The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Joseph Michael Allen, 27, 924 Seven Oaks Rd., Jesup, obtain/procure/give inmate tobacco/tobacco product without authorization.
•Jimmy David Elliott, 49, 70 Bobcat Ln., Dahlonega, probation violation.
•Nicholas Allen George, 28, 4855 Clarks Bridge Rd., Gainesville, probation violation.
•Mac Ethridge Lee, 47, 87 Clifton Dr., Winder, hold for another agency.
•Kenneth Scott Patton, 52, 204 Church St., Nicholson, hold for another agency and simple battery.
•Brandon Deshawn Rucker, 30, 949 Traynham Rd., Commerce, hold for another agency and theft by shoplifting.
•James Allen Slaton Jr., 56, 1616 Slaton Rd., Townville, S.C., aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, child molestation and cruelty to children.
•Mendy Beck Smith, 42, 300 Mason Manor Pl., Commerce, failure to appear and holds for other agencies.
•Xavier Don Snyder, 18, 340 Hills Pointe Ct., Bethlehem, possession of a Controlled Substance (THC Wax), possession of a drug-related object, possession of marijuana and speeding 82/55.
•Amber Renee Tatom, 34, 481 Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson, possession of methamphetamine, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and hold for another agency.
•Matthew Gregory Worley, 30, 300 Mason Manor Pl., Commerce, probation violation.
•Jessica Leigh Czentnar, 51, 480 Broadmoor Dr., Braselton, mandatory education for children between six and 16 years of age.
•Jacob Nathaniel Hernandez, 38, 908 Tree Park Cir., Flowery Branch, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and stop sign violation.
•Brent Derek Reagan, 43, 4130 Old Cornelia Hwy., Gainesville, hold for another agency.
•Marcus Lyle Hathcock, 35, 98 Sears Dr., Comer, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Sheena Marie McGonigle, 35, 143 Neal Ln., Commerce, hold for another agency and probation violations.
•Jack Nicholas Sorrow, 41, 275 Orchard Cir., Commerce, probation violation.
•Thomas Oscar Ward III, 41, 202 Crystal Hills, Clarkesville, probation violation.
•Theresea Chirsteena Ford, 37, 2449 Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Cherie Marie Lackey, 40, 133 Twilight Shores Dr., Eatonton, DUI – drugs.
•Wayne Larry McCannon, 36, 51 Harden Terrace, Jefferson, terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault – FVA, false imprisonment, aggravated stalking, burglary, criminal trespass, failure to appear, robbery and simple battery – FVA.
•Marion Lavoice B. Blackmon, 44, 271 Rock Spring Ct., Athens, failure to appear.
•James Sidney Clark, 32, 2235 Courtney Ave., Norfolk, Va., failure to appear.
•Quantell Infiniti Manuel, 21, 194 Lee St., Apt. E, Milledgeville, probation violation.
•Adrian Gail Pearson, 20, 2358 Cane Creek Rd., Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, no proof of insurance and operation of a vehicle without a current license plate.
•Desmond Phillip Thomas, 32, 1010 Jake Shubert Rd., Maysville, probation violation.
•Gavin Sundown Walker, 19, 66 Sawtooth Oak Dr., Jefferson, battery – FVA, criminal trespass – FVA and simple battery – FVA.
•Richard Keith McGuirt, 35, 632 Academy Woods Dr., Jefferson, hold for another agency and theft by conversion.
•Wesley Tyson Hanley, 40, 1281 Sandy Creek Rd., Commerce, failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provided and probation violation.
•Shaneel Feroz Lakhani, 35, 192 Highland Way, Maysville, possession of methamphetamine.
•Jessica Marie Yetter, 37, 104 Cotton Cir., Colbert, failure to appear.
•Jaleesa Tramaine Allen, 32, 586 Traynham Rd., Commerce, hold for another agency.
•Jaime Lyn Butler, 34, 6158 Golfview Ct., Jefferson, deposit account fraud (bad checks) no more than $1,499.
•Brandy Renee Bromley, 44, 150 Whites Bottom Rd., Pendergrass, failure to appear.
•Tyler Stephen Chick, 24, 930 Honeysuckle Trl., Winder, battery – FVA.
•Richard David Hamel, 35, 169 Tuxedo Rd., Athens, failure to appear and hold for another agency.
•Hunter Lee Joshua Lumley, 17, 3993 Meadowland Dr., Jefferson, battery.
•Andrew Glenn Perkins, 33, 5531 Concord Cir., Gainesville, failure to appear and hold for other agencies.
•Robert Ellis Britt, 35, 105 West Park Dr., Athens, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
ARCADE PD
•Ricky Terrell Jr., 41, 100 Rolling Ridge, Athens, failure to appear.
•Jackie Sue Walker, 64, 67 Hickory Trl., Jefferson, battery – FVA and simple assault – FVA.
•Shardasia Jamlah McKever, 23, 3215 South Dingle Rd., Florence, S.C., driving without a valid driver's license and speeding.
BRASELTON PD
•Kevin Wayne Storey, 49, 100 Guy Maddox Rd., Braselton, hold for another agency, possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
COMMERCE PD
•Latisha Shameka Brown, 25, 111 Grace Dr., Jefferson, criminal trespass.
•Alvin Bryant Sandoval, 19, 20 Kerryann Way, Commerce, too fast for conditions/speeding, driving without a valid driver’s license and hold for another agency.
•April Melissa Ellerbee, 46, 560 Watson Mill Rd., Comer, driving on roadways laned for traffic – failure to maintain lane, DUI – drugs and following too closely.
•Tasha Lynn Everhart, 32, 656 Fort Lamar Rd., Commerce, hold for another agency.
•Austin Jacob Varner, 22, 150 Mize Rd., Commerce, refund fraud – over $500.
•Constance Lanier Brooks, 39, 892 Tuxedo Rd., Commerce, DUI – refusal, open container and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA).
•Nakebia Treshun Appleby, 26, 90 Martin Ln., Jefferson, aggravated assault, aggravated assault – FVA, cruelty to children and reckless driving.
JEFFERSON PD
•Tyler William Heard, 25, 118 Nowell St., Monroe, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Savon Devonte Duprea White, 27, 351 Willowood Rd., Pineville, S.C., driving while driver’s license is suspended and speeding 69/45.
•Jesus A. Bravo Dimas, 25, 299 Lombardy Dr., Athens, driving while driver’s license is suspended and speeding 73/55.
•Philip Joseph Farruggio, 52, 9526 Argyle Forest Blvd., Jacksonville, disorderly conduct and improper stopping.
•Jeffrey Wade Williams, 35, 220 Christian Rd., Nicholson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Tommyka Rayshaun Williams, 22, 274 Highland Court Dr., Athens, hold for another agency.
•Shainna Marie Love, 36, 31 Sandy Lane Ct., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and taillights violation.
•Marci Elizabeth Pritchett, 35, 501 Geiger Rd., Jefferson, mandatory education for children between seven and 16 years of age.
•Eric James Proctor, 63, 83 Swann Cir., Jefferson, reckless conduct.
•Eduardo Jimenez, 20, 164 Oak Ridge Dr., Jefferson, driving while unlicensed, DUI – alcohol under the age of 21 and failure to maintain lane.
•Katlyn Leanna Pulliam, 28, 288 Cane Creek Ln., Athens, hold for another agency.
•Thomas Michael Cade, 22, 228 Red Bud Rd., Jefferson, battery – FVA and false imprisonment.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•John Phelan McJunkins, 48, 110 Shelia Dr., Williamston, S.C., driving while unlicensed, failure to maintain lane, failure to report an accident with injury/damage, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, hit and run/leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, speeding 94/60 and window tint violation.
