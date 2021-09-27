The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Windell Carter, 46, 353 Franklin St., Braselton, sexual exploitation of children.
•Andy Ray Evans, 61, 910 South Indian Creek Dr., Stone Mountain, probation violation.
•Darrin Scott Jones, 52, 11 Jefferson Pl., Athens, incarceration order.
•Ahmad Salahudiyn Lambus, 30, 1177 Constitution Rd. SE, Atlanta, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Jesse Loreanzil Arredondo, 21, 320 Pinecone Trl., Commerce, disorderly conduct and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Madison Rose Boccella, 17, 143 Hidden Palms Blvd., Summerville. S.C., false identification and underage consumption of alcohol by a minor.
•Rae Julianna Chillac, 17, 506 Huger St., Columbia, S.C., Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol under the age of 21, failure to maintain lane, no valid driver’s license on person and underage consumption of alcohol by a minor.
•Sebastian Christian Clerc, 23, 172 Jackson Park Dr., Hoschton, DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Luke Parker Hill, 19, 140 Old Plantation Ln., Moncks Corner, S.C., false identification and underage consumption of alcohol.
•Hailey Nicole Kimmel, 18, 133 Longdale Dr., Summerville, S.C., false identification, open container and underage consumption of alcohol.
•Dickson Connor Rourk, 19, 6029 Wedgewood Dr., Hanahan, S.C., underage consumption of alcohol by a minor and unlawful to possess, display or use any false, fraudulent or altered identification.
•Hallie Victoria Taylor, 19, 1605 Dennis Blvd., Moncks Corner, S.C., underage consumption of alcohol by a minor.
•Rebecca Lauren Thomas, 22, 320 Pinecone Trl., Commerce, disorderly conduct.
•Daniel Wayne Crowe, 54, 352 Fairview Ct., Winder, probation violation.
•Deaysha Christine Dowdy, 28, 4384 Athens Hwy., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Jazmine Sheree Dowell, 22, 3851 Misty Blau Dr., Powder Springs, probation violation.
•Jessie Ryne Green, 27, 1524 Twin Oaks Dr., Athens, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or other felony.
•Justin Lee Carter, 29, 12 Russell Ln., Crawford, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person and theft by taking.
•Melissa Lynn Gardner, 49, 225 Nancy Ln., Cumming, probation violation.
•Hugh Bartow Pressley, 39, 172 Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, violation of bond order.
•Geary Scott Trim, 27, 148 Curry Creek Rd., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Thomas David Ferstl III, 34, 205 Sandy Shores, Townville, S.C., identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person.
•Devan Octavius Murray, 26, 2199 Briarcliff Dr. NE, Atlanta, hold for another agency.
•Mary Lynn Cole, 32, 107-V Curry Crossing, Jefferson, DUI – alcohol.
•Johnny Ray Palmer, 40, 212 Cooper Bridge Rd., Braselton, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Jamelh Fuad Ball, 27, 412 Meadow Vista Ln., Hoschton, simple assault – FVA.
•Devyn Darnell Dewberry, 26, 72 Grayson New Hope Rd., Grayson, hold for another agency.
•Joseph Donnavan Doster, 29, no address listed, criminal trespass and possession of methamphetamine.
•Nicholas Shane Nation, 20, 194 Poplar Springs Rd., Hoschton, criminal trespass and theft by taking.
•Alvin James Pressley, 40, 5320 Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, hunting on land of another without permission and theft by taking.
•Sheila Louise Ellis, 29, 119 Crane’s Mobile Home Park, Maysville, criminal trepass.
BRASELTON PD
•Samuel Michael Carlson, 21, 709 Waterwood Bend, Peachtree City, expiration and renewal of driver’s licenses; re-examination required, possession of marijuana, open container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (cocaine), possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (MDMA), possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (psilocybin), possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and speeding.
COMMERCE PD
•Tyrus Duran Cornish, 44, 127 Pine Ave., Commerce, battery – FVA and criminal trespass – FVA.
•Brently Shawn Griffith, 19, homeless, aggravated assault – FVA, battery on a person age 65 or older, battery – FVA and interference with government property.
JEFFERSON PD
•Rosendo Fuentes-Flores, 38, 111 Stoner Rd., Jefferson, cruelty to children and simple battery – FVA.
•Lance Aaron Matolka, 33, 1585 Monroe Dr., Gainesville, drugs not in original container and DUI – multiple substances.
•Zackery Kyle Fisher, 28, 2210 Malcom Bridge Rd., Bogart, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of heroin.
•Darien Etienne Rollins, 29, 34 Meadowcreek Dr., Jefferson, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of heroin and probation violation.
•Latron Jarvious Usher, 29, 51 Harden Terrace Cir., Jefferson, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of heroin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.