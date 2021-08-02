The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Jessica Marie Best, 26, 596 Wehunt Rd., Hoschton, criminal damage to property and registration and license requirements; penalties.
•Tiffany Rose Bowden, 31, 206 Eugene Hardman Rd., Danielsville, failure to appear.
•Justice Breanna Demire, 23, 4917 Thompson Bridge Rd., Gainesville, probation violation.
•Clarence Edward Grant, 59, 106 Alexander St., Toccoa, driving on a revoked driver’s license, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – refusal, hold for another agency, reckless driving and wrong way driver.
•Tristan Demarcus Hailey, 32, 2350 Cobb Pkwy. Way, Smyrna, failure to appear.
•Scott Jeffrey Hodges, 46, 63 Walnut Grove, Pendergrass, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and stop sign violation.
•Shon Randall Holt, 50, 579 Tenth St. NW, Atlanta, probation violation.
•Thanh Phat Le, 37, 2718 Waverly Hills Dr., Lawrenceville, probation violation.
•Jeffrey Andrew Thornton, 42, 2786 Webster Lake Rd., Cleveland, failure to appear.
•Carly Faith Tomas, 20, 60 Nettles Dr., Cleveland, DUI – alcohol and underage possession of alcohol.
•Eric Tanner Wall, 50, 267 Curk Roberts Rd., Braselton, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and simple battery – FVA.
•Nathan Seth Ward, 20, 415 Price St., Statham, furnishing alcohol to a person under 21 years of age and underage possession of alcohol.
•Tonya Renee Wilson, 43, 1340 Dials Mill Rd., Statham, probation violation.
•Roderick Bushun Burgess, 41, 17B Hollis St., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Shane Michael Charles, 44, 1036 Preserve Ln., Bethlehem, driving without a valid driver’s license, no proof of insurance and operation of a vehicle without a current license plate.
•Michael Jonathan Hollis, 36, 4025 Stillwater Dr., Duluth, terroristic threats and acts.
•Samantha Ruth Jordan, 31, 120 Joe Graham Rd., Hull, hold for another agency.
ªAndres Alberto Perez-Benitez, 44, 92 Brooks Dr., Nicholson, driving while unlicensed and tag lights violation.
•Carmen Arlieth Vargas Montoya, 46, 1383 Granite Falls Dr., Loganville, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and driving while unlicensed.
•Lisa Dine Allen, 41, 2892 Vernon Ct., Buford, probation violations.
•Brian James Bell, 32, 13100 Jones St., Apt. D, Lavonia, failure to appear.
•Brian Anthony Brantley, 37, 365 Meadow Chase Dr., Auburn, failure to appear and hold for another agency.
•Courtney Gwen Couch, 30, 190 Martin Byers Rd., Dahlonega, computer forgery, computer invasion of privacy, computer theft, computer trespass and identity fraud.
•Brenna Alicia Davenport, 36, 214 Cedar Dr., Commerce, party to a crime.
•Benjamin James Harrison Fitzgerald, 29, 6719 Old Cornelia Hwy., Lula, probation violations.
•Thaddaeus Keagan Freeman, 17, 125 Hillside Way, Maysville, criminal trespass – FVA, incarceration order and simple assault – FVA.
•Matthew Thomas Gregory, 36, 2928 Hwy. 326, Commerce, holds for other agencies and probation violations.
•Robert Wayne Jackson, 42, 198 Old Hull Rd., Athens, probation violation.
•Jerry Ronald Miller, 47, 211 Red Oak Rd., Maysville, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methadone), possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
•Christopher Shannon Roughton, 47, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Ashley Lee Ann Baker, 38, 4036 Waterworks Rd., Commerce, mandatory education for children between six and 16 years of age.
•Ashlee Sabrina Elrod, 39, 4750 Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, driving on roadways laned for traffic, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Carisoprodol) with the intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance (Promethazine) with the intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
•Christopher Robert Gagliardi, 32, 1015 Jasmine Dr., Jefferson, discharge of a firearm on/near a public highway and reckless conduct.
•Mary Grace Garmon, 21, 610 Oglethorpe Ave., Athens, probation violation.
•Thomas John Kresal, 58, 21 Arbor Trace, Braselton, simple battery – FVA.
•Randy Allen Cain, 48, 3004 Thornhill Dr., Augusta, hold for another agency.
ARCADE PD
•Alejandro Aguirre, 47, 1821 Travel Cir., Lawrenceville, driving while unlicensed.
•Crystal Renee Lewis, 54, 100 Chateau Ct., Apt. 17, Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended and operation of a vehicle without a current license plate.
•Samantha Lee Durden, 55, 670 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson, mandatory education for children between six and 16 years of age.
•Nathan Thomas Lee, 24, 269 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, criminal trespass – FVA.
•Christopher Michael Queen, 33, 847 Russ Rumsey Rd., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
BRASELTON PD
•Joshawa Mathew Adams, 32, 3759 Price Dr., Gainesville, hold for another agency.
•Damian Stone Johnson, 24, 6423 Hwy. 53, Braselton, criminal trespass – FVA.
•Endea Dameka Garrett, 26, 820 Crocus Ct., Apt. A, Morristown, Tenn., possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Ecstasy) and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine).
•Steven Jaquan Stitt, 26, 8311 Parkland Cir., Charlotte, N.C., driving without a valid driver’s license, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Ecstasy), possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine) and texting and driving.
COMMERCE PD
•Devon Bryant Fowler, 37, 180 Roy Howington Rd., Commerce, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, possession of methamphetamine and theft by taking.
•Bradley Eugene Cook, 45, 355 Bennett Rd., Powder Springs, hold for another agency, hold for parole and possession of methamphetamine.
•Democoa Sondrae Bureau, 39, 623 Donnelly St., Michigan City, Ind., driving without a valid driver’s license.
JEFFERSON PD
•Xavier Marktavious Freeman, 24, 95-B Dublin St., Athens, probation violation.
•Jorge German Machaca, 46, 110 Forest St., Jefferson, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving without a valid driver’s license and DUI – alcohol.
•Joshua Charles Schooler, 32, 2376 Athens Hwy., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Davontray Lamont Chandler, 36, 117½ Whitehead Rd., Athens, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Kendall Gabriel Dudley, 30, 3675 Titshaw Dr., Gainesville, failure to stop at a stop sign and possession of marijuana.
•Omar Alaxander Reimundo Lopez, 25, 878 Rainey St., Gainesville, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding 72/55.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Gabriel Gomez, 32, 806 Independence Ave., Pendergrass, DUI, driving while unlicensed, possession of an open container in the vehicle passenger area and possession, manufacture, sale, distribution of false ID documents.
•Jimmy Randolph Jackson Jr., 40, 66 Cotton St., Commerce, possession and use of drug-related objects, headgear and eye protective devices for riders violation, possession of a controlled substance (Hydrocodone) and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
•Mateo Ramoz Paiz, 32, 806 Independence Ave., Pendergrass, driving while unlicensed, DUI – alcohol, improper backing and open container violation.
•Wyatt Etsel Moon, 22, 298 Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, DUI – alcohol and suspended registration.
•Jasohn Ray Addison, 33, 445 Markhan St. SW, Atlanta, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, speeding 100/70 and texting and driving.
