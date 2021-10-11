The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Keith Demond Askew, 48, 560 Windsor St., Atlanta, forgery.
•Pierceson Dane Fletcher-Greenway, 18, 3285 Waterworks Rd., Commerce, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and criminal trespass – FVA.
•Steven Brian Perdue, 36, 3871 Hwy. 17, Canon, probation violation.
•Termichael Rodfredrick Rhodes, 24, 640 Jack Sharp Rd., Colbert, failure to appear.
•Thomas Devon Spinks, 44, 5758 Hwy. 85, Riverdale, probation violation.
•Damon Detravious Strange, 28, 43 East Skelton Home, Hartwell, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and hold for another agency.
•Rodney Antonio Bailey, 41, 962 Independence Ave., Pendergrass, contempt of Superior Court.
•James Lee Blocker, 73, 461 Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, battery – FVA.
•Pablo Dario Cos Ajanel, 21, 755 Carlton St., Gainesville, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Daniel Thomas Davis, 31, 1533 Mauldin Rd., Jefferson, obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency phone call and simple battery – FVA.
•Jessica Allison Duren, 30, 415 Regan Dr., Winder, violation of a Family Violence Order.
•Michael Wade Lamb, 36, 83 Borders St., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•George Craven Tyner, 39, 1045 Pine St. NE, Conyers, deposit account fraud – bad checks $1,500 or more.
•Jessica Mae Webb, 43, 50 Ward Rd., Hoschton, battery – FVA.
•Kayla Michelle Baxter, 32, 333 South Broad St., Bowman, obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA).
•James Bryan Griffin, 42, 1680 Hwy. 82, Winder, VGCSA.
•Brittani Michelle McDonald, 31, 174 Dyer Rd., Danielsville, probation violation.
•Christopher Lee Presley, 37, 146 Sycamore St., Homer, failure to appear.
•William Darius Jovon Dorsey, 27, 275 Alawana Dr., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Anthony Nikolae Cuzman, 28, 331 River Mansion Dr., Jefferson, terroristic threats and acts.
•Julian Conrad Davenport, 39, 154 Jefferson Ave., Hoschton, criminal trespass, loitering or prowling and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Neil Harrison Dempsey, 54, 150 Pearl Industrial Ave., Hoschton, failure to appear.
•Gage Tyler Goff, 17, 28 Montvale Dr., Hoschton, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and simple assault – FVA.
•Dustin Taylor Greene, 35, 2291 Pine Grove Rd., Loganville, failure to appear.
•James Matthew Hicks, 38, 5600 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Lawrenceville, theft by deception.
•Lydia Clair Tillman, 37, 448 Main St., Talmo, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
ARCADE PD
•Howard Junior Marlow, 68, 2570 Athens Hwy., Lot 15, Jefferson, simple battery – FVA.
COMMERCE PD
•Caleb Stacy, 24, no address listed, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol.
•Ray Bernard Collins, 54, 110 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, too fast for conditions/speeding and probation violation.
•Nicholas Wayne Joiner, 26, 503 Danielsville St., Jefferson, 48-hour probation hold and failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provided.
JEFFERSON PD
•Christopher Lane Williams, 41, 1935 Paynes Point, Winder, hold for another agency.
•Kathy Jean Brown, 39, 1225 Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson, construction side speed violation 92/60 and driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked.
•Calvin Tyler Sargent, 18, 5965 Carter Alley, Lula, criminal damage to property, DUI - alcohol, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, possession of alcohol by a minor, too fast for conditions and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Justin Tyler Tolbert, 29, 2740 Shadow Pine Dr., Roswell, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, following too closely and hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Lendrick Alandre Frazier, 53, 1031 Howard Rd., White Plains, possession and use of drug-related objects, giving a false name/date of birth to a law enforcement officer, hold for other agencies, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of marijuana.
•James Bartlett Pond Jr., 34, 712 Brady Rd., Buena Vista, possession and use of drug-related objects impersonating a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Trevor Alan Gist, 47, 407 Cerunto Ln., Tazwell, Tenn., DUI, driving while unlicensed, following too closely and no proof of insurance/motor vehicles.
