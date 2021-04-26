The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Robert Ronald Carney Sr., 65, 191 Hickory Way, Maysville, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
•Jermari Antwan Collins, 17, 209 Chesterton Dr., Athens, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
•Tony Randall Croy Jr., 38, 115 Shady Lane Cir., Canton, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Christopher Clint Looney, 39, 2544 Brockton Rd., Jefferson, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Daniel William Moses, 34, 79 Boogies Run, Commerce, failure to register as a sex offender and hold for another agency.
•Pamela Jean Robinson, 50, 1110 Cleveland Ave., Buckhead, probation violation.
•Christopher James Willis, 28, 203 Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, brake light requirements violation and driving while driver’s license is suspended.
•Hank Jim Black, 51, 783 McDonald Cir., Commerce, probation violation.
•Jordan Scott Free, 34, 5123 Pressley Dr., Flowery Branch, hold for another agency.
•Ronald Groves, 71, 120 Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, terroristic threats and acts.
•Karel Mikarta Lundy, 27, 143 Weeping Cyprus Dr., Moncks Corner, S.C., theft by taking.
•Brandon Matthews Reynolds, 37, 854 Davis St., Gainesville, probation violation.
•Brandon Dewayne Rogers, 31, 3800 Springs Ln., Peachtree City, criminal trespass – FVA and simple assault – FVA.
•Gerry Latoya Teasley, 34, 180 Catapla Dr., Athens, simple battery.
•Joshua Brooks Wilson, 36, 5393 South Apple Valley Rd., Jefferson, financial transaction card fraud.
•Taylor Paige Worley, 25, 161 Barber St., Commerce, , Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs and possession of marijuana.
•Terra Paige Burdette, 41, 432 Walnut Woods Dr., Braselton, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Rebecca Leann Norton, 35, 193 Sagefield Cir., Maysville, deposit account fraud (bad checks) $1,500 or more.
•Michael Scott Theodore Burnette, 23, 385 Nichols Rd., Pendergrass, probation revocation.
•Austin Lee Kidd, 26, 117 Forest Ave., Apt. 104, Toccoa, probation violation.
•Devon Jamal Steele, 22, 155 Miller Cutoff Rd., Dalton, probation revocation.
•Victoria Laine McCowan, 29, 1951 North Holcomb Dr., Martin, leaving the scene of an accident.
•Timothy Alan Trammell, 25, 2912 Commerce Rd., Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Sharonda Abbygail Young, 22, 2361 Westmoreland Rd., Cleveland, hold fo another agency.
•Lernardo Childs, 34, 300 Highland Park Dr., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended and taillights violation.
•Liz Yadira Marin, 39, 515 Charlie Cooper Rd., Braselton, mandatory education for children between six and 16 years of age.
•Valente Miguel Rueda, 23, 1303 Hazel St., Gainesville, driving while driver’s license is suspended.
BRASELTON PD
•Donald Leo Holt Jr., 59, 542 New Liberty Church Rd., Braselton, probation violation.
•Matthew Thomas Gregory, 35, 2928 Hwy. 326, Commerce, hold for another agency.
•Brett Dominique Staten, 26, 6999 New Liberty Way, Braselton, battery – FVA.
COMMERCE PD
•Kalea Adrianna Polmann, 26, 90 Church St., Dorchester, Mass., forgery, possession of marijuana and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Philip Matthew Johnson, 44, 2158 North Broad St., Commerce, public drunkenness.
•Jose Gerardo Ramirez Casillas, 45, 476 White Cedar Ct., Riverdale, driving without a valid driver’s license, DUI – refusal and open container violation.
•Marvin Antonio Guillen, 33, 5858 Monroe Rd., Apt. E1, Charlotte, N.C., driving without a valid driver’s license, DUI – alcohol, following too closely, speeding 89/70 and open container violation.
•Corey Tremyne Brown, 46, 5940 Maysville Rd., Commerce, hold for another agency.
•Erson Darinel Velasquez-Roldan, 30, 58 Richmond Way, Commerce, driving without a valid driver’s license, entering or crossing roadway, no proof of insurance.
JEFFERSON PD
•Gregory Leonard Smith, 56, 532 Nellie B. Ave., Athens, hold for another agency.
•Michael Lee Arnold II, 24, 298 McEver Rd., Commerce, hold for another agency.
MAYSVILLE PD
•James Thomas O’Kelley III, 33, 265 Clay St., Maysville, loitering and prowling.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Demoniqua D’Shae Booker, 27, 1090 Barnett Shoals Rd., Athens, DUI and speeding 96/55.
•David Addison McDonald, 28, 903 Robinhood Dr., Murrayville, aggravated assault – FVA, battery – FVA, criminal trespass – FVA and terroristic threats and acts.
•Randall Lee Pinson, 58, 145 Delia Dr., Commerce, DUI and possession of an open container in the vehicle passenger area.
•Andrew James Petersen, 27, 530 Sims Harris Rd., Gillsville, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding 84/55.
•Kayla Malic Presley, 34, 822 Carson Rd., Commerce, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, DUI, failure to maintain lane and improper turn/improper lane change.
•Kionte Javan Settles, 22, 5100 West Mountain St., Stone Mountain, driving without a valid driver’s license, improper tag display and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Nicholas Chase Sands, 22, 1424 Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI – drugs, reckless driving and suspended registration.
•Leon Denshawn Hood, 45, no address listed, DUI, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane and hit and run/leaving the scene of an accident.
