The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Justin Adam Byrd, 34, 31 Haymarket Rd., Rochester, N.Y., hold for another agency, loitering or prowling, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified place and use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime.
•James Hoyte Harvey, Sr., 48, 125 Lancer Ln., Statham, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Misty Dawn Holliday, 47, 2439 Ila Rd., Commerce, probation violation.
•Jacob Hugh Nash, 30, 1223 Finch Rd., Winder, probation violation.
•Paul Edward Nelkie, 51, 101 Miller St., Colquitt, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
•Felicia Elaine Revell, 51, 886 Marion St., Jonesboro, simple assault.
•Jaquan Shamarr Thomas, 27, 1367 New Liberty Way, Braselton, probation violation.
•Angel Luis Torres, 27, 508 Lanier Mill Cir., Oakwood, aggravated assault – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Derrick Recio Watts, 34, 1846 Savage Rd., Bogart, five counts of aggravated assault – FVA and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Desmond Thomas West, 54, 198 Hammond Rd., Jefferson, failure to appear.
•James Edward Barnett, 51, 534 Thurmond Rd., Statham, failure to appear.
•Jason Allen Brannon, 44, 252 Textile Ave., Lavonia, probation violation.
•Jonathan Jullee Gary, 41, 602 Storey Ln., Jefferson, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Jennifer Meeler Harris, 34, 410 Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson, mandatory education for children between six and 16 years of age.
•Santonio Deon Hawes, 25, 455 Rustwood Dr., Athens, failure to appear, hold for another agency, no proof of insurance and operation of a vehicle without a current license plate.
•Kendraina Fatish Ware, 22, 1088 Branham Rd., Washington, failure to appear.
•Robert Christopher Linkous, 44, 67 Gammon Ave. SE, Atlanta, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, no insurance and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Steven Richard Cole Pressley, 22, 41 Rocky Branch Hollow Rd., Nicholson, criminal trespass, simple assault and simple assault – FVA.
•Travantae Keithnard Flewellen, 29, 8201 North Sterling, Covington, failure to appear and hold for other agencies.
•Crystal Gail Sherrill, 42, 2762 Ridgeway Church Rd., Commerce, probation violation.
•Drittany Dwevonne Watkins, 33, 423 North Billups St., Athens, probation violation.
•Robert Douglas Watson, 35, 1462 Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, probation violations and tail lights violation.
•Toni Marie Caldwell, 33, 623 Marigot Way, Statham, hold for another agency.
•Bianca Vernee Jackson, 32, 738 Arcer Grove Rd., Athens, hold for another agency, terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
•Tiffany Lynn Patton, 36, 2660 Astinadele, Watkinsville, probation violation.
•Mackiphest Tobias Rakestraw, 32, 2834 Athens Hwy., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Matthew Forrest James Fuller, 37, 3930 Old Jefferson Rd., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Stephen Michael Nightingale, 44, 376 Mill Ridge Way, Lawrenceville, no valid driver’s license.
•Thomas Lamar Cash, 24, 68 Grandview Dr., Jefferson, criminal damage to property, simple assault and incarceration order.
•Danny Harris Colbert, 61, 5015 Forest Dr., Gainesville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•James Christopher Angelo, 35, 2089 Jones Ferry Rd., Elberton, hold for another agency.
•Veronica Christine Evers, 34, 120 Hawks Ridge Rd., Nicholson, mandatory education for children between six and 16 yerars of age.
•Jose Angel Rodriguez, 29, 1495 Hwy. 29 North, Athens, DUI – alcohol, stop signs and yield signs violation and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles violation.
ARCADE PD
•Shardasia Jamilah McKever, 22, 36 Saints Ln., Dahlonega, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding 76/55.
BRASELTON PD
•Lauren Elizabeth Burel, 19, 2657 Spring Cast Dr., Buford, underage possession of alcohol and unlawful to possess, display or use any false, fraudulent or altered identification.
•Peggy Ann Cannella, 55, 732 Hancock Pl., Braselton, simple battery – FVA and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Gavin Ridge Stroud, 17, 4340 Tanners Mill Rd., Braselton, possession of a pistol or revolver by persons under 18 years of age.
•Cornelius James Lewis Jr., 24, 204 Park Green Rd., Lawrenceville, hold for another agency.
•Yamir Paul Thomas, 19, 4923 Autumn Cir., Stone Mountain, hold for another agency.
COMMERCE PD
•Marsha Lynn Donnelly, 43, 182 Harris St., Commerce, battery – FVA.
•Jerry Lee Gillespie, 55, 219 Cedar Dr., Commerce, battery – FVA, criminal trespass – FVA, possession and use of drug-related objects, probation violation, simple assault, simple battery against a person who is 65 years or older or is pregnant at the time, terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Amy Leigh Clark, 40, 143 Park St., Commerce, leaving the scene of an accident.
•Rodolfo Escobar Espinosa, 42, 935 Homer Rd., Lot 34, Commerce, driving without a valid driver’s license and expired registration.
JEFFERSON PD
•Tonya Dell Hill, 44, 115 Peach Hill Dr., Jefferson, deposit account fraud (bad checks) no more than $1,499 and forgery.
•Dorian Okoye Herron, 26, 853 Waddell St., Athens, failure to appear.
•Michael Lamar Alley, 24, 35 Belmont St., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Ranferi Osiel Lopez-Garcia, 19, 935 Homer Rd., Commerce, driving while unlicensed, headlight requirements violation, no insurance and speeding 77/55.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Jonathon Roshell Smith, 42, 172 Toney Rd., Commerce, driving on divided highways, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, purchase, possess or have control of a controlled substance, purchase, possess or have control of any controlled substance, reckless driving and vehicle to driver on the right side of the roadway; exceptions.
•Tydasha Keyundra Nichelle Clemons, 24, 266 Cedar Ridge, Anderson, S.C., driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and turning movements violation.
•Thanh Ho Tien, 52, 1904 Courtney Lake Dr. SW, Conyers, speeding 78/55 and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Joey Hembree, 40, no address listed, aggravated assault, hold for other agencies and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Tony Bert Pruitt, 58, 169 Oak Crest Ln., Pendergrass, driving on roadways laned for traffic, drugs not in original container, DUI – alcohol, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Xanax).
•Joseph Scott Turner, 36, 49 West Freeman St., Maysville, failure to appear.
•Johnny Alberto Cardona Acosta, 21, 15 Villa Rd., Greenville, S.C., affixing tint to windows or windshield, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
•Antonio Benjamin Reid, 65, 362 Lexington Heights, Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, improper tag display, speeding 60/45 and no proof of insurance.
•Daquan Shawndrell Apgar, 31, 202 Rick St., Syracuse, N.Y., driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding in a work zone.
