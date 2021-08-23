The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Matthew Tillman Bagwell, 32, 125 Woodpecker Ln., Nicholson, probation violation.
•Austin David Cape, 45, 140 Harmony Grove Ln., Jefferson, open container and simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Jose Cordova, no address listed, 27, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and theft by taking.
•Marcus Daniel Dibenedetto, 41, 350 County Pond Rd., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Len Howard Hatcher, 58, 4555 Cash Dr., Flowery Branch, probation violation.
•Jimmy Dean Ingram, 50, 190 Greenhill Ct., Maysville, theft by deception.
•Warren David Johnson, 32, 157 Savannah Ave., Athens, hold for other agencies, possession of methamphetamine and texting and driving.
•Marty Blake Cain, 39, 4922 Vero Dr., Flower Branch, violation of Family Violence Order.
•Jacob Litton, 41, 3419 Hwy. 332, Hoschton, criminal damage to property, cruelty to children and simple assault – FVA.
•Michael Lane Bare, 57, 102 Groover Rd., Commerce, probation violations.
•Marcus Darryl Dove, 26, 102 Lake Forest Dr., Commerce, probation violation.
•Wendell Dean Foster Jr., 29, 7447 Lakeside Dr., Appling, probation violations.
•Jocelyn Anne Gerstenlauer, 24, 1949 Discovery Dr., Auburn, duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, following too closely, manufacture/possess, etc. controlled or counterfeit substance or marijuana near, possession of a Schedule III, IV or V Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
•Aaron Lee Tarbush, 19, 4 Stewart Cir., Arnoldsville, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person.
•John Michael Wood, 28, 1184 Hwy. 124, Hoschton, manufacture/possess, etc. controlled or counterfeit substance or marijuana near, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
•Heather Marie Brown, 32, 6605 Victoria Ln., Lula, probation violations.
•Danielle Sharlotte Flowers, 37,, 224 Taylor Dr., Summerville, S.C., probation violation.
•Edward Lee Bromley, 41, 91 Mimosa Dr., Watkinsville, probation violation.
•Eduardo Rafael Herrera, 37, 751 Humphry Dr., Winder, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and vehicles to drive on the right side of the roadway.
•Larry Edgar Johnson, 68, 5790 Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, probation revocation.
•Lisa Jewell Summers, 43, 627 High Meadow Dr., Jefferson, DUI – alcohol, open container and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Austin Dwayne Moore, 28, 66 Lindsey Moore Dr., Tiger, theft by shoplifting.
ARCADE PD
•Gavin Trace Lawrence, 21, 3167 Sycamore Ln., Marietta, burglary.
BRASELTON PD
•Nehemiah Joshua Calwrie, 26, 3410 Ripple Rd., Windsor, Maryland, speeding, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and reckless driving.
•Deaturs Dominique Dones, 31, 16 Hartley Cir., Baltimore, Maryland, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Zyair Nyquan Sameer Bester, 20, 1750 Keenland Pl., Lawrenceville, battery – FVA.
COMMERCE PD
•Keymia Rashun Morrow, 21, 1443 McClure Springs Dr., Oakwood, violation of a Family Violence Order.
•Dottie Ann Pollard, 40, 503 Jim David Rd., Nicholson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Taylor Leigh Zimmerman, 32, 1885 Dragway Rd., Greer, S.C., driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI – alcohol.
JEFFERSON PD
•Inocente Choc-Che, 19, 2244 U.S. Hwy. 129, Jefferson, driving without a valid driver’s license, DUI - alcohol (refusal), open container and vehicles to drive on the right side of the roadway; exceptions.
•Socory Judunn Jordan, 29, 44 Broadacres Ct., Athens, driving on roadways laned for traffic, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving.
•Chasity T’onna Lane, 23, 133 Sinclair Way, Monroe, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana, standards for brake lights and signal devices violation and hold for another agency.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Teresa Elaine Lord, 49, 4360 Rosestun Rd., Douglasville, driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI.
