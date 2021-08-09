The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Kenneth Lesean Keith, 29, 8004 Amos Rd., Cleveland, Ohio, identity fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person.
•Jeffrey Kyle Walker, 31, 55 Will Clark Rd., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Joshua Autrey Willard, 29, 706 Hale Rd., Maysville, criminal damage to property and simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Michael Shannon Wilson, 42, 100 Evergreen Terrace, Winterville, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Alfonzo Henry Cade, 44, 839 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem, hold for another agency.
•Barry Eugene Ford, 57, 792 Lavender Rd., Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Emmanuel Alvarez Altamirano, 22, 6290 Eddison Dr., Cumming, driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Terry Thomas Clark, 32, 325 Steeple Chase Rd., Nicholson, aggravated stalking.
•Tydasha Keyundra Nichelle Clemons, 24, 266 Cedar Ridge, Anderson, S.C., failure to appear.
•Randall Leverett Rylee, 25, 794 Lakeview Heights, Cornelia, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Tonia Lynn Garcia-Harrelson, 51, 108 Hickory Ln., Mauldin, S.C., probation violation.
•Trinity Faith Goodspeed, 19, 319 Hope Rd., Commerce, hold for another agency.
•Halley Dawn Guenther, 27, 181 Alice Walker Dr., Athens, probation violation.
•Andrew Chalen Luurtsema, 39, 29 J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Tramadol).
•Larry Deon Martin III, 22, 6590 Mills Ct., Stone Mountain, forgery and hold for another agency.
•Heather Lashay Richardson, 33, 220 Christina Rd., Nicholson, probation violation.
•Cachet Nicole Roberts, 33, 29 J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
•Christopher Lynn Skinner, 37, 4173 Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, probation violations.
•Rigoberto Sandoval Medrano, 40, 1501 Reddington Ln., Norcross, theft of service.
•Ashley Lauren Parr, 24, 1730 Hill St., Comer, failure to appear.
•Crystal Ann Tortorici, 39, 1256 Fitz Davis Rd., Danielsville, probation violation.
ARCADE PD
•Penny C. Carpenter, 57, 2911 Shades Valley Ln., Gainesville, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and headlights requirement violation.
•Samantha Lee Durden, 58, 670 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson, warrant served and failure to obey a traffic control device.
•Isaac Jerome Evans, 27, 2360 West Broad St., Athens, failure to appear.
•Jose Ventura Lopez-Vigil, 27, 1485 Hwy. 29 North, Lot H2, Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license and windshield/window/wiper requirements violation.
BRASELTON PD
•Stephen Vincent Miller Jr., 38, 3819 Table Rock Dr., Gastonia, N.C., hold for U.S. Marshals.
•Alexis Sara Isrene Anderson, 28, 3617 Prospect Point Dr., Oakwood, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
•Corey Tarrel Clinton Jr., 24, 1305 Summer Way, Atlanta, hold for another agency.
COMMERCE PD
•Kimberly Ann Brank, 58, 103 Manor Pl., Commerce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Heroin), possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•Darion Levenne Chalk, 36, 819 Frasher Dr., Dalton, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Fentanyl), possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone).
•Chad O’Neal Maddox, 39, 400 Old Colony Pl., Commerce, criminal trespass.
•Fred Benjamin McCranie, 50, 5734 Mount Olive Dr., Commerce, parole hold.
•James Clarence Hubbard, 43, 156 McDonald Cir., Commerce, driving without a valid driver’s license and safety belts violation (child under eight years of age).
•Desmond Thomas West, 54, 198 Hammond Rd., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and tail lights violation.
•Eun Seok Sul, 76, 110 Dogwood Drwy., Gulfport, Miss., hold for another agency.
•Richard Lamar Wilson, 43, 462 Spring St., Commerce, 48-hour probation hold, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
JEFFERSON PD
•Lamar Gilbert, 51, 1164 Washington Rd., Jefferson, cruelty to children, simple assault and terroristic threats and acts.
•Raffeal Oquindo Rucker, 30, 125 Hickman Dr., Athens, brake light/turn signal violation and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Jody Lynn Toney, 44, 146 Pine St., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and no insurance.
•Ritagail Nichole Mulligan, 33, 460 Hightower Trl., Jefferson, mandatory education for children between six and 16 years of age.
•Tammy Elizabeth Parr, 44, 91 Marion Dr., Jefferson, public drunkenness.
PENDERGRASS PD
•Myson Zaki-Synique Lancaster, 20, 514 Park Creek Ct., Gainesville, hold for another agency.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Bradley Severiano Garcia, 17, 4040 Wildcat Bridge Rd., Royston, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving without a valid driver’s license, DUI – alcohol under the age of 21 and open container violation.
