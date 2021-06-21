The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Kendaysha Brinchay Fuller, 21, 140 Hudgines Rd., Chesnee, S.C., hold for another agency, robbery and thefts by shoplifting.
•Alfred Vernard Gillespie, 48, 1078 Hwy. 59, Commerce, parole violation.
•Eva Suzette Hart, 54, 500 Duncan Rd., Commerce, failure to appear.
•Jason Daniel Heard, 40, 198 Hammond Rd., Jefferson, child support arrest orders.
•Karla Elizabeth Holliday, 46, 3883 Sloan Mill Rd., Gainesville, probation violation.
•Kenneth Rodrecus Jackson, 31, 1055 Jordan Dr., Gainesville, probation violation.
•Dykem Jaquan Laney, 22, 117 Norris Ct., Spartanburg, S.C., robbery and thefts by shoplifting.
•Messiah Nicholas Lumpkin, 26, 1203 East Marion Ave., Nashville, items prohibited for possession by an inmate.
•Mauricio Sanchez Santiago, 55, 9835 Commerce Rd., Athens, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), disorderly conduct and simple battery – FVA.
•Tommie Remon Stepp, 50, 2595 East Woodland Cir., East Point, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of cocaine.
•Jamie Ellen Tippen, 28, 528 Miller McElreath Rd., Danielsville, possession of marijuana and failure to appear.
•James Frank Baughcum, 53, 276 Nathaniel Dr., Jefferson, theft by taking.
•Sterling Jermaine Billingsley, 22, 541 Overlook Park Ln., Lawrenceville, failure to appear.
•Candace Amanda Sue Chinn, 32, 359 Hickory Way, Maysville, mandatory education for children between six and 16 years of age.
•Reggie Bernard Davis Jr., 19, 1508 Paces Ct., Gainesville, driving while unlicensed and impeding traffic flow.
•Rebecca Diaz, 32, 705 Spring Valley Rd., Athens, hold for another agency.
•Fatima Renate Duke, 29, 2193 J Lake Park Dr., Smyrna, hold for another agency.
•Christopher Ryan Guffin, 30, 231 Lavender Lakes Dr., Athens, stalking.
•Nathaniel Douglas Johnson, 35, 234 Nathaniel Dr., Jefferson, theft by taking.
•Christopher Nelson Ortega, 31, 2041 Neal Little Rd., Carnesville, driving on roadways laned for traffic and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol.
•Sara Ann Statum, 31, 186 Cedar Ridge Dr., Braselton, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Ashley Diane Thomason, 37, 47 Mangum Ln., Pendergrass, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Branden Kahlil Walker, 30, 501 Pine Park St., Monroe, failure to appear.
•Jade Paris Bragan, 29, 4755 Brandon Acres Ln., Buford, failure to appear.
•Cory Eugene Gaddis, 27, 279 Norman Rd., Athens, terroristic threats.
•Douglas Eugene Taylor, 54, 778 Main St., Talmo, driving while unlicensed.
•Tomesha Orlandria Dorsey, 22, 1993 Ficus Ct., Stone Mountain, forgery and violation of oath by a public officer.
•Zachary Ryan Eldridge, 26, 1112 Fairview Ave., Kingsport, Tenn., DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
ARCADE PD
•Markous James Martin, 25, 330 Cavalier Rd., Athens, probation revocation.
COMMERCE PD
•William Lee Farmer Jr., 50, 150 Blackthorne Rd., Nicholson, 48-hour probation hold, open container, operation of a vehicle without a current license plate, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, restricted licenses and tires violation.
•Taylor Michelle Freeman, 24, homeless, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, improper passing, no valid driver’s license on person and probation violations.
•Brian Jeffery Henley, 44, 5540 Strathmoor Manor Cir., Lithonia, probation violation.
•Dillon Jacob Thompson, 41, 34 Woodland Cir., Commerce, probation violation.
•Elberto Mardono Ramirez-Hernandez, 25, 6750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Atlanta, driving without a valid driver’s license, entering or crossing a roadway and operation of a vehicle without a current license plate.
•Kelsey Paige Watson, 21, 623 Lakewood Ln., Anderson, S.C., driving while driver’s license is suspended and speeding 75/55.
•Chadwich Markaus Williams, 23, 327 Shankle Rd., Commerce, battery – FVA and cruelty to children.
JEFFERSON PD
•Angel Jane Karnes, 25, 449 Evans St., Homer, disorderly conduct, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
•Michael John Schaefer, 47, 171 Marion Dr., Jefferson, aggravated assault – FVA and cruelty to children.
•Devonte Watts, 26, 539 Northside Dr., Gainesville, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, discharge of a firearm on/near a public highway, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
•Chadtavious Trevon Adams, 25, 29 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem, disorderly conduct, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Rhonda Lynn Howington, 52, 194 Sycamore St., Jefferson, drug-related objects, no proof of insurance – motor vehicle, open container violation, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana.
•Tearra Quanay Jones, 35, 4527 Blooming Way, Flowery Branch, driving while unlicensed and probation violation.
•Joel Antonio Mapula, 36, 235 Sycamore Dr., Athens, disobeying traffic control device and expired or no driver’s license.
•Timothy Ray Metcalf, 37, 146 Pine St., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to stop for a stop sign, no insurance and operating a motor vehicle without a valid registration.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Miguel Gaspar Escandon, 24, 3852 McElroy Rd., Apt. E4, Doraville, public drunkenness.
•Adan Hernandez-Conde, 24, 3215 Wengate Village Ln., Norcross, DUI and following too closely.
•Tylor Caleb Keeton, 27, 25 Sammie Haggard Rd., Danielsville, hold for another agency.
