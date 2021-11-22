The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Joseph Dakota Bunton, 25, 121 North Bluff Pl., Athens, probation violation.
•Scottland Tyrone Burns, 35, 28 Meyer Farm Rd., Lot 24, Arnoldsville, probation violation.
•Jimmy Lamar Carney Sr., 61, 191 Hickory Way, Maysville, probation revocation.
•Austin James Cruce, 29, 1358 Stockton Farm Rd., Pendergrass, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windshield/windows, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and parole violation.
•Aaron Andrew Bennett Elliott, 27, 2193 Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Brittany Nichole Hudson, 29, 318 Fox Trl., Athens, probation violation.
•Dante Joel Maney 24, 6453 Hwy. 53, Braselton, cruelty to children, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and child molestation.
•Michael Shawn Marsingill, 30, 20 Myrtle St., Gainesville, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Rafael Mojica, 26, 107 Dogwood Cir., Gainesville, probation violation.
•Brian Keith Powers, 46, 7705 Maysville Rd., Maysville, probation violation.
•Sarah Melody Dean Smith, 41, 1530 Bonds Ave., Canon, probation violation.
•Christopher Brian Collins, 51, 5972 War Path Rd., Flowery Branch, criminal damage to property and insurance fraud.
•Jessy Trick Ehsa, 24, 5021 Hwy. 82, Commerce, criminal damage to property.
•Michael Kevin Fox, 45, 21328 Town Wood Dr., Cornelius, N.C., simple battery – FVA.
•Evan Scott Hulings, 35, 178 Hale Rd., Maysville, mandatory education for children between 7 and 16 years of age.
•Kevin Wade Jordan, 43, 5626 Peace Ave., Braselton, failure to appear.
•Kimberly Nicole Kelly, 28, 105 Oakville Dr., Athens, Pedestrian Under the Influence (PUI) of alcohol or drug.
•Jessica Elaine Maney, 32, 6453 Hwy. 53, Braselton, cruelty to children and simple battery – FVA.
•Larry Clifford Marshall, 50, 1005 Hidden Hamlet Ct., Hoschton, failure to appear.
•Darla Donetta Moore-Grohne, 55, 656 Antrim Glen Dr., Hoschton, Driving Under the Influence (DUI).
•Antonio Rebollar-Aguilar, 64, 1112 Old Creek Rd., Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and vehicle turning left.
•Lourdes Vera Salazar, 20, 640 Jack Sharp Rd., Colbert, failure to appear.
•Matthew Coleman Stone, 37, 768 Glenn Carrie Rd., Hull, probation violation.
•Robert Allen Wonsey, 33, 412 Antler Ln., Suwanee, hold for another agency.
•Robin Lynn Clark, 43, 140 Johnson Dr., Athens, aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer, drug-related objects, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, reckless driving, speeding in a work zone, speeding 111/70 and trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine.
•Gianni Kahla, 25, 4293 Twin Rivers Dr., Gainesville, criminal damage to property and insurance fraud.
•Cole Rogers Hill, 17, 127 Rylee Rd., Commerce, sexual exploitation of children.
ARCADE PD
•Jennifer Marie Baughcum, 34, 276 Nathaniel Dr., Jefferson, criminal trespass – FVA.
COMMERCE PD
•William Andrew Grohovac, 21, 6210 Ravine Forrest Dr., Cumming, expiration and renewal licenses; re-examination required, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, headlights violation, hold for another agency, obedience to traffic controlled devices and traffic regulations, reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property and vehicles to drive on right side of roadway; exceptions.
•Shyanna Marie Burnette, 22, 5528 Sallee Dr., Oakwood, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
•Cornelious Shuntrez Giles, 37, 217 Fowler Mill Rd., Bogart, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration and possession of methamphetamine.
•Cody Bryant Lewallen,20, 287 Midnight St., Baldwin, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Teresa Jean Smith, 57, 143 Pittman Hill Rd., Athens, habitual violator of probationary driver’s license.
•Stephanie Karen Waite, 24, 1201 Jack Sharp Rd., Colbert, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and no insurance.
JEFFERSON PD
•Juan Pablo Davalos, 28, 3216 Heatherwood Dr., Gainesville, criminal damage to property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Daniel Lee Parkinson, 52, 2005 Lantern Dr., Jefferson, driving on roadways landed for traffic and duty upon striking fixtures on highway.
MAYSVILLE PD
•Michelle Marie Moore, 51, 392 Mountain Creek Ln., Maysville, DUI – alcohol, improper left turn and open container of alcohol.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Christopher Michael Campione, 24, 8301 Dunmore Dr., Huntersville, N.C., driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Joseph Gatling Rawls, 34, 211 Red Tail Rd., Jefferson, DUI – alcohol, possession of an open container in a vehicle passenger area and speed in maximum limits 44/25.
•Tyler Anthony Reynolds, 25, 4446 Big Rock Ridge Trl., Gainesville, driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI – alcohol.
•Jessica Noelle Swing, 28, 1399 Neese-Commerce Rd., Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and headlights violation.
