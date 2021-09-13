The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Quentin Anthony Hill, 39, 249 Ralph Garrison Rd., Jefferson, aggravated stalking.
•Alexander Perez, 25, 445 Silverwood Dr., Gillsville, order of arrest.
•Pablo Daniel Bonilla, 22, 3369 Sentinal Cir., Lawrenceville, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, obedience to authorize persons directing traffic and suspended registration.
•Amanda Joy Hanley, 39, 31 Boone Rd., Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Stacey Allen Jackson, 57, 1145 Forest Acres Cir., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked, DUI, failure to maintain lane and failure to wear seat belt.
•Dujuan Monte Williams, 39, 1098 Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, theft by shoplifting.
•Corey Anthony Daniels, 49, 146 Pine St., Jefferson, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
•Zack Blalock Bynum, 17, 645 Bob Holman Rd., Athens, rape.
•Richard Cleveland Dutton, 33, 219 Threatt Rd., Jefferson, simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•James Robert Ellis Jr., 53, 851 Cane Creek Rd., Athens, contempt of Superior Court.
•Jeannette Finch, 78, 491 Mauldin Rd., Jefferson, contempt of Magistrate Court.
•Eva Michelle Kiser, 28, homeless, hold for another agency.
•Juan Pablo Bermudez-Aguler, 26, 70 Sherwood Dr., Danielsville, failure to appear.
•Cristobal Cardona-Montenegro, 26, 262 Magnolia Ave., Jefferson, criminal trespass – FVA and simple battery – FVA.
•Tonya Lee Wiley, 48, 113 Clearview Dr., Peachtree City, filing false documents (party to a crime).
•Timothy Henry Ferguson, 35, 1975 Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, Pedestrian Under the Influence (PUI).
•Derrick Harvey Mercer, 18, 255 Gilbert Rd., Jefferson, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (naloxone).
•Richard Brett Palmer, 34, 198 Panther Ct., Hoschton, aggravated assault, interference with government property, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
•Amber Runa Skinner, 35, 406 Harmony Ln., Auburn, drugs not in original container, possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a dangerous drug (cyclobenzaprine) and possession of a dangerous drug (sertraline).
•Glenda Deloris Cowart, 63, Dixieland Motel, Room 7, Commerce, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
•Stephanie Mechelle Phillips, 44, 427 Williams Wilson Rd., Hull, failure to appear, hold for other agencies and theft by taking.
COMMERCE PD
•Juan Ventura-Gonzalez, 49, 2987 Joshua Tree Ln., Gainesville, driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to maintain lane.
•Nicholas James Ward, 33, 2276 Kesler Rd., Carnesville, hold for another agency.
JEFFERSON PD
•Martin Bravo, 51, 61 Culture Rock Rd., Toccoa, driving while unlicensed and failure to yield right of way when turning.
•Robert Bruce Sheppard, 55, 25 Brickyard Rd., Comer, DUI and possession of an open alcohol container.
•Christopher Lee Greene, 38, 511 Hightower Trl., Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Tammy Sue Bennett, 5121 Hightower Trl., Jefferson, driving without a valid driver’s license and texting and driving.
•Jaeron Lucero, 23, 3530 Spanish Quarter Cir., Charlotte, N.C., driving while unlicensed, failure to dim lights and speeding 91/60
•Christopher George Velazco, 25, 3160 Pacific Way, Miramar, Fla., possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Christian Talford Johnson, 28, 2565 West Dennis Dr., Gainesville, hold for another agency.
•Cesar D’Suze Pena, 46, 124 Walnut Grove Way, Pendergrass, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Dawnetta Janene Holladay, 68, 7614 Neese Commerce Rd., Hull, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, DUI, driving without a valid driver’s license on person and reckless driving.
•Veronica Elizabeth Quaggin, 27, 5810 SE 135th St., Summerfield, Fla., DUI – alcohol or drugs and DUI – drugs.
•James Daniel Rogers, 50, 1855 Old Kincaid Rd., Colbert, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI – alcohol, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration and too fast for conditions.
•Justin Bradley Pirkle, 35, 379 South Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, driving on roadways laned for traffic, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (heroin), possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC gummies) and possession of methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.