The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Muhammad Umar Blount, 35, 110 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, probation violation.
•Daniel Lamar Brooks, 36, 351 Psalms Dr., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Walter Sanford Burdette III, 42, 3810 Apple Way, Marietta, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person.
•Carlos Alberto DeLaRosa, 25, 3505 North Palm Leaf Cir., Mission, Texas, driving while unlicensed.
•William Lee Farmer Jr., 49, 150 Black Thorne Rd., Carnesville, failure to appear.
•Amber Lynn Muse, 29, 176 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age and terroristic threats and acts.
•Marlin Darnel Peterkin, 45, 767 Helican Springs Rd., Athens, criminal trespass, hold for another agency, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Travon Denez Williams, 17, 276 Springdale Dr., Winder, possession of marijuana and operation of an unregistered vehicle.
•Jarmon Eric Perkins Davis, 27, 103 East Church St., Lexington, hold for another agency.
•Jacob Edwin Orr, 32, 72 Bristol Ct., Hoschton, laying drags.
•Keith Thomas Ackerman, 34, 5812 Kimberly Beth Pl., Sugar Hill, criminal trespass.
•Gregory Tyler Cox, 28, 585 Jimmy Reynolds Dr., Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Olivia Jordan Hollis, 27, 1302 Charlie Hall Rd., Hoschton, probation violation.
•Otis Elsworth Martin Jr., 60, 2220 Spring Place Rd., Cleveland, Tenn., driving on roadways laned for traffic and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs.
•Robert Wayne Pelham, 50, 261 Swann Rd., Jefferson, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification concerning a person.
•Matthew Gregory Reeves, 18, 110 Hawks Nest Rd., Commerce, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Raymond Kelley Russell Jr., 27, 252 Cecil Clark Rd., Braselton, simple assault – FVA, terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Dillon Scott Whitlock, 27, 3517 Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (heroin).
•Thomas Edward Bowers, 32, 360 Still O’Kelley Rd., Danielsville, hold for another agency.
•Cassandra Marie Collins, 46, 299 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, cruelty to children, obstruction of driver’s view or interference with control and reckless conduct.
•Walter Mauricio Molina, 39, 665 Holman Rd., Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding 68/45.
•Andrew Paul Rossi, 21, 2880 Commerce Rd., Athens, hold for another agency.
•Amanda Kay Brock, 38, 200 East Pine St., Cornelia, probation violation.
•John Scott Cato, 56, 6850 Little Mill Rd., Cumming, probation violations.
•Matthew Steven Simmons, 29, 2397 Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, DUI – drugs and obedience to traffic control devices required; presumptions.
•Dottie Ann Pollard, 40, 503 Jim David Rd., Nicholson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Donald Edward Haig, 37, 116 Hunt Club Rd., Nicholson, child molestation and cruelty to children.
•Verdis Blake Kennedy, 24, 72 Felton Dr., Toccoa, probation violation.
•Alan Kieran Millea, 54, no address listed, failures to appear.
•Brian Austin Stowers, 33, 361 Sanders Cir., Winder, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Scott Allen Anderson, 48, 64 Hidden Oaks Ln., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Mark Shane Neisler, 44, 133 Nicole Cir., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and tag light violation.
ARCADE PD
•Martin Joel Vazquez, 54, 188 Moore Rd., Athens, aggravated assault and hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Jonathan Robert Lee, 42, 269 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, outstanding warrant.
COMMERCE PD
•Phillip-Michael Gillian Davis, 21, 100 Lakeside Dr., Athens, failure to appear.
•Juan Ignicio Fernandez-Sosa, 24, 175 Spring Court, Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding 48/25.
•Guadalupe Vianey Perez-Guadarrama, 35, 31 Reese St., Elberton, too fast for conditions 74/55 and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Jonathan Dwayne Arwood, 41, 302 Highland Estates, Commerce, simple battery – FVA.
•Shane Anthony Rogers, 39, 344 Neal Rd., Commerce, probation violation.
•Juan Ixcoy Juarez, 41, 1526 Lenox Park, Gainesville, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Megan Christina McElhannon, 36, 298 Highland Park Dr., Athens, hold for another agency.
JEFFERSON PD
•Alexander Ray Williams, 34, 180 Cotton Rd., Commerce, probation violation.
•Nicole Rene Yates, 34, 10 Lake Side Way, Newnan, hold for another agency.
•Sarah Mead Savage, 20, 607 Isiah Dr., Jefferson, disorderly conduct.
•Charles Keith Duvall, 48, 331 Jett Roberts Rd., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Wilson Rolando Lucas Samayoa, 22, 603 South Greenwood St., LaGrange, driving without a valid driver’s license, no insurance and vehicle turning left.
•Richard Mitchell, 33, 1820 Eagle Eye Rd., Gainesville, brake lights and turn signals requirements violations, mandatory education of children between six and 16 years of age, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
MAYSVILLE PD
•Dusty Lee Allen, 27, 107 Willoughby Homes, Commerce, disorderly conduct.
•Christopher Wayne Taflinger, 46, 156 Old Ginn Rd., Commerce, financial transaction card theft.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Michael Vincent Walsh, 19, 2925 Saddlebrook Glen Dr., Cumming, driving without a valid driver’s license on person, DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, too fast for conditions and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles violation.
•Matthew Arthur Chiu, 33, 4075 Nowhere Rd., Athens, hold for another agency.
