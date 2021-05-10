The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Thomas Lamar Cash, 24, 189 West Jefferson St., Hoschton, probation violations.
•Joshua Paul English, 40, 2390 Hwy. 198, Carnesville, failure to appear.
•Michael Stanley Few, 32, 638 Banks St., Apt. A1, Gainesville, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), obstruction or hindering persons making emergency call and violation of a Family Violence Order.
•Steven Brian Perdue, 36, 3871 Hwy. 17, Canon, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Salvador Chavez Rosales, 33, 1465 Hwy. 129, Athens, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Daovone Thamavong, 39, 404 Ivy Hills Cir., Mount Airy, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop for a stop sign and open container violation.
•Cheryl Donna Webb, 63, 127 East Kimbell St., Winder, deposit account fraud.
•Curtis Robert Higby, 35, 6283 Malibu Ridge, Flowery Branch, display of license plates violation and driving while driver’s license is suspended.
•Jacob Don Smith, 33, 154 Heritage Hills Ln., Hoschton, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Christopher Michael Vaughn, 43, 100 Guy Maddox Rd., Braselton, operating a motor vehicle without a current registration and driving on a suspended driver’s license.
•Ashley Marie Byerly, 30, 665 McCannon Morris Rd., Hull, failure to appear.
•Stacy Nicole Patrick, 38, 887 Hwy. 164, Commerce, failure to appear and hold for another agency.
•Buffington Nacole Love Sanders, 36, 114 Line Creek Rd., Nicholson, hold for another agency, possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
•Timothy Don Smith, Jr., 24, 154 Jefferson Ave., Hoschton, drugs not in original container, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (clonazepam) and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (lorazepam).
•Michael Brian Stephenson, 41, 28 Andy Ct., Commerce, probation violation.
•Michael Preston Austell Thompson, 22, 415 Ridgewood Dr., Pendergrass, criminal trespass – FVA.
•Amy Elizabeth Turpin, 42, 145 Wilson St., Maysville, hold for another agency.
•Charles Walter Benton Jr., 34, 160 Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, criminal trespass, hold for another agency and simple battery – FVA.
•Christina Cassandra Carter, 29, 160 Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, hold for another agency.
•Christina Elisabeth Dunn, 41, 410 Telfair St., Dublin, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•James Hoyte Harvey Jr., 27, 125 Lancer Ln., Statham, probation violations.
•Scott Lee Wilson, 35, 266 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson, theft or lost or mislaid property and holds for two other agencies.
•Gregory Cannon Jr., 26, 777 Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, probation violation.
•Victoria Carson Chrisman, 22, 1650 Plunketts Rd., Buford, hold for another agency, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a controlled substance (THC Oil) and public drunkenness.
•Felicia Camille Davenport, 28, 1271 Sandy Cross Rd., Carlton, hold for another agency, probation violations and theft by shoplifting.
•Gerald Anthony Maxwell, 70, 145 James Maxwell Rd., Commerce, failure to yield while turning left and leaving the scene of an accident.
•Jaquan Demondte Adams, 21, 553 Greenlee Rd., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended and hold for another agency.
BRASELTON PD
•David Lee Redmond III, 32, 60 Richmond Way, Commerce, hold for another agency.
COMMERCE PD
•Ray Bernard Collins, 54, 110 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, hold for another agency, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and disregard of a traffic control device.
•Travis Alan Drinkard, 35, 1332 Crossing Pl., Commerce, criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark, possession and use of drug-related objects and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA).
•Adrian Michael Seitlinger, 43, Nunn St., Commerce, aggravated assault, armed robbery, battery, burglary and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
•Furnamdess Lee Chambers, 27, 1610 Gaston Dr., Albany, battery – FVA, cruelty to children, home invasion, simple assault, simple battery – FVA and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
JEFFERSON PD
•Antonio Daniel Damons, 30, 214 Shankle Rd., Commerce, simple assault – FVA.
•Cassidy Ryan Kesler, 34, 309 Park Dr., Jefferson, criminal trespass – FVA.
•Yeferson Noe Canales Pineda, 18, 16 Hackberry St., Simpsonville, S.C., driving while unlicensed, DUI- alcohol under the age of 21, possession of an alcoholic beverage under 21 years of age, possession of an alcoholic beverage while operating a vehicle and speeding 75/55.
•Vaner Valentin Verdugo Mejia, 30, 358 East Standing Springs Rd., Simpsonville, S.C., furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverage by person below the legal age.
•Billie Renee Higginbotham, 43, 176 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, no insurance and operating a vehicle with suspended/cancelled registration.
•Matthew Aaron Louis, 25, 1091 Walnut Creek Cir., Pendergrass, speeding and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
•Quinton Maurice Daniel, 37, 1252 West Hancock St., Athens, defective tires, DUI, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, failure to maintain lane, hold for another agency, passing traffic within gore or median, possession of marijuana, possession of an open alcohol container, reckless driving, adult safety restraint violation and speeding 80/55.
•Ibrahim Atef Abunokaira, 21, 475 Long Cross Ct., Suwanee, disobeying a traffic control device, reckless driving and wrong class of driver’s license.
•Montreon Salvest Smith, 20, 148 Old Will Hunter Rd., Athens, hold for another agency.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Darryl Bernard Fitch, 60, 504 Underwood Rd., Jefferson, DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
