The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Ashley Renee Bailey, 39, 4614 Pond House Rd., Flowery Branch, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and hold for another agency.
•Brittany Nicole Casper, 28, 626 Chicken Lyle Rd., Winder, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Stacey Marie Jenkins, 44, 465 Bishop Carey Rd., Danielsville, probation violation.
•Andres Lucas-Garcia, 22, 610 Summit St., Gainesville, failure to appear.
•Glen Charles Mansur, 33, 183 Hogan St., Maysville, burglary and hold for another agency.
•Tiffany Elizabeth Rusgrove, 31, 504 Kesler Rd., Nicholson, computer forgery, forgery, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person, production order, violation of Georgia employment security law and when a person is a party to a crime.
•Timmy Lee Russell, 37, 75 High Hope Rd., Lawrenceville, hold for other agencies.
•Blanca Estrella Velaquez, 22, 127 Riverbend Cir., Gainesville, hold for another agency.
•Noel Andrew Billings, 32, 138-15 Lloyd Rd., Jamaica, N.Y., failure to appear.
•Christian Lee Foster, 41, 177 Ashmore Dr., Athens, driving on suspended driver’s license and headlight requirements.
•Jessica Elaine Maney, 32, 6300 Mitchell Creek Dr., Flowery Branch, cruelty to children.
•Bradley Adam Patrick Taylor, 21, 3024 Mulberry Greens Ln., Jefferson, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol.
•Francisco Villafana, 25, 1027 Rain River Dr., Houston, Texas, driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI – alcohol.
•Breanne Michelle Coe, 31, 1149 Hwy. 124, Hoschton, probation violation.
•Cartez Sherron Cook, 34, 189 J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, criminal damage to property and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
•Taylor Michelle Freeman, 24, 419 Old Airport Rd., Commerce, probation violations.
•Salvador Chavez Rosales, 34, 1465 Hwy. 129, Athens, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Julie Lynn Sanders, 31, 44 Banks Rd., Jefferson, aggravated stalking.
•Tobias Anttron Clark, 44, 284 Arlington Ln., Commerce, probation violation.
•Lewis Christopher Robinson, 44, 3328 Cherokee Rd., Comer, driving on a suspended driver’s license and tag light requirements violation.
•Jerramie Allen Barrett, 41, 27 Shadow Ln., Nicholson, simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•William Michael Bowen, 45, 1350 Pocket Rd., Braselton, probation violation.
•Lisa Anne Powell, 64, 41 Boulder Crest, Hoschton, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Bethany Gail Smith, 31, 602 Brockton Loop Rd., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
BRASELTON PD
•James William Ford, 38, 1009 Hancock Rd., Winder, hold for another agency.
COMMERCE PD
•David Vernon Johnson, 51, 679 Union Hill Rd., Homer, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and windshield and windshield wipers violations.
•Armando Padron, 44, 634 Borders Rd., Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Joshua Lee Jaworski, 22, 126 Pleasant Ct., Maysville, DUI - alcohol and entering or crossing a roadway.
•Terrio Tavarus Pass Jr., 22, 827 Smithonia Rd., Winterville, disorderly conduct and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
•Travis Gerald Maddox, 30, 2360 Malcom Bridge Rd., Bogart, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and failure to stop at a red light.
•Carlos Jeovan Hernandez, 23, 1200 Robert Hardeman Rd., Winterville, driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and no proof of insurance.
•Teresa Ann Thompson, 56, 421 Barnett Rd., Nicholson, driving without a valid driver’s license and standards for brake lights and signal devices.
•Ibrahim Abdulla Timothy, 37, 1675 Kirk Langford Rd., Gainesville, hold for another agency.
JEFFERSON PD
•Tammy Rene Samples, 39, 578 Reisling Dr., Braselton, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person.
•Adam Ray Brown, 27, 1387 Lanier Rd., Pendergrass, hold for another agency.
•Wayne Larry McCannon, 37, 44 Banks Rd., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended.
•Brent Thomas Wehunt, 32, 583 Danielsville St., Jefferson, aggravated assault – FVA, battery and cruelty to children.
•Melanie Gay Thomas, 48, 3072 Lotheridge Rd., Gainesville, probation violation.
MAYSVILLE PD
•Jose Guadalup Prieto-Rodriguez, 28, 911 Old Harden Orchard Rd., Commerce, driving without a valid driver’s license, open container and reckless driving.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Verdis Blake Kennedy, 24, 923 Nottingham Point, Alpharetta, probation violation.
•Steven Eugene Morales, 29, Rustwood Dr., Athens, DUI – drugs and speeding maximum limits 83/55.
•Adam Ray Evans, 29, 125 Wesley Way, Commerce, driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI.
