153 Ed Bennett Rd., Nicholson, DUI and driving while unlicensed.
