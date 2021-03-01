The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Sergio Manuel Banda Jr., 22, 418 Jennings Mill Rd., Athens, probation violation.
•John Robert Cross, 42, 2136 Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, crossing guard line with weapons/drugs/intoxicants, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and probation violations.
•Carrie Lynn Crowe, 31, 489 Sandy Creek Rd., Danielsville, probation violation.
•Steve Charles Immel, 59, 1680 Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
•Michael James Lamberg, 39, 343 Lanier Rd., Pendergrass, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Edward Andrew Mathews, 62, 848 Hawthorne Ave., Suite A, Athens, probation violation.
•Randall Leverett Rylee, 25, 794 Lakeview Heights, Cornelia, probation violation.
•Matthew Gene Stephens, 38, 9769 Deep Step Rd., Sandersville, driving while driver’s license is suspended and tag light requirements violation.
•Diego Francisco Tetela-Calpa, 44, 155 Fred Smith Rd., Calloway, N.C., simple battery.
•Cody Lee Thomas, 23, 111 Prospect St., Roswell, criminal trespass, loitering or prowling, probation violation and theft of lost/mislaid property.
•Christopher Munoz Vasquez, 30, 1515 Cedar Shoals Dr., Athens, aggravated stalking.
•Corey Guy Webb, 24, 51 Ward Rd., Hoschton, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, cruelty to children, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, simple battery – FVA and terroristic threats – FVA.
•Melissa Alexandria Wright, 32, 262 Daily Rd., Alto, crossing guard lines with weapons/drugs/intoxicants, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and probation violation.
•Trung Quoc Doan, 38, 409 Fairhaven Dr., Taylors, S.C., Driving Under the Influence (DUI).
•Riley Harple, 17, 806 Low Falls Ct., Jefferson, simple battery – FVA.
•Shayna Alexia Jones, 27, 530 Sims St., Maysville, criminal trespass.
•Bobby Eugene Landress, 46, 1096 Ed Bennett Rd., Nicholson, hold for another agency.
•Ledezmond Jadarion Nowell, 22, 461 Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, hold for another agency.
•Tiffany Elizabeth Rusgrove, 30, 504 Kesler Rd., Nicholson, theft by shoplifting.
•Richard Charles Cart, 37, 298 Lakeview Dr. SW, Winder, probation violation.
•James William Cole, 48, 499 Willowbend Dr., Dawson, battery – FVA, cruelty to children and hold for another agency.
•John Richard Vaughter, 47, 483 Mill Lane, Dallas, probation violation.
•Matthew Christian Barton, 42, 64 Howard Cir., Winder, probation violation.
•Cortney Denise Gowan, 28, 265 Village Pkwy., Pendergrass, probation violation.
•Bruce Van Mosley, 52, 395 Summerton Rd., Lawrenceville, probation violation.
•David James Stancil, 35, 3780 Tanners Mill Rd., Gainesville, hold for another agency and probation violations.
•Curtis Jones III, 33, 342 Merigold Way, Pendergrass, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Rodney Lee Bennett, 40, 2419 Waterworks Rd., Commerce, disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
•Samantha Casey Entrekin, 30, 1909 Dyer Cir., Chamblee, probation violations.
•Lauren Ashley Still, 36, 431 Eagles Bluff Way, Hoschton, criminal trespass – FVA, cruelty to children, hold for another agency and simple assault – FVA.
•Cole Tillman Dickerson, 17, 268 Tuxedo Dr., Commerce, reckless driving and speeding 120/65.
•Marty Joseph Hufstetler Jr., 39, 9697 Hwy. 75 North, Helen, probation violation.
•Kendra Rose Scott, 39, 210 Holly Way, Pendergrass, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Tommy Lee Clark, 34, 563 Jim David Rd., Nicholson, probation violations.
•Tawnya Marie Clouston, 34, 8422 Pendergrass Rd., Hoschton, simple battery – FVA and violation of a Family Violence Order.
•Shevaun Ramone Lewis, 27, 711 Crotona N 3 F, Bronx, N.Y. failure to appear.
•Sharenique Racine Sheay, 32, 700 Fourth St., Athens, driving while unlicensed and tag lights violation.
•Nathan Michael Whitfield, 21, 545 Jefferson Blvd., Jefferson, harassing phone calls.
COMMERCE PD
•Michael Wayne Galloway, 46, 298 Willow St., Commerce, simple battery – FVA.
•Osmin Alexander Ascencio-Godoy, 39, 935 Homer Rd., Lot #19, Commerce, driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to yield while turning left.
•Terri Nelson Barrett, 55, 829 Swain Rd., Commerce, DUI – refusal and failure to maintain lane.
•Amber Wilmoth Redelings, 39, 133 Ridgeland Ct., Maysville, DUI – refusal, failure to maintain lane and improper use of a signal.
•Terry Lamar Bradford, 49, homeless, reckless driving, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, hold for another agency, theft by receiving stolen property, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane.
•Kayla Noel Morgenstern, 32, 7843 Maysville Rd., Maysville, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Rafael Dwayne Stevenson, 30, 388 Arch St., Athens, too fast for conditions, speeding 74/55, hold for another agency and driving while driver’s license is suspended.
•Alexia Zarco-Gonzalez, 20, 3498 Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, driving without a valid driver’s license and tag light requirements violation.
JEFFERSON PD
•Wayne Larry McCannon, 36, 51 Harden Ter., Jefferson, aggravated assault – FVA, false imprisonment, terroristic threats and acts, aggravated stalking, burglary, criminal trespass, failure to appear, robbery and simple battery – FVA.
•Resham Hope Healan, 20, 437 Fountainhead Dr., Jefferson, battery – FVA.
•Aaron Owen Brickman, 22, 195 Westchester Cir., Athens, hold for another agency.
•Ethan Kennington Brickman, 22, 195 Westchester Cir., Athens, hold for another agency.
•Porsha Benika Martin, 31, 2360 West Broad St., Apt. F7, Athens, hold for another agency.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Rhonda Bethina Burdette, 44, 415 Ridgewood Dr., Pendergrass, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, expired tag, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a controlled substance.
•Robert Dontez Randolph Jr., 36, 165 Ivy St., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, headlights requirements violation, no tag and probation violation.
•Deborah Louise Duffee, 57, 247 Meadow Lark Way, Maysville, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Uziel Reyes-Ibarra, 25, 6242 Bowersville Hwy., Bowersville, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding 92/70.
•Alvin Bryant Sandoval, 19, 20 Kerryann Way, Commerce, driving while unlicensed, expired tag, headlight requirements violation, new resident must register in Georgia within 30 days, no proof of insurance/motor vehicles and suspended, cancelled or revoked registration.
•Stephen Jarrod Skinner, 28, 870 Will Maynard Rd., Winder, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, DUI, failure to maintain lane and tire requirements violation.
•Suyein Maryling Zapata, 21, 110 B, Wilson Rd., Commerce, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI – alcohol and hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Paul Daniel Drown, 39, 7600 Roswell Rd., Sandy Springs, DUI and following too closely.
DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLE SAFETY
•Joshua Ray Fitch, 35, 4175 Hwy. 98 East, Comer, commercial vehicle driver qualification violation and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
